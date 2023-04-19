Health
HIV-infected people at much higher risk of depression and suicide
Housemate HIV (PLWH) were more likely to develop depression, take antidepressants, undergo electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and commit suicide than their non-HIV counterparts, especially in the first 2 years after HIV diagnosis. much higher risk of
This news press release Based on Abstract 2666 presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, April 15-18, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Previous studies have suggested that HIV may be associated with depression, but the results were inconclusive, suggesting that familial factors may influence the association between HIV and depression. No previous studies have assessed whether there is
To better understand these points of interest, the researchers used the Danish National Health Register to examine the depression records of 5943 people diagnosed with HIV between 1995 and 2021. diagnosis, antidepressant use, receipt of ECT, suicide, etc.) were analysed. They compared his PLWH risks. Depression by controls of 59,430 age- and sex-matched HIV-uninfected individuals from the general population.
Researchers found that PLWHs were twice as likely to be treated for depression and ECT, 1.5 times more likely to use antidepressants, and 3.5 times more likely to commit suicide than people without HIV. I discovered that
These risks were much higher 2 years after diagnosis. During that period, PLWH was about three times more likely to develop depression, use antidepressants, have ECT, and he was ten times more likely to commit suicide.
According to Lars Omland, M.D., Ph.D., University of Copenhagen, the lead author of the study, PLWH’s levels of depression were much higher than he expected.
“Our findings clearly underscore the severe mental health implications of receiving an HIV diagnosis and the importance of clinicians paying attention to symptoms of depression in this high-risk population. said Omland. “Care for people living with HIV, which has traditionally focused on physical health, should be more focused on mental health.”
The researchers also compared the annual proportion of individuals using psychiatric hospitals to treat depression and using antidepressants in the 10 years before and after inclusion in the study. They then found increased utilization of psychiatric hospitals among PLWHs, not only before HIV diagnosis, but also especially after HIV diagnosis.
For example, 6.4% of PLWHs used antidepressants 2 years before the study, which was 1.2% more than controls. Two years after he enrolled in the trial, this gap widened to 3.1% for him.
The researchers also compared the risks among 5807 siblings with PLWH and 82,411 controls. Notably, PLWH siblings were at increased risk of depression diagnosis, antidepressant use, and suicide compared with the general population, yet the risks were still lower than those of PLWH. , which means that family-related factors are unlikely to explain the higher risk seen in PLWH.
“The increased risk of depression and suicide for both people living with HIV and their siblings is very disturbing and we need to dig deeper to understand what causes it,” Omland said. One reason for the increased risk of depression and suicide among siblings may be the stress and stigma associated with having a loved one diagnosed with a chronic disease. There may be overlapping risk factors.”
Because this study is an observational study, the authors point out that they cannot exclude the possibility that other unmeasured factors, such as alcohol or illicit drug use, or uncontrolled confounding factors may have influenced the results. Additionally, the study was conducted in Denmark, so these results may not necessarily apply to all populations.
No full paper or poster available at the time of publication.
