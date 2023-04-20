Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases flu risk





Pregnant women can get severe respiratory infections from multiple viruses, including influenza A virus (IAV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). easier. In addition, pregnant women are disproportionately affected by influenza, resulting in a more than 10-fold increased risk of hospitalization for her.

A new study led by Dr. Natalie Johnson, associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at Texas A&M University School of Public Health, shows that exposure to ultrafine particles (UFPs) during pregnancy increases the risk of respiratory viral infections. increase. The results of this study recently Particle and fiber toxicology. “We know that air pollution affects the immune system in the lungs, making them more susceptible to viral infections,” Johnson said. “We also know that pregnant women are already at higher risk of severe flu.” Surprisingly, the study did not investigate the combined effects of pregnancy, air pollution and influenza.Our findings suggest that these interactions need to be further studied to prevent short-term and possibly long-term effects. – long-term effects on maternal health.” In this study, Johnson and her coauthors point out that there are several physiological features that explain maternal susceptibility to viral infections. Among them are increased cardiac output and decreased tidal volume (the amount of air that moves in and out of the lungs with each respiratory cycle), and selective regulation of immune cell subsets to protect the developing fetus. immunological changes such as The research team also highlighted that although vaccination against influenza is safe and effective, vaccination compliance during pregnancy is generally less than 50%, increasing the risk of developing respiratory infections. doing. As a result, air pollution, a global environmental health problem, is responsible for 1 in 9 deaths and causes more than 7 million premature deaths annually. Mixtures of gas and small airborne particulate matter, classified as UFPs, are important to recognize and identify to protect particularly vulnerable populations. The research team says these findings support future clinical and regulatory interventions to protect pregnant women and control UFP. According to researchers, it is imperative that pregnant women in urban areas where influenza and UFP are endemic are given vaccinations and precautions that limit UFP exposure to protect maternal health. “Air pollution is a pervasive environmental health problem,” Johnson said. “Strategies that protect the most vulnerable, such as pregnant women, are paramount to reducing adverse health impacts.” Additional authors include Nicholas L. Drury, Texas A&M Environmental and Occupational Health Service, and Texas A&M Nutrition Service. Toriq Mustapha, Texas A&M Department of Environmental and Occupational Health. Ross A. Shore, Texas A&M Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, Jiayun Zhao, Texas A&M Chemical Division. Gus A. Wright, Texas A&M Department of Veterinary Pathology. Aline Rodrigues Hoffmann, Department of Comparative, Diagnostic, and Population Medicine, University of Florida. Susanne U. Talcott, Texas A&M Nutrition Office. Annette Regan, University of San Francisco School of Nursing and Health. Robert M. Tighe, Duke University School of Medicine. and Lenny Zhang, Texas A&M Chemistry Division and Texas A&M Atmospheric Science Division.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230419201708.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos