New score identifies people more likely to improve heart failure symptoms after atrial fibrillation ablation

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: A new score identified patients most likely to improve their heart failure symptoms after atrial fibrillation ablation.

Use readily available data such as QRS width, known etiology, and AF subtypes. The new ANTWERP score showed excellent predictive value in identifying patients whose heart failure symptoms improved after ablation for atrial fibrillation, the speaker reported. The score utilized readily available clinical values ​​such as QRS width, known etiology, AF subtype and atrial dilatation to identify those likely to experience Improvement in left ventricular ejection fraction after AF ablationaccording to the findings of the ANTWOORD study presented at the annual meeting of the European Heart Rhythm Association.

“Tools to help clinicians determine exactly who these selected patients are and which have tachycardiomyopathy are elusive and often subjective.” Marco BergontiMDCardiocentro Ticino Institute – EOC, Lugano, Switzerland, and a PhD student at the University of Antwerp, Belgium, said in a press release. “Further evidence is needed to stratify and identify patients most likely to benefit from atrial fibrillation ablation. The ANTWERP score was developed to: Predict response to ablation in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (<50%). ” In the ANTWOORD study, researchers externally validated the ANTWERP score in a cohort of 605 HF patients with LVEF impairment and atrial fibrillation who underwent ablation surgery at eight European centers. The ANTWERP score ranges from 0 to 6 points, with 0 indicating a high likelihood of LVEF recovery, and is based on the following four parameters: A QRS width greater than 120 ms is worth 2 points.

A known etiology is worth 2 points.

Paroxysmal AF is worth 1 point.

Severe atrial dilatation is worth 1 point. Participants underwent echocardiography to assess LVEF before and 12 months after AF ablation. The primary endpoint was baseline LVEF increased from 40% to 50% to ≥50%, or baseline LVEF ≤40% increased from baseline by at least 10% and sufficient EF as defined at the second measurement. It was a great improvement. LVEF greater than 40% at 12 months. Overall, 70% of participants had sufficient improvement in EF and were more likely to be positive for ventricular remodeling (OR = 8.9; P. < .001), decreased HF hospitalizations (OR = 0.09; P. < .001) and low mortality (OR = 0.11; P. < .001) compared to participants who did not meet improvement criteria. The researchers reported that the ANTWERP score predicted improvement in LVEF after AF ablation with an area under the curve of 0.86 (95% CI, 0.82-0.89; P. < .001). Overall, 94% of patients with a score of 0 experienced adequate improvement in EF after ablation, followed by 92% by 1 point, 82% by 2 points, 51% by 3 points, 40% by 4 points, 17 % was 5 or 5 points. According to the survey, 6 points. “Based on our findings, patients with low scores (2 or less) have a greater than 90% chance of recovery with early referral for catheter ablation,” Bergonti said in a release. I’m here. “Patients with high scores (≥5) have very low expected recovery rates (<20%) and may benefit more from alternative strategies such as aggressive rate control. Intermediate Zone (score 3–4, expected recovery rate 47%) may benefit from further diagnostic testing, such as cardiac magnetic resonance, to improve diagnostic assessment. reference:

