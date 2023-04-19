Severe COVID-19 associated with new diabetes diagnosis





April 19, 2023 – You may more than triple your chances of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within a year of being infected with COVID, according to a new Canadian study. Even mild cases of COVID were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with COVID than uninfected men type 2 diabetesWomen were not at increased risk unless they were seriously ill. Both men and women with severe cases were at highest risk. Those hospitalized for COVID treatment had more than double the risk of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and those admitted to the intensive care unit had more than three times the risk. “This is definitely a concern from a long-term outcome perspective,” said researcher and professor at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Naveed Z. Janjua. new york times“With respiratory infections, we usually think, ‘It’ll be over in seven or eight days, it’s over.’ [But] Here we see lifelong lingering effects. ” The study was announced Tuesday JAMA network openResearchers analyzed health data for 629,935 people in 2020 and 2021, 20% of whom were diagnosed with COVID during that time. Most people who participated in the study were not vaccinated because vaccines were not widely available at the time. Health information was obtained from the registry maintained by the Public Health Authority of British Columbia, Canada. The follow-up period was 257 days. The authors cautioned that their findings do not indicate that COVID causes type 2 diabetes. Rather, Commentary Pamela B. Davis, M.D., Ph.D., published alongside the study, said the link makes sense because COVID is known to affect the pancreas, which makes insulin. It is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar, and this process does not work properly in people with diabetes. “Such stress can transform a patient from a pre-diabetic state to diabetes,” wrote Davis, former dean and now professor of medicine at Case Western University in Ohio. increase. The researchers estimated that the increased diagnostic pattern of diabetes after COVID infection could result in an overall 3% to 5% increase in the incidence of the disease occurring in the general population.

