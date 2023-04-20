your hair is white This glitch might explain why.





Many of the signs of aging are invisible, slow, and subtle. cell division ability, Cardiac output and renal function are not mirrored accurately. But gray hair is his one of the most obvious clues that his body isn’t working the way it used to. When the stem cells that produce melanin stop working properly, our hair turns gray.New study in mice, but with public impact, published journal wednesdayprovides a clearer picture of the cellular glitches that turn us into silver foxes and vixens. “This is a really big step in understanding why we get gray hair,” said Mayumi Ito, author of the study and professor of dermatology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. Unlike embryonic stem cells, which develop into all kinds of different organs, adult stem cells have more defined pathways. Melanocyte stem cells in hair follicles are responsible for producing and maintaining hair pigment.

Each hair follicle stores immature melanocyte stem cells. When they are needed, those cells migrate from one part of the hair follicle to another, where proteins stimulate them to mature into pigment-producing cells, giving the hair its tint. Scientists believed that gray hair was the result of a depleted pool of melanocyte stem cells. I wondered if the hair would lose its pigment if it was still present.

To learn more about stem cell behavior during different stages of hair growth, researchers spent two years tracking and imaging individual cells in mouse fur. Surprisingly, the stem cells shuttled back and forth within the follicle, transitioning to a mature, pigmented state before exiting the follicle again. “We were surprised,” Sun said, noting that seeing one group of stem cells flip back and forth between mature and young states doesn’t fit existing explanations. rice field.

However, over time, the melanocyte cells became unable to maintain the double act. It stops receiving protein signals to make. Since then new hair growth has not gotten the dose of melanin. The researchers further explored this effect by plucking hairs from mice to simulate a faster hair growth cycle. This “forced aging” caused melanocyte stem cells to build up in storage and stop producing melanin. Although the study was done in rodents, the researchers say their findings should be related to how human hair gains and loses color. They hope their findings will be a step towards preventing or reversing the progression of gray hair. Melissa Harris, a biologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the findings echoed previous evidence she had seen that “not all melanocyte stem cells are created equal, and even if there were some left over.” said to help “harden” the . ” Since plucked hairs may not behave in the same way as naturally aged hairs, Dr. Harris said the results of the study on “forced aging” of mouse hair “maybe with a little grain of salt.” She said she would accept it. hit the publicinsights into stem cell behavior may help researchers understand cancer, cell regeneration, and more. “I know some people take hair for granted, but in a way it’s actually easy to see the potential ways aging and other perturbations affect our bodies.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/19/science/gray-hair-stem-cells.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos