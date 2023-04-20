Cerebrovasculature reveals potential stroke drug targets

A stroke causes many changes in the genetic activity of small blood vessels in the affected brain, according to a study led by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine. These changes could potentially be targeted with existing or future drugs to reduce brain damage or improve stroke recovery.

of the studyResearchers, published April 14 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, conducted a comprehensive survey of gene activity changes in small blood vessels in the brain after stroke in preclinical models. By comparing these changes to those documented in stroke patients, we cataloged the key stroke-induced changes and hundreds of genes that appear to be highly relevant to stroke in humans.

A section of the brain from a stroke model shows increased expression of molecules that weaken the blood-brain barrier (white signal) in areas affected by stroke (left). In the inset, the brain microvasculature (small blood vessels in the brain) can be seen at higher magnification, stained red, and molecules that weaken the blood-brain barrier are labeled in white.

“Our findings provide a knowledge base to advance our understanding of stroke and point to specific molecules and pathways that can now be investigated as potential targets for future stroke therapies,” said the study’s senior author. Teresa Sanchez, Assistant Professor and Principal of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, said.investigator of Molecular and Translational Vascular Research Laboratory at Weill Cornell Medicine. “It is also increasingly recognized that vascular disease is associated with and contributes to cognitive impairment and dementia. molecular signatures have been identified that

Stroke is the leading cause of mortality and long-term disability worldwide and continues for the long term. Most strokes are ischemic strokes involving blood clots in blood vessels affecting the brain. Blocking or severely reducing blood flow reduces the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to downstream brain cells, causing an inflammatory process that can kill or damage brain cells and cause further damage.

The small cerebral vessels, or “cerebral microvasculature,” downstream of the occlusion are also affected, and changes in them are thought to further contribute to post-stroke brain damage. Because it is technically difficult to document, it has not been studied as well as other aspects of stroke, and there is no specific treatment.

In the new study, Sanchez and her team, including co-first authors Keri Karegari, Sabyasachi Dash, and Hiroki Uchida, used the latest optimized method recently published by the Sanchez Institute. nature protocol, to study stroke-affected vessels to overcome these challenges. They comprehensively documented changes in post-stroke gene activity in the cerebral microvasculature of mice and identified changes that were also seen in studies of human stroke patients.

Altogether, the team found 541 genes whose activity was similarly altered in both mouse and human brain microvessels after stroke. Categorizing these genes into groups based on their functional role and relevance to disease identified several major clusters. These included clusters associated with general inflammation, brain inflammation, vascular disease, and types of vascular dysfunction that make brain microvessels leaky. This leakage signifies a weakening of the “blood-brain barrier”. This is the cellular lining of cerebral microvessels that protects the brain by keeping most components of circulating blood away from it.

“We found that after stroke, molecules that weaken the blood-brain barrier are upregulated, while other molecules that are supposed to protect the blood-brain barrier are upregulated. It was downregulated,” said Sanchez, who is also an assistant professor of neuroscience. Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute“This is consistent with clinical observations of blood-brain barrier disruption after stroke.”

This analysis also confirmed disruption of normal activity of genes that control levels of sphingolipids. These fat-associated molecules are critically involved in vascular regulation, and disruption of their normal function has been observed in stroke, atherosclerosis, and vascular dementia.. The team found that several types of these sphingolipids were highly abundant in cerebral blood vessels compared to brain tissue. We identified changes in these sphingolipids and key molecular changes that control the levels of these lipids. These new findings enable pharmacological targeting of these pathways for stroke therapeutic discovery.

This study included evaluation to confirm the ‘drug potential’ or suitability for targeting small molecule drugs of many molecules whose production was altered after stroke. In fact, some of the identified molecules have already been targeted by candidate drugs to treat other pathological conditions, facilitating the repurposing of these drugs for the treatment of stroke and dementia. may become.

Sanchez and her team are now conducting preclinical experiments using drug candidates or genetic techniques that reverse some of the specific microvascular changes identified in the study, which could benefit stroke patients. We are investigating whether

“While we have created and are using this knowledge platform, we hope that other scientists will join these efforts to develop the first therapies that target the microvasculature of stroke. I also want,” she said.

Teresa Sanchez is the inventor of a patent application for a method used to identify molecular signatures in the human brain after stroke.

Jim Schnabel is a freelance writer for Weill Cornell Medicine.