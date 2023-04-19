Early intervention may delay the onset of multiple sclerosis symptoms, study finds

Start treatment multiple sclerosis Early — before symptoms begin — may delay the onset of the condition, new research finds.

Small preliminary results Phase 3 clinical trial A drug called teriflunomide may delay or prevent MS symptoms in people known as the radiologically isolated syndrome, which causes the same brain and spinal cord lesions seen in MS patients. The results of the survey will be published next week. 75th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in Boston.

About half of RIS patients develop MS.

“The goal of treatment during the RIS phase is to keep the 50% of patients who will not convert to MS within 10 years and stop it before they get sick. symptomaticOrhun Kantarci, Ph.D., a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and co-author of the new study, said.

There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for RIS, but experts say early intervention is key.

“Once the damage starts to accumulate and the damage starts to occur, it’s irreversible,” says Jeffrey Cohen, Ph.D., a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic who was not involved in the study. “That’s why it’s so important to prevent that from happening in the first place.”

MS is a central nervous system disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause a variety of symptoms of varying severity, such as vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, and difficulty concentrating. National Institutes of Health.

Dr. William Shaffer, a neurologist at UCHealth in Fort Collins, Colorado, says patients with RIS can exhibit very subtle symptoms that are often overlooked. Early treatment can prevent progression as soon as lesions are detected, he said.

The drug teriflunomide, marketed under the name Aubagio, is already approved to treat the most common type of MS, known as relapsing-remitting MS.it explains 85% of all casesSanofi, which manufactures the drug, funded this trial.

The new trial is the second to test whether an approved multiple sclerosis drug can prevent symptoms in people with RIS.of ARISE trial tested another multiple sclerosis drug called Tecfidera on 87 people in the United States and found it to be effective in slowing or preventing multiple sclerosis symptoms.

The latest study included 89 adults with a mean age of 40 years from Europe and Turkey and was followed for 2 years. Seventy percent were female, all showing her RIS lesions on her MRI, but none had symptoms of MS.

Compared to placebo-treated patients, teriflunomide-treated patients had a 63% reduced risk of developing early symptoms of MS, including numbness and tingling, problems with balance and dizziness.

“Medication seems to work better the sooner it’s started,” Cohen said.

Although the trial lasted only two years, Kantarci said this is consistent with how long the drug has been studied in clinical trials for multiple sclerosis, and the findings still suggest long-term results. Said there was

Who Should Get Early Treatment for MS?

Early intervention is hoped for in other diseases, such as breast and colorectal cancer, which can show up on scans before they cause symptoms, but this is not the case for MS.

However, unlike breast or colorectal cancer, there is no screening for RIS.it usually found by chance When having an MRI of the brain or spinal cord for any other reason. Kantarci believes that should not change. RIS is rare It does not guarantee regular screenings, he said.

Moreover, only half of RIS patients develop MS, so early treatment of the other half is unwarranted.

“Treatment has side effects, and like all drugs, it has risks and costs,” said Dr. Nancy Cicott, director of the Center for Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology in Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles. increase.

A better understanding of RIS could help guide physicians as to which patients would benefit most from early intervention.

Previous studies have already identified some specific lesions in RIS patients, which appear to indicate that they may develop MS. Early intervention may be done for these patients in the future, Sicotte said.

Cantalci agreed.

Based on previous research, “we know that some patients are more likely to have symptoms of MS, such as those who are younger and those who have spinal fluid or spinal cord problems that are suggestive of MS,” he said. said. “I want people like that to get treatment.”

