India’s Serum is negotiating finished malaria vaccine in Ghana, official says

(Reuters) – Vaccine maker Seram Institute of India is in talks to finish filling the Oxford University R21 malaria vaccine in Ghana and has approved a shot this month, a Ghanaian vaccine expert said. The house said Thursday. Filling and finishing is one of the final stages of pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging. Vaccine approval by Ghana and Nigeria was abnormal This is because data from the final-stage trial have not yet been published and the World Health Organization (WHO) is still evaluating its safety and efficacy. “As part of the work we have been doing to promote vaccine manufacturing in Ghana, we have actually facilitated a partnership between (local manufacturer) DEK Vaccines and the Serum Institute,” said the president on vaccine manufacturing in Ghana. Commission secretary William Ampofo said at a press conference hosted by the WHO Africa office. “The Serum Institute is actually in discussions with DEK Vaccines Limited in Ghana to see how R21 can be finished and produced in Ghana,” said Ampofo. DEK Vaccines Ltd is a Ghanaian company that aims to start producing the vaccine within the next two years. Mosquito-borne malaria kills more than 600,000 people each year, mostly babies and children in Africa. Childhood vaccines in Africa’s poorest regions are usually co-funded by international organizations such as the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, but only after WHO approval. Phionah Atuhebwe, WHO’s vaccine implementation officer, said at Thursday’s briefing that Ghana and Nigeria did not “fly the guns” on approval of the R21 vaccine and that regulators can review the data as they become available. He said it was for the sake of “They … have systems in place that can review this data and give its approval. But UNICEF needs to go ahead and procure this vaccine. Most have been done and Gavi will also fund this vaccine, WHO pre-qualification is required,” she added. Due to the complex structure and life cycle of the malaria parasite, it took decades to develop a vaccine against malaria. The Oxford Shot is the second shot approved for use in recent years. Oxford has contracted India’s Serum Institute to produce up to 200 million doses of the vaccine annually. Reported by Estelle Shirbon Edited by Alexander Winning Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Alexander Winning thomson Reuters Alexander covers and edits breaking news in Sub-Saharan Africa. He was previously a Senior Correspondent with a focus on Southern Africa and a Russian Correspondent. Before he joined Reuters in 2013, he worked for The Times in Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/who-official-ghana-nigeria-did-not-jump-gun-malaria-vaccine-approval-2023-04-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos