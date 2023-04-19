Mosquito season made it even worse. Here’s what you need to know – Orange County Register





Mosquito season is just around the corner and experts say it could be worse than usual thanks to the rains of recent months. Standing water acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Heavy rains in Southern California have created perfect conditions and new locations for insects to thrive. “The recent rains have increased the breeding grounds, especially in backyards and other areas where residents don’t normally see puddles. They’ll start seeing it,” said Orange County Mosquito Communications. director Heather Hyland said. Vector Control District, said. “It can be in drains, tarps, toys, saucers, and even under decks. People are confirming there are puddles elsewhere.” Residents should be especially careful. Aedes ‘ankle-biting’ mosquitoa species that is now found in every city in Orange County. Officials say the invasive species is very difficult to control and is very different from the mosquitoes people are used to because the Aedes have different breeding and breeding methods. aggressive biter day and night. “They can thrive both indoors and outdoors, so what we tell our residents is take charge of their gardensaid Hyland. “Keep your plant trays dry. Keep your pet’s water trays clean. Don’t overwater your plants. Unfortunately, this is going to be people’s new way of life.” Preventing and monitoring Aedes mosquito habitats is particularly important, said Danielle Parker, assistant professor of public health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine. “These mosquitoes spread a variety of diseases, including dengue, Zika and chikungunya,” Parker said in an email. “Though these diseases are not currently unique to our environment, travelers to and from endemic areas may bring the virus back with them. Vigilance remains important as these mosquitoes continue to expand their habitat in California.” One disease that Aedes aegypti is less likely to transmit than the region’s endemic mosquitoes is: west nile virusIt is most often milder and resembles the flu, but it can cause severe illness in humans and can be fatal. Experts say the Aedes seldom eat birds, which is why the West Nile is so widespread. Rotating fans and EPA-approved bug repellent are good ways to deter ankle-biting aedes, Hyland says. “What we really emphasize is maintaining your garden,” she added. Mosquitoes have a very small flight radius, so if you get bitten, they can become neighbors.” Those who see many mosquitoes in their home can contact the OC Mosquito and Vector Control District for testing in their neighborhood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2023/04/19/mosquito-season-just-got-worse-heres-what-you-need-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related