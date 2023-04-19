Current strains of bird flu are more deadly than in the past and could become endemic, the study says.Avian influenza

The current strain of bird flu, which is decimating bird populations around the world, is dangerously different from previous disease outbreaks, according to US researchers calling for urgent action.

The current strain of the disease, which is killing millions of birds, is killing an unprecedented number of birds and is “different than in decades past,” according to new research led by a team at the University of Maryland. I understand.

“The poultry industry has dealt with low-pathogenic avian influenza for decades, but this is different,” said study co-author Jennifer Malinax, assistant professor in the University of Maryland’s School of Environmental Science and Technology. said. .

“This highly pathogenic virus is wiping out everything in numbers never seen before,” Marinax said.

Research published in conservation biologyconducted by tracking the arrival and progression of deadly avian influenza outbreaks in North America to see how recent surges in disease compare to previous ones.

Researchers analyzed five different data sources with information on the presence of avian influenza among wild birds and poultry in the United States and Canada, and a global database with information from 2014 to 2023.

Unlike the 2015 avian influenza (H5N8) epidemic, the (H5N1) epidemic that emerged in late 2021 has caused mass mortality in wild birds, making the highly pathogenic virus more difficult to eradicate. “Unlike H5N8, this disease has a significant impact on wild birds,” said Johanna Harvey, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Maryland.

“While it is difficult to estimate how many birds are actually affected across wild populations, we have seen dramatic disease effects in raptors, seabirds and colonial nesting birds. And this is the worst-case scenario, as bird flu currently causes the highest poultry losses.”

About 58 million poultry were infected or killed to stop the spread of infection in the United States, and 7 million poultry were found in Canada.

The current bird flu epidemic may also have transitioned from a more seasonal disease to a year-round disease in previous outbreaks.

The 2015 bird flu epidemic typically occurred in the fall, when farmers had more time to prepare and recover from losses. However, the most recent outbreaks have occurred year-round, with wild birds in the summer and poultry in the spring and autumn.

The researchers concluded that the deadly impact of the disease on wild birds and the shift from seasonal to year-round infections could result in a dangerous shift in bird flu in the United States. rice field.

The team also concluded that avian flu epidemics are likely and could affect food security and the economy.

The study called for coordination among national and regional leaders to manage the spread of the disease. “This paper shows how unprecedented it is and explains what we think. It’s just that we can’t afford to deal with this in individual silos. It’s a call for arms,” ​​he said Mullinax.

As of December, Over 140 million birds Deaths from bird flu in the US, UK and EU.

This strain is also found in some mammals, including: american bear and Wild dog in British zooand a sporadic number of human cases.

and report In March of this year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: , only a few sporadic human cases of A(H5N1) have been identified.

“all Human cases reported since 2022 are related to recent poultry exposures, and no cases of human-to-human transmission have been confirmed. ”

The disease has increased the price of poultry and poultry products, including eggs. 60% in the United States in 2022.