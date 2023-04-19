Health
Early intervention may delay the onset of multiple sclerosis symptoms, study finds
Start treatment multiple sclerosis Early — before symptoms begin — may delay the onset of the condition, new research finds.
Small preliminary results Phase 3 clinical trial A drug called teriflunomide may delay or prevent MS symptoms in people known as the radiologically isolated syndrome, which causes the same brain and spinal cord lesions seen in MS patients. The results of the survey will be published next week. 75th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in Boston.
About half of RIS patients develop MS.
“The goal of treatment during the RIS phase is to keep the 50% of patients who will not convert to MS within 10 years and stop it before they get sick. symptomaticOrhun Kantarci, Ph.D., a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and co-author of the new study, said.
There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for RIS, but experts say early intervention is key.
“Once the damage starts to accumulate and the damage starts to occur, it’s irreversible,” says Jeffrey Cohen, Ph.D., a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic who was not involved in the study. “That’s why it’s so important to prevent that from happening in the first place.”
MS is a central nervous system disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause a variety of symptoms of varying severity, such as vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, and difficulty concentrating. National Institutes of Health.
Dr. William Shaffer, a neurologist at UCHealth in Fort Collins, Colorado, says patients with RIS can exhibit very subtle symptoms that are often overlooked. Early treatment can prevent progression as soon as lesions are detected, he said.
The drug teriflunomide, marketed under the name Aubagio, is already approved to treat the most common type of MS, known as relapsing-remitting MS.it explains 85% of all casesSanofi, which manufactures the drug, funded this trial.
The new trial is the second to test whether an approved multiple sclerosis drug can prevent symptoms in people with RIS.of ARISE trial tested another multiple sclerosis drug called Tecfidera on 87 people in the United States and found it to be effective in slowing or preventing multiple sclerosis symptoms.
The latest study included 89 adults with a mean age of 40 years from Europe and Turkey and was followed for 2 years. Seventy percent were female, all showing her RIS lesions on her MRI, but none had symptoms of MS.
Compared to placebo-treated patients, teriflunomide-treated patients had a 63% reduced risk of developing early symptoms of MS, including numbness and tingling, problems with balance and dizziness.
“Medication seems to work better the sooner it’s started,” Cohen said.
Although the trial lasted only two years, Kantarci said this is consistent with how long the drug has been studied in clinical trials for multiple sclerosis, and the findings still suggest long-term results. Said there was
Who Should Get Early Treatment for MS?
Early intervention is hoped for in other diseases, such as breast and colorectal cancer, which can show up on scans before they cause symptoms, but this is not the case for MS.
However, unlike breast or colorectal cancer, there is no screening for RIS.it usually found by chance When having an MRI of the brain or spinal cord for any other reason. Kantarci believes that should not change. RIS is rare It does not guarantee regular screenings, he said.
Moreover, only half of RIS patients develop MS, so early treatment of the other half is unwarranted.
“Treatment has side effects, and like all drugs, it has risks and costs,” said Dr. Nancy Cicott, director of the Center for Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology in Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles. increase.
A better understanding of RIS could help guide physicians as to which patients would benefit most from early intervention.
Previous studies have already identified some specific lesions in RIS patients, which appear to indicate that they may develop MS. Early intervention may be done for these patients in the future, Sicotte said.
Cantalci agreed.
Based on previous research, “we know that some patients are more likely to have symptoms of MS, such as those who are younger and those who have spinal fluid or spinal cord problems that are suggestive of MS,” he said. said. “I want people like that to get treatment.”
follow NBC Health upon twitter & Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/early-intervention-slow-onset-multiple-sclerosis-symptoms-study-finds-rcna80495
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Pinterest Appoints Google Pixel VP to Chief Product Officer Position
- Diatribes and distractions: Why Democrats should ignore Trump’s indictment
- tim cook narendra modi: Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledges to expand his business in India
- 5 Movies and TV Shows That Were Filmed in the Fayetteville Area
- TTFI to Establish National Center of Excellence at Bengaluru SAI | More sports news
- Sheena Sood pays homage to her Indian heritage through her fashion brand, abacaxi
- Court overturns $20 million sandbox patent ruling against Google The Register
- Fox News is still facing a $2.7 billion defamation suit
- Thank you Xi Jinping, coal prices jumped more than 7%
- US Supreme Court Delays Ruling on Abortion Pill Restrictions Until Friday | United States Supreme Court
- Jonathan Majors denies allegations of domestic violence and abuse; Silent DA – Deadline
- Sentinel Occupational Safety and Cornerstone Research Group Partner to Improve Worker Safety