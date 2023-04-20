As pandemic emergency ends, some long-term COVID patients feel ‘swept under the rug’

lost career. broken marriage. Abandoned and incredulous by her family and friends.

These are some of the emotional and financial struggles COVID patients face years after infection. I feel physically weak and in pain. I can’t climb stairs, focus on a project, or keep working. Faced with the end of the federal public health emergency in May, many experiencing the lingering effects of the virus have angered policy makers eager to move on. He says he feels abandoned.

“Patients are losing hope,” said Shelby Hedgecock, a self-described long-term COVID survivor from Knoxville, Tennessee. “I feel like I’ve been pushed under the rug.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in March, 6% of US adultsor about 16 million people have had prolonged COVID or had ongoing health problems that persist or emerge after a COVID bout.

Researchers estimate that 1.6% of US adults, or about 4 million people, have the following symptoms: Significantly Decrease the ability to carry out daily activities.

Although the patient is no longer contagious, the health problem can spread and affect nearly every system in the body. More than 200 symptoms and conditions are associated with long-term COVID, including: Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome Clinic.

The severity and duration of long-term COVID varies. Some recover in a few weeks, while others have debilitating or lingering health problems. There is currently no test, treatment or cure. There is not even an accepted medical definition.

“If you don’t have a test that tells you something is wrong, it’s very ineffective and can cause anxiety,” says Gen.

The physical and emotional toll left us feeling hopeless. A 2022 study of adults in Japan and Sweden found that those with post-COVID conditions were: more than twice as likely People develop mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress as people without them.

“One of my friends committed suicide in May 2021,” says Hedgecock. “She had a mild COVID infection and gradually her medical complications continually appeared and became so severe that she decided to end her life.”

In Los Angeles County, where Hedgecock lived when he got sick, 46% of adults with COVID fully recovered after a month, while the majority of the rest had one or more persistent symptoms. Reported. A study of 675 patients By the COVID-19 Pandemic Research Center at the University of Southern California.

Researchers have found that chronic fatigue tops the list of health problems, followed by brain fog and persistent coughing, all of which affect people’s daily lives.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents who confirmed living with COVID-19 for an extended period said their condition limited their ability to attend school, work, socialize and other daily activities. A quarter reported experiencing severe limitations.

Taking antiviral medications reduces the long-term risk of developing COVID in newly infected people. But for those already suffering, medicine is catching up.

A professional trainer is out of breath

Before he contracted COVID in the spring of 2020, Hedgecock’s life revolved around fitness. She worked as a personal trainer in Los Angeles and competed in endurance competitions on weekends. At the age of 29, when she was trying to launch her wellness online business, she started having trouble breathing.

“One of the scariest things that happened to me was that I couldn’t breathe at night,” says Hedgecock. “I went to the emergency room three times, and each time they said, ‘You’re awake, you’re moving. You’re young. You’re healthy. You’re fine.'”

Her doctor at the time told her she did not need supplemental oxygen, even though her oxygen saturation was lower than normal at night.

Her condition kept her away from one of her favorite hobbies, reading, for 19 months.

“I looked at the page and couldn’t tell what it was saying. There seemed to be a disconnect between the words and my brain,” she recalls. “It was the strangest, most disappointing thing ever.”

A few months later, under the guidance of a specialist, Hedgecock underwent tests to measure electrical activity in his brain. She says it was revealed that her brain had been starved of oxygen for months, damaging the parts that control her memory and language.

Since then, she’s moved back to Tennessee and is closer to her family. She never leaves her apartment without a medical alert button that can instantly call an ambulance.

She works with a team of specialists and feels lucky to do so. She knows people in her COVID group long online who are losing health insurance. Medicaid Pandemic Protection Expiresothers remain unable to work.

“Many people have lost their savings. Some have become homeless,” she says.

Ex-therapist is exhausted and depressed

Julia Landis lived a full life as a therapist until she contracted COVID in the spring of 2020.

“I was really able to help people. It was a great job. I loved my life, but I lost it,” she says, who lives with her husband and dog in Ukiah, California. says the 56-year-old.

In 2020, Landis was living in an apartment in Phoenix and receiving telemedicine treatment for COVID-related bronchitis. What started as a mild case of COVID deteriorated into severe depression.

“I was in bed for about a year,” she says.

Her depression continues along with debilitating pain and anxiety. To make up for her lost income, Landis’ husband works long hours, which exacerbates her loneliness.

“I wish I could live in a place where people were around seven days a week so that I wouldn’t have to spend days terrified of being alone all day,” Landis says. would have lived with his family, I’m sure.”

Landis calls himself a professional patient and spends his days in physical therapy and medical appointments. She can gradually improve and socialize occasionally, but she can become exhausted and take days to recover.

“It’s scary because I have no way of knowing if this will last for the rest of my existence,” she says.

Doctors leave COVID patients long feeling ‘betrayed’

Linda Rosenthal, 65, is a retired high school paraprofessional with lingering COVID symptoms, including chest inflammation that causes breathing difficulties. She found it difficult to obtain her medical care.

She called a local cardiologist near her home in Orange County, California, to schedule a treatment, but five days later she received a letter saying she could no longer provide medical services. The letter did not give a reason for the cancellation.

“I was very surprised,” she says. “Then I felt betrayed, because even though doctors are within their rights, it’s terrible to get a letter saying they don’t need you as a patient anymore because it causes self-doubt.”

Rosenthal was happy to make telehealth visits even though state rules had expired, finding another cardiologist whose staff wore masks in their offices. However, her practice takes her over an hour’s drive from where she lives.

