SDSU reopens closed building during Legionellosis investigation

San Diego State University will reopen two buildings on Monday that have been closed since February 14, when a case of Legionnaires’ disease surfaced among faculty members.

According to a notice sent to faculty, students and staff on Wednesday afternoon, test results from three samples collected “along a single channel” in the annex adjacent to the University’s Science of Exercise and Nutrition (ENS) detected Legionella pneumophila, the bacterium responsible for this disease. building.

Campus communications show that the annex receives water from the ENS building, but is otherwise isolated from other plumbing on campus. Of what SDSU called “due care,” all plumbing in both buildings underwent a disinfection process. The annex included his 14-day waiting period for a new set of samples that showed the bacteria were no longer present.

SDSU Professor Michael J. Buono, who died March 4 of Legionella pneumonia, worked at the facility, but it was not immediately clear whether he worked in the annex or the main building. .

It was also revealed this week that a second death from Legionnaires’ disease occurred in the region in early March.

Jessa Smith said Tuesday afternoon her husband Benjamin died of a bacterial lung infection on March 1, just three days before Buono.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said no outbreak had been detected so far, meaning no two or more cases were linked to shared exposure sites.

Latest Infectious Diseases in San Diego County report lists 28 local Legionnaires’ disease reports by March. The condition includes Legionnaires’ disease and a less serious condition called Pontiac fever caused by Legionella bacteria.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimate There are about 10,000 diagnosed cases of Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever annually, but because many infections go undiagnosed, Public Health officials say the actual number is likely to be about double the reported number. I’m guessing.

Legionellosis is fatal in approximately 10% of diagnosed cases. He has had three deaths so far this year, and at this point he seems a good one in ten ratio. However, records indicate that the frequency of Legionella infections is increasing, as is the case nationwide. By March last year, the region had recorded 24 cases, with an average of 17.3 from 2020 to 2022, according to the county. Through 2022, the region has recorded 88 cases for him.

Yes, this year’s numbers are higher than last year’s. They’ve been slowly increasing lately, and that’s what we’ve heard anecdotally in other jurisdictions,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, San Diego County Deputy Public Health Officer.

Benjamin Smith had just turned 42, Jessa Smith said. He had begun receiving dialysis when symptoms similar to

“He was short of breath, feverish, tired and congested,” Smith said.

The difference, she added, was that her husband had a persistent fever, but her daughter didn’t.

“He was the only one in our family who had a fever, so I don’t think it came from our house,” she said. , we have no idea.”

Her husband was a plumber by day, so he likely worked in an environment that could create the very specific conditions needed for Legionella to enter the lungs. The CDC points out that breathing in tiny droplets that contain bacteria can cause infection. Less commonly, though technically possible, it can be accidentally swallowed, sending contaminated water into the lungs. In general, drinking water containing Legionella is not known to cause infection.

Bacteria do not spread from person to person except in very rare circumstances.

Legionella bacteria occur naturally in freshwater locations such as lakes and streams, but infections are often associated with man-made water systems where freshwater can remain.

Smith said the county did not come out to test the water in her home.

“They asked if we had any symptoms. When I said no, they said they didn’t believe it was from our home,” she said. “They believe he got it somewhere in town because he was a plumber.”

Kaiser, the county’s deputy health officer, said it can be very difficult to determine where a particular person got infected because the bacteria are known to lodge in so many places. said.

“Look, that splash in the hotel pool? What about the shower head on the beach? What about the neighbor’s sprinkler that’s spraying the driveway? What about the Mr. at the bistro where you dined?” Kaiser said. Said. “One positive sample is not necessarily conclusive evidence.”