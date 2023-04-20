Evolution of cortical geometry and its link to function, behaviour and ecology

Mesulam, M.-M. Principles of Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology. (Oxford University Press, 2000).

Smaers, J. B., Gómez-Robles, A., Parks, A. N. & Sherwood, C. C. Exceptional evolutionary expansion of prefrontal cortex in great apes and humans. Curr. Biol. 27, 714–720 (2017).

Smaers, J. B. et al. The evolution of mammalian brain size. Sci. Adv. 7, eabe2101 (2021).

O’Leary, M. A. et al. The placental mammal ancestor and the post-K-Pg radiation of placentals. Science 339, 662–667 (2013).

Heuer, K. et al. Evolution of neocortical folding: a phylogenetic comparative analysis of MRI from 34 primate species. Cortex 118, 275–291 (2019).

Eichert, N. et al. Cross-species cortical alignment identifies different types of anatomical reorganization in the primate temporal lobe. Elife 9, e53232 (2020).

Mars, R. B. et al. Whole brain comparative anatomy using connectivity blueprints. Elife 7, e35237 (2018).

Xu, T. et al. Cross-species functional alignment reveals evolutionary hierarchy within the connectome. Neuroimage 223, 117346 (2020).

Krubitzer, L. A. & Prescott, T. J. The combinatorial creature: cortical phenotypes within and across lifetimes. Trends Neurosci. 41, 744–762 (2018).

Finlay, B. L. & Uchiyama, R. Developmental mechanisms channeling cortical evolution. Trends Neurosci. 38, 69–76 (2015).

Imam, N. & L Finlay, B. Self-organization of cortical areas in the development and evolution of neocortex. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 117, 29212–29220 (2020).

Cadwell, C. R., Bhaduri, A., Mostajo-Radji, M. A., Keefe, M. G. & Nowakowski, T. J. Development and arealization of the cerebral cortex. Neuron 103, 980–1004 (2019).

DeCasien, A. R. & Higham, J. P. Primate mosaic brain evolution reflects selection on sensory and cognitive specialization. Nat. Ecol. Evol. 3, 1483–1493 (2019).

Friedrich, P. et al. Imaging evolution of the primate brain: the next frontier? Neuroimage 228, 117685 (2021).

Cisek, P. Resynthesizing behavior through phylogenetic refinement. Atten. Percept. Psychophys. 81, 2265–2287 (2019).

DeCasien, A. R., Barton, R. A. & Higham, J. P. Understanding the human brain: insights from comparative biology. Trends Cogn. Sci. 26, 432–445 (2022).

Kaas, J. H. The evolution of brains from early mammals to humans. Wiley Interdiscip. Rev. Cogn. Sci. 4, 33–45 (2013).

Finlay, B. L. & Darlington, R. B. Linked regularities in the development and evolution of mammalian brains. Science 268, 1578–1584 (1995).

Barton, R. A. & Harvey, P. H. Mosaic evolution of brain structure in mammals. Nature 405, 1055–1058 (2000).

Neubauer, S., Hublin, J.-J. & Gunz, P. The evolution of modern human brain shape. Sci. Adv. 4, eaao5961 (2018).

Ponce de León, M. S. et al. The primitive brain of early Homo. Science 372, 165–171 (2021).

Wartel, A., Lindenfors, P. & Lind, J. Whatever you want: inconsistent results are the rule, not the exception, in the study of primate brain evolution. PLoS One 14, e0218655 (2019).

Silcox, M. T. & López-Torres, S. Major questions in the study of primate origins. Annu. Rev. Earth Planet. Sci. 45, 113–137 (2017).

Smaers, J. B. & Soligo, C. Brain reorganization, not relative brain size, primarily characterizes anthropoid brain evolution. Proc. Biol. Sci. 280, 20130269 (2013).

Grandjean, J. et al. Common functional networks in the mouse brain revealed by multi-centre resting-state fMRI analysis. Neuroimage 205, 116278 (2020).

Milham, M. P. et al. An open resource for non-human primate imaging. Neuron 100, 61–74.e2 (2018).

Hayashi, T. et al. The nonhuman primate neuroimaging and neuroanatomy project. Neuroimage 229, 117726 (2021).

Sudlow, C. et al. UK biobank: an open access resource for identifying the causes of a wide range of complex diseases of middle and old age. PLoS Med. 12, e1001779 (2015).

Van Essen, D. C. et al. The WU-Minn human connectome project: an overview. Neuroimage 80, 62–79 (2013).

Boyer, D. M., Gunnell, G. F., Kaufman, S. & McGeary, T. M. Morphosource: archiving and sharing 3-d digital specimen data. Paleontol. Soc. Pap. 22, 157–181 (2016).

Mars, R. B., Jbabdi, S. & Rushworth, M. F. S. A common space approach to comparative neuroscience. Annu. Rev. Neurosci. 44, 69–86 (2021).

Barron, H. C., Mars, R. B., Dupret, D., Lerch, J. P. & Sampaio-Baptista, C. Cross-species neuroscience: closing the explanatory gap. Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci. 376, 20190633 (2021).

Englund, M. et al. Comparing cortex-wide gene expression patterns between species in a common reference frame. bioRxiv 2021.07.28.454203 https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.28.454203 (2021).

Chaplin, T. A., Yu, H.-H., Soares, J. G. M., Gattass, R. & Rosa, M. G. P. A conserved pattern of differential expansion of cortical areas in simian primates. J. Neurosci. 33, 15120–15125 (2013).

Donahue, C. J., Glasser, M. F., Preuss, T. M., Rilling, J. K. & Van Essen, D. C. Quantitative assessment of prefrontal cortex in humans relative to nonhuman primates. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 115, E5183–E5192 (2018).

Suárez, L. E. et al. A connectomics-based taxonomy of mammals. bioRxiv 2022.03.11.483995 https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.03.11.483995 (2022).

Assaf, Y., Bouznach, A., Zomet, O., Marom, A. & Yovel, Y. Conservation of brain connectivity and wiring across the mammalian class. Nat. Neurosci. 23, 805–808 (2020).

Ardesch, D. J. et al. Scaling principles of white matter connectivity in the human and nonhuman primate brain. Cereb. Cortex 32, 2831–2842 (2022).

Upham, N. S., Esselstyn, J. A. & Jetz, W. Inferring the mammal tree: species-level sets of phylogenies for questions in ecology, evolution, and conservation. PLoS Biol. 17, e3000494 (2019).

Bastide, P., Ané, C., Robin, S. & Mariadassou, M. Inference of adaptive shifts for multivariate correlated traits. Syst. Biol. 67, 662–680 (2018).

Heeren, B., Rumpf, M., Schröder, P., Wardetzky, M. & Wirth, B. Exploring the geometry of the space of shells. Comput. Graph. Forum 33, 247–256 (2014).

Fröhlich, S. & Botsch, M. Example-driven deformations based on discrete shells. Comput. Graph. Forum 30, 2246–2257 (2011).

Dale, A. M., Fischl, B. & Sereno, M. I. Cortical surface-based analysis. I. Segmentation and surface reconstruction. Neuroimage 9, 179–194 (1999).

Krubitzer, L. & Dooley, J. C. Cortical plasticity within and across lifetimes: how can development inform us about phenotypic transformations? Front. Hum. Neurosci. 7, 620 (2013).

Revell, L. J. Size-correction and principal components for interspecific comparative studies. Evolution 63, 3258–3268 (2009).

Yeo, B. T. T. et al. The organization of the human cerebral cortex estimated by intrinsic functional connectivity. J. Neurophysiol. 106, 1125–1165 (2011).

Bakdash, J. Z. & Marusich, L. R. Repeated measures correlation. Front. Psychol. 8, 456 (2017).

Bertrand, O. C., Püschel, H. P., Schwab, J. A., Silcox, M. T. & Brusatte, S. L. The impact of locomotion on the brain evolution of squirrels and close relatives. Commun. Biol. 4, 460 (2021).

Northcutt, R. G. & Kaas, J. H. The emergence and evolution of mammalian neocortex. Trends Neurosci. 18, 373–379 (1995).

Kaas, J. H. The origin and evolution of neocortex: From early mammals to modern humans. Prog. Brain Res. 250, 61–81 (2019).

Buckner, R. L. & Krienen, F. M. The evolution of distributed association networks in the human brain. Trends Cogn. Sci. 17, 648–665 (2013).

Glasser, M. F. et al. A multi-modal parcellation of human cerebral cortex. Nature 536, 171–178 (2016).

Fleagle, J. G. Primate Adaptation and Evolution. (Academic Press, 2013).

Yarkoni, T., Poldrack, R. A., Nichols, T. E., Van Essen, D. C. & Wager, T. D. Large-scale automated synthesis of human functional neuroimaging data. Nat. Methods 8, 665–670 (2011).

Westerhold, T. et al. An astronomically dated record of Earth’s climate and its predictability over the last 66 million years. Science 369, 1383–1387 (2020).

Silcox, M. T., Benham, A. E. & Bloch, J. I. Endocasts of Microsyops (Microsyopidae, Primates) and the evolution of the brain in primitive primates. J. Hum. Evol. 58, 505–521 (2010).

Bertrand, O. C., Amador-Mughal, F. & Silcox, M. T. Virtual endocasts of Eocene Paramys (Paramyinae): oldest endocranial record for Rodentia and early brain evolution in Euarchontoglires. Proc. Biol. Sci. 283, 20152316 (2016).

Bertrand, O. C. & Silcox, M. T. First virtual endocasts of a fossil rodent: Ischyromys typus (Ischyromyidae, Oligocene) and brain evolution in rodents. J. Vert. Paleontol. 36, e1095762 (2016).

Bertrand, O. C., Amador-Mughal, F. & Silcox, M. T. Virtual endocast of the early Oligocene Cedromus wilsoni (Cedromurinae) and brain evolution in squirrels. J. Anat. 230, 128–151 (2017).

Bhagat, R., Bertrand, O. C. & Silcox, M. T. Evolution of arboreality and fossoriality in squirrels and aplodontid rodents: Insights from the semicircular canals of fossil rodents. J. Anat. 238, 96–112 (2021).

Bertrand, O. C., Amador-Mughal, F., Lang, M. M. & Silcox, M. T. Virtual endocasts of fossil Sciuroidea: brain size reduction in the evolution of fossoriality. Palaeontology 61, 919–948 (2018).

Sliwa, J. & Freiwald, W. A. A dedicated network for social interaction processing in the primate brain. Science 356, 745–749 (2017).

Putnam, P. T. & Chang, S. W. C. Social processing by the primate medial frontal cortex. Int. Rev. Neurobiol. 158, 213–248 (2021).

Finlayson-Short, L., Davey, C. G. & Harrison, B. J. Neural correlates of integrated self and social processing. Soc. Cogn. Affect. Neurosci. 15, 941–949 (2020).

Burgos-Robles, A., Gothard, K. M., Monfils, M. H., Morozov, A. & Vicentic, A. Conserved features of anterior cingulate networks support observational learning across species. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 107, 215–228 (2019).

Buckner, R. L. & DiNicola, L. M. The brain’s default network: updated anatomy, physiology and evolving insights. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 20, 593–608 (2019).

Brewer, J. A., Garrison, K. A. & Whitfield-Gabrieli, S. What about the ‘Self’ is processed in the posterior cingulate cortex? Front. Hum. Neurosci. 7, 647 (2013).

Wagner, D. D., Kelley, W. M., Haxby, J. V. & Heatherton, T. F. The dorsal medial prefrontal cortex responds preferentially to social interactions during natural viewing. J. Neurosci. 36, 6917–6925 (2016).

Bzdok, D. et al. The modular neuroarchitecture of social judgments on faces. Cereb. Cortex 22, 951–961 (2012).

Amft, M. et al. Definition and characterization of an extended social-affective default network. Brain Struct. Funct. 220, 1031–1049 (2015).

Schwiedrzik, C. M., Zarco, W., Everling, S. & Freiwald, W. A. Face patch resting state networks link face processing to social cognition. PLoS Biol. 13, e1002245 (2015).

Van Schaik, C. P. & van Hooff, J. A. R. A. M. Toward an understanding of the orangutan’s social system. in Great ape societies, (pp (ed. McGrew, W. C.) vol. 328 3–15 (Cambridge University Press, xx, 1996).

Shultz, S., Opie, C. & Atkinson, Q. D. Stepwise evolution of stable sociality in primates. Nature 479, 219–222 (2011).

Van Schaik, C. P. Why are diurnal primates living in groups? Behaviour 87, 120–144 (1983).

Fusar-Poli, P. et al. Functional atlas of emotional faces processing: a voxel-based meta-analysis of 105 functional magnetic resonance imaging studies. J. Psychiatry Neurosci. 34, 418–432 (2009).

Adolphs, R. What does the amygdala contribute to social cognition? Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 1191, 42–61 (2010).

Zuberbühler, K. & Janmaat, K. Foraging cognition in non-human primates. Primate Neuroethology 64–83 (2010).

Rosati, A. G. Foraging cognition: reviving the ecological intelligence hypothesis. Trends Cogn. Sci. 21, 691–702 (2017).

Dunbar, R. I. M. The social brain hypothesis. Evol. Anthropol. 6, 178–190 (1998).

Mars, R. B. et al. On the relationship between the ‘default mode network’ and the ‘social brain’. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 6, 189 (2012).

Li, W., Mai, X. & Liu, C. The default mode network and social understanding of others: what do brain connectivity studies tell us. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 8, 74 (2014).

Kaas, J. H. Evolutionary Neuroscience. (Academic Press, 2020).

Pessoa, D. M. A. et al. The adaptive value of primate color vision for predator detection. Am. J. Primatol. 76, 721–729 (2014).

Carvalho, L. S., Pessoa, D. M. A., Mountford, J. K., Davies, W. I. L. & Hunt, D. M. The genetic and evolutionary drives behind primate color vision. Front. Ecol. Evol. 5, (2017).

Simmen, B. et al. Primate energy input and the evolutionary transition to energy-dense diets in humans. Proc. Biol. Sci. 284, 20170577 (2017).

Aiello, L. C. & Wheeler, P. The expensive-tissue hypothesis: the brain and the digestive system in human and primate evolution. Curr. Anthropol. 36, 199–221 (1995).

Humphrey, N. K. The social function of intellect. Grow. points Ethol. 37, 303–317 (1976).

van Schaik, C. P., Isler, K. & Burkart, J. M. Explaining brain size variation: from social to cultural brain. Trends Cogn. Sci. 16, 277–284 (2012).

Heesy, C. P. Seeing in stereo: the ecology and evolution of primate binocular vision and stereopsis. Evol. Anthropol. 18, 21–35 (2009).

Goodale, M. A. & Milner, A. D. Separate visual pathways for perception and action. Trends Neurosci. 15, 20–25 (1992).

Cartmill, M. Arboreal adaptations and the origin of the order primates. In The Functional and Evolutionary Biology of Primates 97–122 (Routledge, 2017).

Soudry, Y., Lemogne, C., Malinvaud, D., Consoli, S.-M. & Bonfils, P. Olfactory system and emotion: common substrates. Eur. Ann. Otorhinolaryngol. Head. Neck Dis. 128, 18–23 (2011).

Rolls, E. T. The cingulate cortex and limbic systems for emotion, action, and memory. Brain Struct. Funct. 224, 3001–3018 (2019).

Bombail, V. Perception and emotions: On the relationships between stress and olfaction. Appl. Anim. Behav. Sci. 212, 98–108 (2019).

Agrawal, V. C. Skull adaptations in fossorial rodents. Mammalia 31, 300–312 (1967).

Pietrini, P. et al. Beyond sensory images: object-based representation in the human ventral pathway. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 101, 5658–5663 (2004).

Snow, J. C., Strother, L. & Humphreys, G. W. Haptic shape processing in visual cortex. J. Cogn. Neurosci. 26, 1154–1167 (2014).

Sathian, K. Analysis of haptic information in the cerebral cortex. J. Neurophysiol. 116, 1795–1806 (2016).

Amedi, A., Raz, N., Azulay, H., Malach, R. & Zohary, E. Cortical activity during tactile exploration of objects in blind and sighted humans. Restor. Neurol. Neurosci. 28, 143–156 (2010).

Weiller, C. et al. The ventral pathway of the human brain: a continuous association tract system. Neuroimage 234, 117977 (2021).

Ptito, M. et al. Crossmodal recruitment of the ventral visual stream in congenital blindness. Neural Plast. 2012, 304045 (2012).

Cisek, P. Cortical mechanisms of action selection: the affordance competition hypothesis. Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci. 362, 1585–1599 (2007).

Graziano, M. S. A. Ethological action maps: a paradigm shift for the motor cortex. Trends Cogn. Sci. 20, 121–132 (2016).

Falkowski, P. G. et al. The rise of oxygen over the past 205 million years and the evolution of large placental mammals. Science 309, 2202–2204 (2005).

National Research Council, Division on Earth and Life Studies, Board on Earth Sciences and Resources & Committee on the Earth System Context for Hominin Evolution. Understanding Climate’s Influence on Human Evolution. (National Academies Press, 2010).

Soligo, C. & Smaers, J. B. Contextualising primate origins – an ecomorphological framework. J. Anat. 228, 608–629 (2016).

Ghazanfar, A. A. Primate Neuroethology. (OUP USA, 2012).

Goodale, M. A., Króliczak, G. & Westwood, D. A. Dual routes to action: contributions of the dorsal and ventral streams to adaptive behavior. In Progress in Brain Research vol. 149 269–283 (Elsevier, 2005).

Schilder, B. M., Petry, H. M. & Hof, P. R. Evolutionary shifts dramatically reorganized the human hippocampal complex. J. Comp. Neurol. 528, 3143–3170 (2020).

Murray, E. A., Wise, S. P. & Graham, K. S. Representational specializations of the hippocampus in phylogenetic perspective. Neurosci. Lett. 680, 4–12 (2018).

Herweg, N. A. & Kahana, M. J. Spatial representations in the human brain. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 12, 297 (2018).

Solomon, E. A., Lega, B. C., Sperling, M. R. & Kahana, M. J. Hippocampal theta codes for distances in semantic and temporal spaces. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 116, 24343–24352 (2019).

Naya, Y. & Suzuki, W. A. Integrating what and when across the primate medial temporal lobe. Science 333, 773–776 (2011).

Gavrilov, N. & Nieder, A. Distinct neural networks for the volitional control of vocal and manual actions in the monkey homologue of Broca’s area. Elife 10, e62797 (2021).

Song, X., Osmanski, M. S., Guo, Y. & Wang, X. Complex pitch perception mechanisms are shared by humans and a New World monkey. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 113, 781–786 (2016).

Hackett, T. A. Information flow in the auditory cortical network. Hear. Res. 271, 133–146 (2011).

Aboitiz, F. A brain for speech. Evolutionary continuity in primate and human auditory-vocal processing. Front. Neurosci. 12, 174 (2018).

Haladjian, H. H. & Montemayor, C. On the evolution of conscious attention. Psychon. Bull. Rev. 22, 595–613 (2015).

Brass, M., Ullsperger, M., Knoesche, T. R., von Cramon, D. Y. & Phillips, N. A. Who comes first? The role of the prefrontal and parietal cortex in cognitive control. J. Cogn. Neurosci. 17, 1367–1375 (2005).

Duncan, J. The multiple-demand (MD) system of the primate brain: mental programs for intelligent behaviour. Trends Cogn. Sci. 14, 172–179 (2010).

Cole, M. W. & Schneider, W. The cognitive control network: integrated cortical regions with dissociable functions. Neuroimage 37, 343–360 (2007).

Bor, D. & Seth, A. K. Consciousness and the prefrontal parietal network: insights from attention, working memory, and chunking. Front. Psychol. 3, 63 (2012).

Marchetti, G., Benedetti, G., & Alharbi, A. (eds.) Attention and meaning: the attentional basis of meaning. Nova Science Publishers (2015).

Stout, D. & Chaminade, T. Stone tools, language and the brain in human evolution. Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci. 367, 75–87 (2012).

Graham, K. E., Furuichi, T. & Byrne, R. W. The gestural repertoire of the wild bonobo (Pan paniscus): a mutually understood communication system. Anim. Cogn. 20, 171–177 (2017).

Tomasello, M., Melis, A. P., Tennie, C., Wyman, E. & Herrmann, E. Two key steps in the evolution of human cooperation: the interdependence hypothesis. Curr. Anthropol. 53, 673–692 (2012).

Hobaiter, C. & Byrne, R. W. The meanings of chimpanzee gestures. Curr. Biol. 24, 1596–1600 (2014).

Fröhlich, M. et al. Unpeeling the layers of language: bonobos and chimpanzees engage in cooperative turn-taking sequences. Sci. Rep. 6, 25887 (2016).

Huber, L. et al. Sub-millimeter fMRI reveals multiple topographical digit representations that form action maps in human motor cortex. Neuroimage 208, 116463 (2020).

Isler, K. & Schaik, C. P.Van How humans evolved large brains: comparative evidence. Evol. Anthropol. 23, 65–75 (2014).

Bruner, E. Human paleoneurology: shaping cortical evolution in fossil hominids. J. Comp. Neurol. 527, 1753–1765 (2019).

Cavanna, A. E. & Trimble, M. R. The precuneus: a review of its functional anatomy and behavioural correlates. Brain 129, 564–583 (2006).

Schurz, M. et al. Toward a hierarchical model of social cognition: a neuroimaging meta-analysis and integrative review of empathy and theory of mind. Psychol. Bull. 147, 293–327 (2021).

Whiten, A. & Erdal, D. The human socio-cognitive niche and its evolutionary origins. Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci. 367, 2119–2129 (2012).

Son, J.-Y., Bhandari, A. & FeldmanHall, O. Cognitive maps of social features enable flexible inference in social networks. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 118, e2021699118 (2021).

Muthukrishna, M., Doebeli, M., Chudek, M. & Henrich, J. The cultural brain hypothesis: how culture drives brain expansion, sociality, and life history. PLoS Comput. Biol. 14, e1006504 (2018).

Seyfarth, R. & Cheney, D. The Social Origins of Language. (Princeton University Press, 2017).

Veissière, S. P. L., Constant, A., Ramstead, M. J. D., Friston, K. J. & Kirmayer, L. J. Thinking through other minds: a variational approach to cognition and culture. Behav. Brain Sci. 43, e90 (2019).

Stout, D. & Hecht, E. E. Evolutionary neuroscience of cumulative culture. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 114, 7861–7868 (2017).

Maslin, M. A., Shultz, S. & Trauth, M. H. A synthesis of the theories and concepts of early human evolution. Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci. 370, 20140064 (2015).

Thevenaz, P., Ruttimann, U. E. & Unser, M. A pyramid approach to subpixel registration based on intensity. IEEE Trans. Image Process. 7, 27–41 (1998).

Yushkevich, P. A. et al. User-guided 3D active contour segmentation of anatomical structures: significantly improved efficiency and reliability. Neuroimage 31, 1116–1128 (2006).

Aubert-Broche, B., Evans, A. C. & Collins, L. A new improved version of the realistic digital brain phantom. Neuroimage 32, 138–145 (2006).

Yotter, R. A., Dahnke, R. & Gaser, C. Topological correction of brain surface meshes using spherical harmonics. In Medical Image Computing and Computer-Assisted Intervention – MICCAI 2009 125–132 (Springer Berlin Heidelberg, 2009).

Crane, K., Pinkall, U. & Schröder, P. Robust fairing via conformal curvature flow. ACM Trans. Graph. 32, 1–10 (2013).

Reuter, M., Wolter, F. E. & Peinecke, N. Laplace-spectra as fingerprints for shape matching. Proc. of the 2005 ACM symposium on Solid and physical modeling 101–106 (2005).

Reuter, M., Wolter, F.-E., Shenton, M. & Niethammer, M. Laplace–Beltrami eigenvalues and topological features of eigenfunctions for statistical shape analysis. Comput-Aided Des. 41, 739–755 (2009).

Isaacs, J. C. Laplace-Beltrami eigenfunctions for 3D shape matching. Detection and sensing of mines, explosive objects, and obscured targets XVI https://doi.org/10.1117/12.885642 (2011).

Lombaert, H., Sporring, J. & Siddiqi, K. Diffeomorphic spectral matching of cortical surfaces. Inf. Process. Med. Imaging 23, 376–389 (2013).

Shi, Y., Thompson, P. M., Dinov, I. & Toga, A. W. Hamilton–Jacobi skeleton on cortical surfaces. IEEE Trans. Med. Imaging 27, 664–673 (2008).

Sethian, J. A. Fast marching methods. SIAM Rev. 41, 199–235 (1999).

Myronenko, A. & Song, X. Point set registration: coherent point drift. IEEE Trans. Pattern Anal. Mach. Intell. 32, 2262–2275 (2010).

Lombaert, H., Grady, L., Polimeni, J. R. & Cheriet, F. Fast brain matching with spectral correspondence. Inf. Process. Med. Imaging 22, 660–673 (2011).

Wright, R. et al. Construction of a fetal spatio-temporal cortical surface atlas from in utero MRI: application of spectral surface matching. NeuroImage 120, 467–480 (2015).

Nenning, K.-H. et al. Joint embedding: a scalable alignment to compare individuals in a connectivity space. Neuroimage 222, 117232 (2020).

Ezuz, D., Solomon, J. & Ben-Chen, M. Reversible harmonic maps between discrete surfaces. ACM Trans. Graph. 38, 1–12 (2019).

Budday, S., Steinmann, P., Goriely, A. & Kuhl, E. Size and curvature regulate pattern selection in the mammalian brain. Extreme Mech. Lett. (2015).

Solomon, J. et al. Convolutional wasserstein distances. ACM Trans. Graph. 34, 1–11 (2015).

Melchionna, M. et al. From smart apes to human brain boxes. A uniquely derived brain shape in late hominins clade. Front. Earth Sci. 8, 273 (2020).

Ragan, M. A. Phylogenetic inference based on matrix representation of trees. Mol. Phylogenet. Evol. 1, 53–58 (1992).

Rodriguez-Carranza, C. E., Mukherjee, P., Vigneron, D., Barkovich, J. & Studholme, C. Comparing 3D Gyrification Index and area-independent curvature-based measures in quantifying neonatal brain folding. In Medical Imaging 2007: Image Processing vol. 6512 65120N (International Society for Optics and Photonics, 2007).

Mota, B. & Herculano-Houzel, S. Cortical folding scales universally with surface area and thickness, not number of neurons. Science 349, 74–77 (2015).

Herculano-Houzel, S. & Manger, P. R. Brain scaling in mammalian evolution as a consequence of concerted and mosaic changes in numbers of neurons and average neuronal cell size. Front. Neuroanat. 8, 77 (2014).

Herculano-Houzel, S. The remarkable, yet not extraordinary, human brain as a scaled-up primate brain and its associated cost. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 109, 10661–10668 (2012).

Clavel, J., Escarguel, G. & Merceron, G. Mv morph: an r package for fitting multivariate evolutionary models to morphometric data. Methods Ecol. Evol. 6, 1311–1319 (2015).

Konishi, S. & Kitagawa, G. Generalised information criteria in model selection. Biometrika 83, 875–890 (1996).

Clavel, J., Aristide, L. & Morlon, H. A penalized likelihood framework for high-dimensional phylogenetic comparative methods and an application to new-world monkeys brain evolution. Syst. Biol. 68, 93–116 (2019).

Aristide, L. et al. Brain shape convergence in the adaptive radiation of New World monkeys. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 113, 2158–2163 (2016).

Zhi, D., King, M., Hernandez‐Castillo, C. R., & Diedrichsen, J. Evaluating brain parcellations using the distance‐controlled boundary coefficient. Human Brain Mapping 43, 3706–3720 (2022).

de Sousa, A. A. et al. Comparative cytoarchitectural analyses of striate and extrastriate areas in hominoids. Cereb. Cortex 20, 966–981 (2010).

Butti, C., Raghanti, M. A., Sherwood, C. C. & Hof, P. R. The neocortex of cetaceans: cytoarchitecture and comparison with other aquatic and terrestrial species. Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 1225, 47–58 (2011).

Amunts, K., Schleicher, A. & Zilles, K. Cytoarchitecture of the cerebral cortex–more than localization. NeuroImage 37, 1061–5 (2007).

Paxinos, G. & Franklin, K. B. J. Paxinos and Franklin’s the Mouse Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates. (Academic Press, 2019).

Paxinos, G., Watson, C., Petrides, M., Rosa, M. & Tokuno, H. The Marmoset Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates. (Elsevier Science, 2011).

Paxinos, G., Petrides, M. & Evrard, H. C. The Rhesus Monkey Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates. (Elsevier Science, 2021).

Amunts, K., Mohlberg, H., Bludau, S. & Zilles, K. Julich-Brain: A 3D probabilistic atlas of the human brain’s cytoarchitecture. Science 369, 988–992 (2020).

Benjamini, Y. & Yekutieli, D. The control of the false discovery rate in multiple testing under dependency. Ann Stat 29, 1165–1188 (2001).

Burt, J. B., Helmer, M., Shinn, M., Anticevic, A. & Murray, J. D. Generative modeling of brain maps with spatial autocorrelation. Neuroimage 220, 117038 (2020).