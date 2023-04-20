Monkeypox could return this summer, experts warn

As the weather warms and Canadians look forward to summer travel and festivals, some experts are calling for health officials in Europe and the UK to be vigilant in case mpox returns this summer. I agree with you.

Mpox, known as monkeypox before the World Health Organization announced the phasing out of its name, rose to prominence last summer as an unprecedented surge in epidemics in North America and Europe. Cases declined sharply in the autumn, but because the outbreaks in Europe were mainly associated with summer festivals and music raves, health officials feared that the virus could be deadly this summer, had it not been for unconsciousness and increased vaccination uptake. It warns that there is a possibility of a resurgence.

On Friday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a statement “There is an increased risk in the upcoming spring and summer seasons due to increased festival and holiday travel,” it said.

Canada has had about 1,480 cases since May 2022, compared to the tens of thousands infected in Europe last summer.

However, since early 2023, a small number of new cases have emerged in Montreal and Toronto, a reminder that the disease is still prevalent.

“There are embers in the ashes now, and there is concern that if we are not careful, new clusters could emerge,” said Dr. Donald Vin, an infectious disease expert at McGill University Health Center in Montreal. Told. Telephone interview with CTVNews.ca.

“It may not be a big wave, but it could still increase.”

reminder to get vaccinated

The mpox epidemic in Canada peaked in late June/early July 2022, mostly in Ontario and Quebec, with approximately 25-30 new cases reported daily. However, this declined rapidly and by December 2022 nearly all cases had stopped.

At the end of March, Montreal health officials announced: A new case of mpox has emergedSince March 17, there have been two laboratory-confirmed cases. Both are believed to be associated with travel to countries where local infections are well documented.

according to Latest data from Public Health Ontarioas of March 28, there were 10 confirmed cases of mpox reported in Toronto in 2023.

“After an initial wave of impact with a very aggressive and targeted public health and epidemic response, mpox was controlled in key areas of emergence,” Vinh said. I’m here.

“But about a month ago, in mid-March or so, there were some new cases of mpox. mpox is still detectable in wastewater, which of course means that there is some circulation within the community.”

Tens of thousands of Canadians were vaccinated against mpox in response to the first outbreak last summer. focused on vaccine campaign About at-risk groups.

However, the vaccine was supposed to be given in two doses, the second one month after the first, and many people did not receive the second dose.

“In our Montreal cohort, we found that 54% of the target population received one dose,” Vinh said. “But only 24% received a second dose.”

Ontario alone received 37,470 doses of Imvamune, a smallpox vaccine approved for use against mpox. Delivered between May 4th and October 2022Only 1,925 of these doses were second doses, which is only 5%.

“These two doses are necessary to get the maximum protection that a vaccine can provide,” Vinh said.

In February, the Toronto Public Health Service urged residents to make sure at-risk residents were vaccinated against mpox after four new cases were reported within just 24 hours. Posted a reminder.

“After a period of no MPOX cases reported in Ontario, four new cases per day are concerning,” said Dane Griffiths, director of the Gay Men’s Sexual Health Alliance. said in a news release. “Last summer, our community was mobilized, received its first vaccinations, and slowed the spread of MPOX. Let’s get our second round of vaccinations.”

Mpox presents as a flu-like infection, often with lesions, and is spread through close personal contact with infected lesions, skin blisters, bodily fluids, or respiratory secretions of an infected person. Although it is not a sexually transmitted disease and can affect anyone, it is often transmitted through sexual activity because it involves close physical contact.

In the first outbreak in Canada in 2022, the infection spread mainly among men who had sex with other men, leading to a strong vaccination campaign driven by the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The new cases appear to be coming from the same group as before, and “there are no new modes of transmission contributing to the recent cases,” Vinh said.

This is encouraging in some ways, he explained, which means public health can take advantage of similar community-focused approaches.

“This should never be a blaming disease. Like any infection, this is really an infection,” he said. “Education is our greatest weapon, because if we are educated, we can take education-based measures to prevent it.”

Why Summer Concerns

According to Vinh, some viruses do better in the summer due to the seasonality of the virus itself, but this is not the case with mpox, which can be infected and spread at any time of the year.

He explained that the reason summer and spring pose the potential for spread of infection is due to how our behavior changes.

“Fundamentally, summer brings us two things: warmth. So when it’s warm, we tend to dress appropriately for the warmer months, shorts, t-shirts, or something like that. Also, It tends to be more jubilant, it’s summer,” he said. “People want to go out, they want to be active.”

And with mpox out of the news headlines, many Canadians may not be aware the risks still exist.

“It’s important to understand that there are many ways to treat cancer,” said Kelly Bowman, a bioethicist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Temati School of Medicine. Telephone interview with CTVNews.ca.

“As the summer of 2023 approaches, many people are saying, ‘Hallelujah, it’s time to live again. ”

The answer is not to tell people to avoid all activities that increase physical contact this summer because it’s not practical.

The first step is to make sure you are vaccinated if you are in an at-risk group.

“But you also need some social protection through responsibility. “And I think those two measures can go hand in hand.”

Vaccination is not a 100% guarantee against mpox infection.

“At least in Montreal, one of the two (new) cases was in a person who had been vaccinated twice, and the other was in a person who had only one vaccination,” Vinh said. says.

But even if vaccination cannot prevent infection, it can reduce serious illness. And although the majority of mpox cases heal without hospitalization or excessively painful lesions, it’s important to minimize those chances, he said.

“The virus can lead to very painful and debilitating lesions, it can lead to hospitalization, it can lead to superinfections and other kinds of complications. It can lead to blindness.”

Bowman said he hopes local public health agencies will launch vaccination campaigns this spring to remind people to get a second dose or get vaccinated ahead of the summer season. Having said that, it might sell poorly.

“After three years of a pandemic, I can understand the difficulty that giant alarm bells for something that might be fairly silent can be worrying,” he said.

He said that it was the leaders within these communities who spurred such a strong vaccination response in the summer of 2022, so public health will provide resources to LGBTQ2S+ organizations to work together to develop vaccines. He added that he believes it is necessary to call attention to vaccination.

“What has tended to turn things around is that the gay community hijacked the situation when rumors spread that it was spreading through gay and bisexual networks,” he said.

From a public health perspective, he also hopes that if more cases occur, there will be case monitoring and clarification to understand the true prevalence.

Canada still has Epidemiological analysis of mpox casesthe combination of data lag and reporting differences can make it difficult to understand the range.

1 new Alberta case and 6 B.C. mpox cases recorded in 2023 between 21 January and 21 February 2023 breakdown by province through 31 March 2023 However, it is unclear if these are new cases occurring in 2023. Or older cases are retroactively added to the count. This breakdown also does not reflect the recent Montreal case.