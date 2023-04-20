Why Fennel Seeds Help You Lose Weight, Keep Your Heart Healthy and Your Gut Happy





Much has been said about the effectiveness of seeds as they are nutritious, high in fiber and low in calories, the most favorable attributes for a healthy metabolism and good health. Concerning, using fennel seeds as an add-on to lifestyle modifications, diet and exercise will improve your nutritional profile. Dried fennel seeds are low in calories, high in fiber and packed with both macro and micro nutrients. It is rich in vitamins C, E, and K, as well as minerals such as calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, selenium, and iron. Of course, it contains antioxidants that reduce inflammatory markers in the body, which are the root cause of many chronic diseases.

good for heart health In the Journal of Food Science (2012), Anna University researchers found that Chennaishowed that nitrites in fennel seeds play an important role in the cardiovascular system. Research results showed that fennel seeds “contain significantly higher amounts of nitrite compared to other commonly used postprandial seeds.” It was also shown to increase nitrate content. Nitrite dilates the blood vessels of the heart, reducing stress on them and relaxing them, improving blood flow to the heart muscle in the process. Fennel also aids in angiogenesis and the formation of new blood vessels from existing blood vessels. Fiber helps manage cholesterol levels in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of plaque and heart attack.In fact, the potassium content in fennel seeds helps maintain blood pressure. How Fennel Seeds Work For Weight Loss Fennel seeds are rich in fiber and are usually eaten after meals, which slows digestion and helps avoid sugar spikes. Therefore, drinking fennel water or tea between large meals can reduce the urge to snack indiscriminately, reduce food intake, act as an appetite suppressant, and aid in weight management. Water also acts as a diuretic and improves metabolism. This is an asset in your weight loss journey. Effects on diabetes Some studies on mice have found that fennel seed extract lowers blood sugar levels at a rate comparable to standard antihyperglycemic drugs. However, the soluble fiber in fennel may help regulate blood sugar spikes and improve blood sugar levels. It is rich in beta-carotene, another antioxidant. A surefire way to improve gut health Fennel seeds are well known for their digestive properties and are therefore offered as an after-meal mouth freshener throughout India.The essential oils contained in the seeds stimulate the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes.The organic compounds anethole, fenchone, and estragole have antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties that help combat constipation, indigestion, and bloating. Fennel tea is among the best for a healthy digestive tract. It is considered a panacea.cancerantibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties to keep stomach infections at bay. How is fennel good for lung health? Fennel seeds contain high levels of phytonutrients that help clear the sinuses and help relax the bronchi, thus reducing symptoms of asthma, bronchitis and congestion. good for nursing mothers Anethole in fennel seeds stimulates lactogens (lactogens) to increase milk production. Many studies suggest that anethole actually mimics the function of the hormone estrogen and may be key to managing women’s health. Fennel seeds are an excellent source of iron and an amino acid called histidine. , which increases hemoglobin in the blood and helps promote maternal health. And on hot, dry days in extreme summer, a glass of fennel seed-soaked water is all it takes to lower body heat and ward off heat stroke. is.

