Health
Astrocyte dysfunction causes cognitive decline.newsroom
According to preclinical studies by a team of researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine, people with dementia have protein accumulation in their astrocytes that can cause abnormal antiviral activity and memory loss.
Dysfunction of cells called neurons, which carry messages throughout the brain, has long been a major cause of dementia-related cognitive impairment.but new studyPublished April 19 in Science Advances, the findings may lead to new treatments that reduce the excessive immune activity of astrocytes and their detrimental effects on other brain cells and cognition.
“Astrocyte dysfunction alone can cause memory loss even when neurons and other cells are healthy,” said the co-lead authors. Dr. Anna OrrHe is the Nan and Stephen Swid Assistant Professor of Frontotemporal Dementia Research at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute and a member of the Helen and Robert Appel Alzheimer’s Disease Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine. “We found that in mice, astrocytes can cause cognitive decline and neuronal hyperactivity through antiviral activity.”
Neurons have been intensively studied in dementia and other diseases, but little research has focused on astrocytes, which many scientists see only as supporting neurons in brain health. Very few.
“I am very interested in the role of astrocytes in cognitive and behavioral disorders,” she said. “These cells are ubiquitous in the brain and perform a variety of important functions, but their involvement in neurocognitive disorders such as dementia is poorly understood.”
Researchers, including first author Dr. Avital Licht-Murava, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Orr lab, examined tissue samples from deceased individuals diagnosed with either Alzheimer’s disease or frontotemporal dementia and found that TDP and An accumulation of a protein called 43 is located in astrocytes within the hippocampus, a brain region important for memory. To understand the effects of this protein accumulation, the research team performed a series of experiments in laboratory-grown mouse models and brain cells. Other senior researchers who contributed to this study include: Dr. Robert Schwartz at Weill Cornell Medicine Dr. Robert Fromke at New York University.
In mice, accumulation of TDP-43 in astrocytes was sufficient to cause progressive memory loss, but no other behavioral changes. It seems more vulnerable,” she said.
To understand the causes of amnesia at the molecular level, co-lead authors Dr. Adam OhAssistant Professor of Neuroscience Research at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute and member of the Appel Alzheimer’s Disease Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine. Astrocytes overproduce immune messengers called chemokines, which can activate the CXCR3 chemokine receptor normally found on infiltrating immune cells. Surprisingly, the research team found that CXCR3 receptor levels were elevated in hippocampal neurons, and that her excess CXCR3 receptor activity made the neurons “hyperactive,” said Dr. Anna Orr. .
“Blocking CXCR3 reduced neuronal firing in individual neurons, and eliminating CXCR3 in mice by genetic engineering attenuated cognitive deficits caused by TDP-43 accumulation in astrocytes,” said Dr. Adam Orr. “These experiments show that impaired astrocytes may play a detrimental role in dementia,” he said.
Both researchers were excited about the potential clinical implications of their findings.
“Astrocytes and neurons must be considered for effective therapy,” says Dr. Anna Orr.
Agents that target identified immune pathways may help improve cognitive function in people with dementia. She noted that scientists are already testing CXCR3 blockers in clinical trials to treat arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. may occur.
This study may also provide insight into how antiviral immune responses cause cognitive impairment. Previous studies have linked viral infections to Alzheimer’s disease and long-term neurocognitive effects such as memory loss and brain fog. Aberrant immune activity in astrocytes not only contributes to these cognitive effects, but may also increase an individual’s susceptibility to viral infections, further exacerbating brain health and promoting some cases of dementia. There is likely to be.
The team is currently studying how TDP-43 alters the antiviral activity of astrocytes and how these alterations increase the brain’s susceptibility to viral pathogens.
“Astrocytes may promote resilience or vulnerability to brain disease,” says Dr. Anna Orr. “To understand brain health and develop effective treatments, it is important to understand how they enable cognitive function or cause cognitive decline,” she said. ”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.weill.cornell.edu/news/2023/04/astrocyte-dysfunction-causes-cognitive-decline
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Diatribes and distractions: Why Democrats should ignore Trump’s indictment
- tim cook narendra modi: Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledges to expand his business in India
- 5 Movies and TV Shows That Were Filmed in the Fayetteville Area
- TTFI to Establish National Center of Excellence at Bengaluru SAI | More sports news
- Sheena Sood pays homage to her Indian heritage through her fashion brand, abacaxi
- Court overturns $20 million sandbox patent ruling against Google The Register
- Fox News is still facing a $2.7 billion defamation suit
- Thank you Xi Jinping, coal prices jumped more than 7%
- US Supreme Court Delays Ruling on Abortion Pill Restrictions Until Friday | United States Supreme Court
- Jonathan Majors denies allegations of domestic violence and abuse; Silent DA – Deadline
- Sentinel Occupational Safety and Cornerstone Research Group Partner to Improve Worker Safety
- Why has Apple opened its first store in India? – BBC News