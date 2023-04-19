Loss of Bone Density After Bariatric Surgery in Teens





Bariatric surgery is highly effective for weight loss in obese teenagers, but it can also weaken bones, according to prospective longitudinal studies. One year after undergoing sleeve gastrectomy, the teenager had 12 mg/cm3 Mean bone mineral density (BMD) in the spine decreased, but no change was seen in the non-surgical control group (P.<0.001), reported by Miriam Bredera, M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, and colleagues. Sleeve gastrectomy patients also received 6 mg/cm3 Reduction in cortical vertebrae BMD for 4 mg/cm3 Decrease in people who did not choose surgery (P.=0.52), the group is Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. In addition, sleeved patients had a significant 2.8% decrease in bending stiffness, whereas non-surgical controls increased this measure by 2.5%. Other measures such as strength, thigh muscle area, visceral adipose tissue, and trabecular bone density initially appeared to be significantly reduced in surgical patients, but these differences were greater than 12% of BMI. no longer significant after adjusting for change in months. ). Essentially, all of these decreases were attributed to the lower BMI that occurred after surgery. “Body-loss surgery is highly effective in treating obesity and obesity-related comorbidities in adolescents and young adults with obesity, but it can cause loss of bone density and strength. “Our research raises awareness of the importance of bone health after weight loss surgery and encourages physicians to encourage children to eat a healthy diet with adequate calcium and vitamin D, engage in weight-bearing activities and strengthen their muscles.” I hope we can build mass. It’s good for bones,” she added. These findings are not necessarily surprising. many forms of bariatric surgery Associated with reduced nutrient absorption after partial gastric resection. Therefore, postoperative nutritional support is essential for patients. However, to put this in perspective, we also link previous research Obesity at high risk of weakening bones. Bredella’s group explained that all sleeve patients were supplemented with both calcium and vitamin D based on 25OHD levels. A patient with levels between 12 and 20 ng/mL received 50,000 IU per week for two months. Those with levels below 12 ng/mL took her 50,000 IU per week for three months. There were no significant decreases in calcium, phosphorus, or vitamin D after surgery, and no increase in parathyroid hormone levels. It suggests that it reflects changes other than adequate calcium or vitamin D intake. A prospective study compared 29 patients who underwent sleeve gastrectomy with 30 nonsurgical controls. All participants were required to be 13–25 years old, moderately to severely obese (BMI ≥35), and have at least one comorbidity or BMI ≥40. None of the adolescents weighed more than 441 pounds due to weight limitations of CT and MRI scanners. The majority were women. Sleeve patients had a mean baseline BMI of 47.4 and weighed 294.1 pounds. Approximately 45% of sleeve patients were white, 28% Hispanic, and 17% black. During the 1-year follow-up period, sleeved patients lost an average of 75.6 pounds, while the non-surgical control group had no significant weight change. The sleeve patient also had her BMI drop by 12.3 points. “Longer follow-up periods are needed to determine whether adverse changes in spine strength persist and lead to vertebral fractures,” the group concluded. Kristen Monaco Staff writer focusing on endocrinology, psychiatry and nephrology news. She is based out of our New York City office and has been with the company since 2015. Disclosure Bredella’s group reported no disclosures. Primary information Journal of Bone and Mineral Research Source reference: Huber FA, et al. Biomechanical CT evaluating bone after sleeve gastrectomy in obese adolescents: a prospective longitudinal study. J Bone Miner Res 2023; DOI: 10.1002/jbmr.4784. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

