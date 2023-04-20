Health
Monkeypox could return this summer, experts warn
As the weather warms and Canadians look forward to summer travel and festivals, some experts are calling for health officials in Europe and the UK to be vigilant in case mpox returns this summer. I agree with you.
Mpox, known as monkeypox before the World Health Organization announced the phasing out of its name, rose to prominence last summer as an unprecedented surge in epidemics in North America and Europe. Cases declined sharply in the autumn, but because the outbreaks in Europe were mainly associated with summer festivals and music raves, health officials feared that the virus could be deadly this summer, had it not been for unconsciousness and increased vaccination uptake. It warns that there is a possibility of a resurgence.
On Friday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a statement “There is an increased risk in the upcoming spring and summer seasons due to increased festival and holiday travel,” it said.
Canada has had about 1,480 cases since May 2022, compared to the tens of thousands infected in Europe last summer.
However, since early 2023, a small number of new cases have emerged in Montreal and Toronto, a reminder that the disease is still prevalent.
“There are embers in the ashes now, and there is concern that if we are not careful, new clusters could emerge,” said Dr. Donald Vin, an infectious disease expert at McGill University Health Center in Montreal. Told. Telephone interview with CTVNews.ca.
“It may not be a big wave, but it could still increase.”
reminder to get vaccinated
The mpox epidemic in Canada peaked in late June/early July 2022, mostly in Ontario and Quebec, with approximately 25-30 new cases reported daily. However, this declined rapidly and by December 2022 nearly all cases had stopped.
At the end of March, Montreal health officials announced: A new case of mpox has emergedSince March 17, there have been two laboratory-confirmed cases. Both are believed to be associated with travel to countries where local infections are well documented.
according to Latest data from Public Health Ontarioas of March 28, there were 10 confirmed cases of mpox reported in Toronto in 2023.
“After an initial wave of impact with a very aggressive and targeted public health and epidemic response, mpox was controlled in key areas of emergence,” Vinh said. I’m here.
“But about a month ago, in mid-March or so, there were some new cases of mpox. mpox is still detectable in wastewater, which of course means that there is some circulation within the community.”
Tens of thousands of Canadians were vaccinated against mpox in response to the first outbreak last summer. focused on vaccine campaign About at-risk groups.
However, the vaccine was supposed to be given in two doses, the second one month after the first, and many people did not receive the second dose.
“In our Montreal cohort, we found that 54% of the target population received one dose,” Vinh said. “But only 24% received a second dose.”
Ontario alone received 37,470 doses of Imvamune, a smallpox vaccine approved for use against mpox. Delivered between May 4th and October 2022Only 1,925 of these doses were second doses, which is only 5%.
“These two doses are necessary to get the maximum protection that a vaccine can provide,” Vinh said.
In February, the Toronto Public Health Service urged residents to make sure at-risk residents were vaccinated against mpox after four new cases were reported within just 24 hours. Posted a reminder.
“After a period of no MPOX cases reported in Ontario, four new cases per day are concerning,” said Dane Griffiths, director of the Gay Men’s Sexual Health Alliance. said in a news release. “Last summer, our community was mobilized, received its first vaccinations, and slowed the spread of MPOX. Let’s get our second round of vaccinations.”
Mpox presents as a flu-like infection, often with lesions, and is spread through close personal contact with infected lesions, skin blisters, bodily fluids, or respiratory secretions of an infected person. Although it is not a sexually transmitted disease and can affect anyone, it is often transmitted through sexual activity because it involves close physical contact.
In the first outbreak in Canada in 2022, the infection spread mainly among men who had sex with other men, leading to a strong vaccination campaign driven by the LGBTQ2S+ community.
The new cases appear to be coming from the same group as before, and “there are no new modes of transmission contributing to the recent cases,” Vinh said.
This is encouraging in some ways, he explained, which means public health can take advantage of similar community-focused approaches.
“This should never be a blaming disease. Like any infection, this is really an infection,” he said. “Education is our greatest weapon, because if we are educated, we can take education-based measures to prevent it.”
Why Summer Concerns
According to Vinh, some viruses do better in the summer due to the seasonality of the virus itself, but this is not the case with mpox, which can be infected and spread at any time of the year.
He explained that the reason summer and spring pose the potential for spread of infection is due to how our behavior changes.
“Fundamentally, summer brings us two things: warmth. So when it’s warm, we tend to dress appropriately for the warmer months, shorts, t-shirts, or something like that. Also, It tends to be more jubilant, it’s summer,” he said. “People want to go out, they want to be active.”
And with mpox out of the news headlines, many Canadians may not be aware the risks still exist.
“It’s important to understand that there are many ways to treat cancer,” said Kelly Bowman, a bioethicist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Temati School of Medicine. Telephone interview with CTVNews.ca.
“As the summer of 2023 approaches, many people are saying, ‘Hallelujah, it’s time to live again. ”
The answer is not to tell people to avoid all activities that increase physical contact this summer because it’s not practical.
The first step is to make sure you are vaccinated if you are in an at-risk group.
“But you also need some social protection through responsibility. “And I think those two measures can go hand in hand.”
Vaccination is not a 100% guarantee against mpox infection.
“At least in Montreal, one of the two (new) cases was in a person who had been vaccinated twice, and the other was in a person who had only one vaccination,” Vinh said. says.
But even if vaccination cannot prevent infection, it can reduce serious illness. And although the majority of mpox cases heal without hospitalization or excessively painful lesions, it’s important to minimize those chances, he said.
“The virus can lead to very painful and debilitating lesions, it can lead to hospitalization, it can lead to superinfections and other kinds of complications. It can lead to blindness.”
Bowman said he hopes local public health agencies will launch vaccination campaigns this spring to remind people to get a second dose or get vaccinated ahead of the summer season. Having said that, it might sell poorly.
“After three years of a pandemic, I can understand the difficulty that giant alarm bells for something that might be fairly silent can be worrying,” he said.
He said that it was the leaders within these communities who spurred such a strong vaccination response in the summer of 2022, so public health will provide resources to LGBTQ2S+ organizations to work together to develop vaccines. He added that he believes it is necessary to call attention to vaccination.
“What has tended to turn things around is that the gay community hijacked the situation when rumors spread that it was spreading through gay and bisexual networks,” he said.
From a public health perspective, he also hopes that if more cases occur, there will be case monitoring and clarification to understand the true prevalence.
Canada still has Epidemiological analysis of mpox casesthe combination of data lag and reporting differences can make it difficult to understand the range.
1 new Alberta case and 6 B.C. mpox cases recorded in 2023 between 21 January and 21 February 2023 breakdown by province through 31 March 2023 However, it is unclear if these are new cases occurring in 2023. Or older cases are retroactively added to the count. This breakdown also does not reflect the recent Montreal case.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/sporadic-new-mpox-cases-in-canada-have-experts-urging-vaccination-ahead-of-summer-1.6362330
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Philosophy site on Google datasets used to train some LLMs
- Russian spy ships suspected of gathering intelligence in Nordic waters, investigation reveals
- Rare solar eclipse thrills crowds in remote Australia. #Briefs #SolarEclipse #BBCAnews
- Monkeypox could return this summer, experts warn
- Federal judge destroys Alvin Bragg’s ‘tirade’ against Donald Trump in ruling
- Turks flock to the old bazaar to throw away their liras
- Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra, dies; Bollywood celebrities cry
- St. Thomas Winnacunet Dover hockey teams raise money for cancer research
- Syracuse Fashion Week celebrates style and fashion in central New York.
- Middlebury, Tenure, Digital Learning, Sarah Lohnes Watulak
- Great Lakes: France appreciates the support offered by the UN to the region (…)
- Watch out for side effects of allergy medications