Memory test may detect risk of cognitive decline

A recent study found that a simple memory test could help predict the risk of cognitive decline in people.

Memory retrieval tests have been used for decades, and poor performance on these tests is associated with mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

Early detection of cognitive disorders, especially Alzheimer’s disease, can help people cope with long-term memory problems. A simple memory test may predict the future cognitive decline New research shows people who have no current memory or thinking problems. Research published in neurology, medical journals American Neurological AssociationWednesday, people’s performance during a memory test known as the Stage of Objective Memory Impairment (SOMI) system may reveal subtle signs of early cognitive deficits that point to future memory problems. I discovered something. Memory retrieval tests have been used for decades, and poor performance on these tests can be attributed to mild cognitive impairment and dementiasay Dr. Irina Skyler-Scottis a cognitive and behavioral neurologist at Stanford Health Care and a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University. Given the results of the study, a focus on future prevention Alzheimer’s disease Drug trials can selectively screen high-risk individuals with high SOMI scores. People at risk should not be given medication or healthy lifestyle changesto combat further decline. “The SOMI system, which divides participants into subcategories based on their performance on this test, is a validated staging approach for memory impairment, mapping memory performance to clinical outcomes and biomarker tests that look for hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.” has been shown before,” said Skylar. – Scott, who was not involved in the study, told Healthline.

Researchers recruited 969 people with a mean age of 69 who had normal cognition at the start of the study. All participants completed a brief memory test that asked them to identify and recall items belonging to various categories. Participants were shown four cards and asked to identify the item in the picture (such as grapes) and the category it belonged to (such as fruit). I was then asked to recall the item. This helped researchers measure each person’s memory and information retrieval abilities. Those who forgot the item were given categorical cues to see if the memory was revived. This is the step to assess memory storage. Participants were divided into five groups based on test scores and followed for up to 10 years. Researchers found that 47% of the group were in stage 0 and had no memory problems. Another 35% were in stage 1 and 13% were in stage 2. This means that they experienced some difficulty in recalling information and, based on predictive models, may develop dementia within 5-8 years. Finally, 5% of the group were in stages 3 and 4 and had trouble remembering all the items, even when given cues. Stages 3 and 4 are believed to precede dementia by 1-3 years. Of the entire group, 234, or 24%, developed cognitive decline by the end of the study period. Compared to the stage 0 group, the stage 1 and 2 groups were twice as likely to develop the disorder. Participants in groups 3 and 4 were three times more likely to have cognitive impairment. Based on their calculations, the researchers estimated that 72% of people in stages 3 and 4, 57% in stage 2, and 21% in stage 1 would develop cognitive impairment after 10 years. According to the researchers, the findings support the use of the SOMI system to predict future risk of cognitive impairment. “A non-invasive screening test that stratifies future memory loss and cognitive risk would be of great benefit to clinical neurologists caring for and diagnosing people with dementia.” Dr. Clifford SegillDO, Neurologist, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, CA.

Especially early detection of cognitive impairment Alzheimer’s disease can help people fight long-term memory problems. It is difficult to predict who will experience cognitive decline in the future. Cognitive decline rate increasing rapidly. Previous research has found that tests that assess episodic memory (events, word lists, stories), semantic memory (factual information), attention, and mental speed can predict progression to dementia, says Skylar. – said Scott. neuropsychology test Similar to the SOMI system, it can be used by physicians to screen patients at risk for future cognitive decline. “Episodic memory loss is one of the major clinical hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, and its presence suggests the presence of underlying neuropathological changes such as the progressive accumulation of amyloid and tau protein in the brain. We could be doing that,” Skylar-Scott said.

Patients who perform poorly on tests such as the SOMI system can undergo biomarker screening together, understand their risks, and make changes such as medication and lifestyle changes to promote healthy brain aging. You can decide whether you will benefit from adopting an intervention. For example, medication may be recommended to prevent silent strokes, says Segil. “For Alzheimer’s dementia, we diagnose drugs such as: Aricept and got married It may slow down the progression of amnesia,” adds Segil. Segil said it’s important that the patient undergoes additional testing. hypothyroidism. Neuroimaging tests can also help determine whether memory loss is caused by brain tumors, stroke, and infectious causes of memory loss. Skylar-Scott says anyone experiencing memory problems, whether mild or severe, should see a doctor. “If you start worrying that you have memory loss, you should be evaluated by a neurologist to determine if your complaints are within normal limits for your age,” says Skylar- says Scott.