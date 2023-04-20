Health
Memory test may detect risk of cognitive decline
- A recent study found that a simple memory test could help predict the risk of cognitive decline in people.
- Memory retrieval tests have been used for decades, and poor performance on these tests is associated with mild cognitive impairment and dementia.
- Early detection of cognitive disorders, especially Alzheimer’s disease, can help people cope with long-term memory problems.
A simple memory test may predict the future cognitive decline New research shows people who have no current memory or thinking problems.
Research published in neurology, medical journals American Neurological AssociationWednesday, people’s performance during a memory test known as the Stage of Objective Memory Impairment (SOMI) system may reveal subtle signs of early cognitive deficits that point to future memory problems. I discovered something.
Memory retrieval tests have been used for decades, and poor performance on these tests can be attributed to mild cognitive impairment and dementiasay Dr. Irina Skyler-Scottis a cognitive and behavioral neurologist at Stanford Health Care and a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University.
Given the results of the study, a focus on future prevention Alzheimer’s disease Drug trials can selectively screen high-risk individuals with high SOMI scores.
People at risk should not be given medication or healthy lifestyle changesto combat further decline.
“The SOMI system, which divides participants into subcategories based on their performance on this test, is a validated staging approach for memory impairment, mapping memory performance to clinical outcomes and biomarker tests that look for hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.” has been shown before,” said Skylar. – Scott, who was not involved in the study, told Healthline.
Researchers recruited 969 people with a mean age of 69 who had normal cognition at the start of the study.
All participants completed a brief memory test that asked them to identify and recall items belonging to various categories.
Participants were shown four cards and asked to identify the item in the picture (such as grapes) and the category it belonged to (such as fruit).
I was then asked to recall the item. This helped researchers measure each person’s memory and information retrieval abilities.
Those who forgot the item were given categorical cues to see if the memory was revived. This is the step to assess memory storage.
Participants were divided into five groups based on test scores and followed for up to 10 years.
Researchers found that 47% of the group were in stage 0 and had no memory problems.
Another 35% were in stage 1 and 13% were in stage 2. This means that they experienced some difficulty in recalling information and, based on predictive models, may develop dementia within 5-8 years.
Finally, 5% of the group were in stages 3 and 4 and had trouble remembering all the items, even when given cues.
Stages 3 and 4 are believed to precede dementia by 1-3 years.
Of the entire group, 234, or 24%, developed cognitive decline by the end of the study period.
Compared to the stage 0 group, the stage 1 and 2 groups were twice as likely to develop the disorder.
Participants in groups 3 and 4 were three times more likely to have cognitive impairment.
Based on their calculations, the researchers estimated that 72% of people in stages 3 and 4, 57% in stage 2, and 21% in stage 1 would develop cognitive impairment after 10 years.
According to the researchers, the findings support the use of the SOMI system to predict future risk of cognitive impairment.
“A non-invasive screening test that stratifies future memory loss and cognitive risk would be of great benefit to clinical neurologists caring for and diagnosing people with dementia.” Dr. Clifford SegillDO, Neurologist, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, CA.
Especially early detection of cognitive impairment
It is difficult to predict who will experience cognitive decline in the future.
Previous research has found that tests that assess episodic memory (events, word lists, stories), semantic memory (factual information), attention, and mental speed can predict progression to dementia, says Skylar. – said Scott.
neuropsychology
“Episodic memory loss is one of the major clinical hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, and its presence suggests the presence of underlying neuropathological changes such as the progressive accumulation of amyloid and tau protein in the brain. We could be doing that,” Skylar-Scott said.
Patients who perform poorly on tests such as the SOMI system can undergo biomarker screening together, understand their risks, and make changes such as medication and lifestyle changes to promote healthy brain aging. You can decide whether you will benefit from adopting an intervention.
For example, medication may be recommended to prevent silent strokes, says Segil.
“For Alzheimer’s dementia, we diagnose drugs such as: Aricept and got married It may slow down the progression of amnesia,” adds Segil.
Segil said it’s important that the patient undergoes additional testing. hypothyroidism.
Neuroimaging tests can also help determine whether memory loss is caused by brain tumors, stroke, and infectious causes of memory loss.
Skylar-Scott says anyone experiencing memory problems, whether mild or severe, should see a doctor.
“If you start worrying that you have memory loss, you should be evaluated by a neurologist to determine if your complaints are within normal limits for your age,” says Skylar- says Scott.
A new study shows that a simple memory test may predict future cognitive decline in people who have no current memory or thinking problems. Given the results of this study, clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease drugs focused on future prevention may be able to selectively screen high-risk individuals who perform poorly on memory tests. Those at risk can also be advised to adopt interventions such as medication and healthy lifestyle changes to combat further decline.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/dementia-this-memory-test-can-predict-whos-at-risk-of-cognitive-decline
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sudan: Gunfire, warplanes dash hopes of ceasefire – BBC News
- Memory test may detect risk of cognitive decline
- Why Ron DeSantis keeps losing Florida endorsements to Trump
- Bollywood mourns the death of Pamela Chopra; the stars offer their condolences
- EHRA 2023 Hot Take | mddionline.com
- 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Antioch
- Pence dismisses recent praise from Xi Jinping
- ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ director Mani Ratnam doesn’t like the word ‘Bollywood’; here why
- GCB, GOG, MCYS 3-day U-19 cricket
- Dress code committee discusses mostly positive results after change
- Kremlin critic’s wife speaks out after husband’s 25-year prison sentence
- Stock Drama, Cancer Vaccines, New Science – AACR Highlights