Type 2 Diabetes: Coffee, Tea Lower Risk of Heart Disease and Early Death

if you have type 2 diabetesA new study found that drinking more coffee, tea, or plain water could lower your risk of dying prematurely from any cause by about 25%.

However, drinking more sugary drinks was associated with a 25% increased risk of heart disease and a 29% increased risk of dying from a heart attack or other cardiovascular event. research Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in people with type 2 diabetes.

“Certain beverages are absolutely more beneficial than others, depending on the type of beverage being compared,” said study author Qi Sun, associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston. said.

“Based on our research, I would rank black coffee, unsweetened tea, and plain water higher than low-fat milk, fruit juice, or artificially sweetened beverages.” Soft drinks, fruit juices high in sugar, and full-fat milk high in saturated fat are known risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes and early cardiovascular disease.”

the study, Published Wednesday in the journal BMJ, analyzed dietary data from approximately 15,500 adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. nurse health survey and Medical Professional Follow-up in the United States.

Nearly 75% of the respondents in this survey were women with an average age of 61 years. Every two to four years, for an average of 18 years, the participant answered questions about her consumption of eight beverages (artificially sweetened beverages, coffee, fruit).juice, low-fat, whole Milk, water, tea, sugary drinks.

Examples of sugary drinks include caffeinated soda, decaffeinated soda, fruit punch, lemonade, and other fruit drinks. Drinking such a drink more than once a day is considered heavy use. Low consumption was less than one sugary drink per month.

The study defined high intake of coffee (decaffeinated and decaffeinated) as 4 cups per day, 2 cups of tea per day, 5 cups of water per day, and 2 cups of low-fat milk per day. increase. The small amount of each beverage was less than one drink or glass per month.

The analysis found that those who drank the most sugary drinks had a 20% increased risk of death from any cause compared to those who drank the least. The study found that he had a 29% increased chance of dying from a cardiovascular-related event such as a heart attack.

The risk of premature death increased by 8% for each additional serving per day.

On the other hand, drinking large amounts of coffee, tea, water, and low-fat milk was associated with lower mortality compared with drinking small amounts. Drinking coffee reduced the risk of early death by 26%, tea by 21%, plain water by 23%, and low-fat milk by 12%.

Looking specifically at cardiovascular disease, the data showed that higher coffee intake was associated with an 18% lower risk of heart disease. Studies have shown that it has decreased.

For people who drank a lot of sugary drinks before being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, there was good news. Studies have found that replacing these sugary drinks with coffee or artificial zero-calorie drinks after diagnosis significantly reduces the risk of premature death.

Substituting coffee, tea, water and low-fat milk for artificial zero-calorie beverages with added sugar further reduced the risk of heart disease and death from any cause.

There were no data on the type of tea consumed (black, green, herbal or fruit) during the study, and no information on whether participants added sugar to their coffee or tea. The lack of 200g means that “comparisons of the health effects of unsweetened and sweetened hot beverages remain unclear,” writes Nita Forouhi, a program leader and nutritional epidemiology researcher at the University of Cambridge, UK. increase. In the accompanying editorial.

Because this study was an observational study, the findings cannot be viewed through a causality lens. However, the authors “repeatedly collected dietary data, followed the participant for nearly 20 years after him, comprehensively adjusted for confounders, and performed 12 different sensitivity analyzes,” the study said. Forouhi said he was not involved in.

“Avoiding sugar-sweetened drinks is compelling,” she said. “Drink choice is obviously important.”