Medications for ADHD | New Study Shows More Students Are Self-Medicating With Medications for ADHD





Raleigh, NC (WTVD) — Mental health-related issues, from anxiety to depression, are on the rise among young people, and health experts say some teens are self-medicating to cope with the pressure. Some people a new research One in four students reported this week misusing prescription stimulants used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD. ABC11 spoke with Dr. Michael Steiner, pediatrician and director of UNC Children’s Hospital. “These prescribed stimulants are misused by some children. It is usually the other children who have access to the drugs, not the children who are not prescribed them. And It occurs primarily among children, adolescents, and adolescents in the adult age group.” Steiner explained The study surveyed 231,000 students in over 3,200 public and private schools. This data focuses on her 8th, 10th and 12th grades from 2005 to her 2020. Students were 36% more likely to misuse prescription stimulants in schools with the highest percentage of teens using prescription ADHD medications. “There are certainly people who misuse it in relation to performance, and it’s really dangerous behavior. Students may be up drinking caffeine, etc. This is an extreme, extreme part of that spectrum.” , is on the extreme edge…of course, I wouldn’t recommend it,” Steiner continues. The bottom line: Medications such as Ritalin and Adderall are effective when used correctly. Otherwise, there are health risks associated with misuse. “Children and adolescents who have been properly prescribed these drugs have been using them for over 40 years and are incredibly safe, but misuse can be dangerous and can lead to heart risks. The study also found that middle school students were more likely to abuse methamphetamine than high school students. Anthony Smith, Ph.D., a certified psychologist at the Alase Center for Enrichment, says middle school is a pivotal age for young children, often screaming for help the wrong way. “Children don’t know what to do with the emotions they’re feeling, anxiety, depression, the symptoms of these two problems, so there are many situations where children don’t know what to do or how to do it. It’s causing . Health News | North Carolina students bounce back from pandemic learning losses, new report finds Both Smith and Steiner said parents should talk to their children. “Parents should try to find positive outlets for their children,” Steiner said. said. “We need to have open communication with adolescents. Talk about substance use disorders, drug misuse, experiments, etc. These are drugs that need to be locked down and closely monitored,” Steiner said. increase.

