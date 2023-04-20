Health
Cranberry juice may be effective in preventing recurrent urinary tract infections in some people, review finds
New research suggests that cranberry juice goes beyond the mythical urinary tract infection (UTI) prevention and actually works for some people.
Key Point:
- A Global Review Investigating the Effectiveness of Cranberry Products for Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
- This review found that cranberry products may be effective in preventing urinary tract infections in some people.
- A UTI is a bacterial infection of the bladder, kidneys, or urethra.
A global review by medical scientists from Flinders University in South Australia and Children’s Hospital in Westmead, New South Wales found that cranberry juice or supplements reduced the risk of recurring symptomatic UTIs by a quarter in some women. It has been found that it can be reduced by more than 1, and by more than 1/2 in children. half.
People who are prone to urinary tract infections after medical interventions such as bladder radiotherapy have about a 53% lower risk.
However, this review did not show any benefit for the elderly, pregnant, or those with urinary problems.
A UTI is a bacterial infection of the bladder, kidneys, or urethra that affects 1 in 2 women during their lifetime, and many suffer from multiple infections.
Researchers said review was first Since 2012, it has shown no profit from the product.
An update of the Cochrane review includes 50 recent trials of cranberry products spanning nearly 9,000 participants.
The benefits of cranberry products became apparent when the scope of the review was expanded, said Jonathan Craig, senior author at the Flinders University School of Medicine and Public Health.
“In previous versions of this review, there was insufficient evidence to determine efficacy, and subsequent clinical trials showed mixed results, but in this updated review, a large body of data has been added to this new Shows discovery.
According to researchers, the anecdotal benefits of cranberries date back centuries.
Lead author Gabriel Williams said she wasn’t surprised by the results, and the cranberry legend ran through her own family.
“In 1973, my mother was told to try cranberry juice to prevent severe and frequent urinary tract infections.
“Even though I wiggle in her ear about the evidence, she continues to take it every day … As always, it turns out mom was right.”
Co-author and Flinders University epidemiologist Jacqueline Stevens said UTI prevention is important to avoid the risks associated with untreated infections, including sepsis in extreme cases.
“Most urinary tract infections are treated effectively and fairly quickly with antibiotics. Sometimes a single dose clears up the problem.
“Unfortunately, some people continue to have recurring urinary tract infections.”
Dr Stevens says the review has not looked at the use of cranberries for treating UTIs.
“This is about prevention, not cure. Even if you currently have a urinary tract infection, you should seek medical attention from your healthcare provider,” she said.
Dr Stevens said most of the studies examined in the review compared cranberry products to placebo or no treatment for UTIs.
“They can still develop a UTI, but it will be less than normal if nothing is done,” she said.
She also said she found no difference between the results of studies conducted by juice companies and manufacturers of cranberry products and those conducted by academic institutions and hospitals.
“As researchers doing these reviews, we are always looking at who has a vested interest in the findings,” Dr. Stephens said.
“It is very important to see who is funding these projects and research trials, which are now under increasing scrutiny.”
This review did not find sufficient information to determine whether cranberry products are more or less effective in preventing UTIs compared to antibiotics and probiotics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-20/cranberry-juice-can-prevent-some-utis-review-finds/102246788
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cranberry juice may be effective in preventing recurrent urinary tract infections in some people, review finds
- Fighting Technology Fire with Fire
- Research reveals that the mind-body connection is built into the structure of the brain
- Know the reason why the arm of Mexican soap opera actor David Ostrosky who worked with Danilo Carrera was amputated | People | Entertainment
- I played under pressure against Quadri Long
- Queen Elizabeth on Kate Middleton’s wedding dress
- New tech hub to drive innovation in Marlboro
- CEO tells workers worried about bonuses to ‘leave Pity City’
- The protein OCLN was found to play an important role in the cell-to-cell transmission of SARS-CoV-2
- Trumps digital trading cards are selling again for $4.6 million, but it’s unclear how much he earned
- Why Erdogan faces a tight race in Turkey’s elections
- 5 Best Casino Movie Scenes in Bollywood History