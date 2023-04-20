Poultry Owners Encourage Biosecurity Practices to Protect Birds from HPAI – Jamestown Sun





The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in 2023 was confirmed April 5 in a mallard duck in McHenry County, North Dakota, and April 17 in a commercial turkey flock in Dickey County. rice field. “Waterfowl, seagulls, terns, and shorebirds are the primary carriers of avian influenza A,” said Dr. Gerald Stokka, a veterinarian and livestock management expert at the University of North Dakota Extension. “Wild birds can become infected without showing symptoms of infection. Waterfowl are the primary affected populations, but positive cases have been reported in predatory birds and mammals.” The best way to reduce the likelihood of transmission of HPAI is to reduce interactions between wildlife and domestic herds. “Wild birds and mammals such as foxes, coyotes and raccoons are vectors of infection in domestic herds,” Stocka said. Wild birds and mammals are HPAI-positive, so hunters, homeowners, and landowners should be aware of the steps to take if they find sick or dead wildlife. Please advise an NDSU extension expert. Although transmission from animals to humans is low, it is a zoonotic disease that can be shared between species. Hunters participating in the spring season should be aware of her HPAI risk in wildlife and take steps to prevent transmission to domestic poultry flocks. Sick wildlife may show neurological symptoms. “Dogs are not at high risk of contracting the virus,” says Stokka. “However, there have been documented cases of a dog infecting a herd of livestock with her HPAI. If your dog has had contact with wildlife, take steps to keep it away from poultry. “One of the first clinical signs of HPAI is sudden unexplained death,” he said. “Most of his HPAI cases report decreased water and feed consumption prior to unexplained death.” Declining egg production and hollowing out of laying hens may be another sign that the bird is unwell. Purple or dry combs, quieter than usual, frequent laying down and swelling around the eyes are other symptoms a bird may experience. “The flooding in many areas of North Dakota has increased the potential for interactions between the virus and susceptible animals such as backyard herds,” said Miranda M., NDSU Extension Livestock Environmental Stewardship Specialist. Meehan says. “The HPAI virus can survive in water for long periods of time, so flooding increases the risk of transmission to poultry.” NDSU extension specialists have developed tips to reduce HPAI transmission.

To reduce transmission between wildlife and poultry: If possible, raise poultry until the risk of contagion is reduced. Non-lethal methods for deterring wildlife are available on the USDA Wildlife Harm webpage. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/sa_reports/ct_wildlife+damage+management+technical+series .

Reduce the attraction of wildlife to your location by cleaning up litter and spilled food around the poultry house.

If you have contact with or will be in contact with wildlife, change into clean clothing, wash your hands, and disinfect your shoes before coming into contact with herds of livestock.

Report sick or dead wildlife to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department at: https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report .

If carcasses need to be handled or disposed of to reduce potential interactions, be sure to follow proper procedures. https://bit.ly/43O3B9m .

Restrict use of standing water or ponds accessible to wild birds. To reduce transmission between flocks: Keep your distance. Restrict access to your property and your herd. Allow contact from the caretakers of your bird, but keep visitors to a minimum.

Do not bring sickness home. If you have been near other poultry or bird owners, such as feed stores, clean and disinfect your car or truck tires. New birds should be kept away from the flock for at least 30 days.

Don’t borrow sickness from your neighbor. Do not share lawn or garden equipment, tools, or bird supplies with neighbors or other flock owners. “Your best defense against HPAI is to have a biosecurity plan in place,” says Mary Keena, NDSU Extension Livestock Environmental Management Specialist. “It is your job as a flock owner to draw the line between a clean flock and the potential filthy problems that wildlife and visitors bring.”

For more information on biosecurity, visit the USDA Defend the Flock Resource Center webpage. https://bit.ly/3T1usdg . “Poultry testing positive for HPAI is prohibited by law from entering the market,” says Meehan. “Poultry and poultry products are safe to eat and proper handling and cooking are always recommended.” Report sick birds to your local veterinarian. If you do not have a local veterinarian with your herd, please contact the North Dakota Veterinary Office at 701-328-2655.

