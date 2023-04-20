EHRA 2023 Hot Take | mddionline.com

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has concluded this year’s scientific conference in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The event marked his 20th anniversary with the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA).

These are the research topics of EHRA 2023 and have attracted our attention the most. High power charging cable for pacemaker patients’ electric vehicles:

A new ablation strategy for atrial fibrillation

Latest science presented at EHRA 2023 shows that an innovative three-stage ablation approach involving ethanol infusion of the Marshall’s vein improves arrhythmia relief in patients with persistent atrial fibrillation compared to pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) alone and improve. is presented and follow-up will continue until his 12 months.

The cornerstone of catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation is complete pulmonary vein isolation. However, after 2 years he remains in sinus rhythm in only 50-60% of patients. Numerous trials of various ablation strategies have failed to demonstrate superiority over PVI.

The Marshall Plan ablation strategy consists of 1) PVI. 2) ethanol infusion of the Marshall vein; 3) a linear ablation set blocking the three major anatomical canyons into the pulmonary veins (dome, mitral valve, and cavotricuspid isthmus line); This technique focuses on anatomical targets that are individually recognized as important for the initiation or maintenance of atrial fibrillation, but are not collectively targeted in a systematic manner. Current investigators have previously reported promising results using this strategy in non-randomized studies.

In this study, we compared 12-month arrhythmia-free survival with the Marshall Plan ablation strategy and PVI alone. This was a prospective, randomized, parallel group trial of superiority. The trial included her 120 patients who had symptomatic persistent atrial fibrillation for more than a month. The average age of the participants he was 67 years, and 21 (18%) were female.

Participants were randomized to receive the Marshall Plan or PVI only. Follow-up he was at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months, during which time the patient underwent several tests including electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiography, stress testing, and 24-hour Holter monitoring. I received Arrhythmia recurrence was identified using ECG teletransmission and findings were transmitted to the hospital once a week and whenever the patient showed symptoms. The primary endpoint was recurrence of atrial fibrillation or atrial tachycardia lasting 30 seconds or longer 12 months after a single ablation procedure (including a 3-month blanking period).

Total high frequency time was significantly longer in the PVI group (29 min) compared to the Marshall-Plan group (23 min; p<0.001). A complete lesion set was successfully completed in his 53 patients (88%) who received the Marshall Plan strategy and his 59 patients (98%) who received his PVI alone. In intention-to-treat analysis, arrhythmia recurrence after a mean 10-month follow-up was significantly higher in the PVI group compared with the Marshall-Plan group (18 vs. 8 patients; p=0.026). Follow-up he will continue up to 12 months.

Nicolas Derval, MD, principal investigator at Bordeaux University Hospital, France, found that after 10 months of follow-up, the success rate of the Marshall-Plan group was significantly better than that of the PVI-only group (70%). (87%) said they were .

“However, the results are still preliminary because follow-up has not been completed for all patients.The results of the study show that the Marshall Plan strategy holds promise for patients with persistent atrial fibrillation.” However, it needs to be confirmed in a multicenter trial.”

Guidance for Natural Pacemaker Act Discussed at EHRA 2023

An international consensus statement on the safest and most effective methods of implanting a pacing system that mimics the normal functioning of the heart was published this week in EP Europace. Journal of ESC. This document was presented at his EHRA Conduction System Pacing Summit and discussed at EHRA 2023.

About 1.4 million people worldwide will have pacemakers in 2023, according to Haram Burri, a professor at Geneva University Hospital in Switzerland and lead author of the new guidance. It’s more physiological than traditional methods, Burri said, because it’s connected to the body’s own electrical cables.

Pacemakers are used to regulate the heart rate of people whose heart is beating too slowly, mainly due to a blockage of the electrical connection between the upper (atrial) and lower (ventricular) levels of the heart (called atrioventricular block). will be

“Standard pacing electrically activates a single point in the ventricle rather than the entire heart at once, resulting in uncoordinated contractions in different areas of the heart. , which can damage the heart and lead to heart failure,” said Burri.

Conduction system pacing may also be useful in heart failure patients whose left ventricle is weak, unable to pump properly due to an electrical disturbance (called left bundle branch block), and is out of sync with the right ventricle. Current therapy is cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), which provides biventricular pacing to coordinate contractions, but it does not work in all patients and requires a more complex system than conventional pacemakers.

Conduction system pacing was mentioned as a new method in the 2021 ESC Pacing Guidelines, but it was acknowledged that randomized trial evidence was needed. The use of this technique is increasing, with thousands of procedures performed worldwide to date. His EHRA survey of European physicians published last year reported that lack of training was the main reason for not adopting this method.

“Until now, there has been no consensus on how to perform this procedure and ensure it is done correctly,” Burri said. It provides a standardized approach agreed by experts around the world to avoid ugliness.This guidance will help physicians who are learning how to do this, or who want to improve their skills. Increased expertise will also enable large-scale, high-quality randomized trials to be conducted.”

This paper describes two types of pacing implantation techniques, His bundle pacing and left branch branch area pacing, named according to their target sites in the cardiac conduction system.

“His bundle pacing allows us to do a simple test to ensure that electrical connectivity is achieved. Pacing in the left branch branch region requires a more detailed check. This paper outlines what physicians should aim for and how to provide appropriate pacing.”

Advice is provided on how to successfully implant the lead and how to avoid and manage complications. The document is accompanied by 30 figures with detailed illustrations, 11 videos, an executive summary of him published as an appendix, and a key message app, all of which are openly accessible and Free to the community.

“Conductive pacing is becoming mainstream in clinical practice, and based on limited data, this therapy has a promising future,” said Burri. Today’s consensus paper will serve as a reference on how to perform this step. ”

The International Consensus Statement was prepared by EHRA, a chapter of the ESC, and endorsed by the Asia Pacific Arrhythmia Association, the Canadian Arrhythmia Association, and the Latin American Arrhythmia Association.

Severe COVID-19 is associated with 16 times the risk of life-threatening and dangerous heart rhythms

Severe COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation develop ventricular tachycardia within 6 months compared to patients without severe infection, according to study presented at EHRA 2023 16 times more likely to The risk of other cardiac rhythm disorders was also increased.

“The actual likelihood of developing ventricular tachycardia or other arrhythmias after severe COVID-19 is low for individual patients, but much higher than for patients without severe infection,” said Sweden. said study author Marcus Stuhlbarg, M.D., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm. .

The purpose of this study was to investigate the long-term risk of arrhythmia after discharge from a COVID-19 intensive care unit requiring mechanical ventilation. The researchers used her ICU registry in Sweden to identify all her COVID-19 patients who were treated on a ventilator and discharged alive from the ICU between March 2020 and June 2021. identified. general population. Multiple mandatory national registries were used to record new diagnoses of arrhythmias after discharge from the ICU.

The primary outcome was hospitalization for ventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, other tachyarrhythmia, or bradycardia/pacemaker implantation. Ventricular tachycardia is a potentially life-threatening heart rhythm disorder that occurs when the ventricles beat too fast to pump properly and the body does not receive enough oxygenated blood. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular, rapid heartbeat that causes shortness of breath and increases the risk of stroke. “Other tachyarrhythmia” refers to rapid heartbeats not caused by atrial fibrillation. “Bradycardia or Pacemaker Implantation” is a combined endpoint of slow heart rate or need for a pacemaker due to slow heart rate.

Researchers analyzed the risk of developing each arrhythmia in patients with severe COVID-19 compared to patients without severe COVID-19. Analyzes were adjusted for factors associated with the likelihood of cardiac rhythm disturbances such as age, gender, hypertension, diabetes, high blood lipids, chronic kidney disease, and socioeconomic status (level of education, marital status, income). I was.

The study included 3,023 ventilated severe COVID-19 patients in a Swedish ICU and 28,463 non-ICU patients with ventilator-requiring COVID-19 from the general population (control group ) was included. The average age of the participants he was 62 years old and 30% were female.

The average follow-up period was 9 months. Among her patients with severe COVID-19, her incidences per 1,000 person-years of ventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, other tachyarrhythmias, and bradycardia/pacemaker implantation were 15.4, 78.4, 99.3, and was 8.5. The corresponding incidence rates in the control group were 0.9, 6.0, 6.7 and 0.9, respectively.

Compared to controls, patients with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation had a 16-fold increased risk of ventricular tachycardia, a 13-fold increased risk of atrial fibrillation, and a 14-fold increased risk of other tachyarrhythmias 9 times the risk of bradycardia/pacemaker implantation.

“COVID-19 patients who require ventilators often have other conditions, and the addition of heart rhythm disturbances can worsen their health. If you develop palpitations or an arrhythmia, see your doctor to assess the possibility of an arrhythmia.”