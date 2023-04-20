Climate change: Impact on virus outbreaks





Remember when the weather was more predictable? Even when we complained, when the seasons felt consistent, wildfires, droughts, and floods seemed like rare occurrences. Or just below? A changing climate is already starting to affect the weather. hotter To flood and drought in more parts of the world. However, this change can also affect disease development. In recent studies, more than half of known infectious diseases, Like malaria and West Nile virus, it can be affected by climate change.

fight as a team As part of our effort to stay ahead of the next viral threat, we launched Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics (climate) consortium is a newly formed group that uses data science and diagnostic tests to predict, track, and control diseases that can pose a greater threat to changing weather patterns. Over 100 scientists from public health agencies, academia and industry combine environmental, weather and viral data to identify potential outbreaks. Once they are identified, the consortium will send medical resources and rapid surveillance tests to affected areas to assess how to prevent future outbreaks. CO-FOUNDER AND PARTNER OF CLIMADE Abbott Pandemic Defense CoalitionTulio de Oliveira, Ph.D., Professor Epidemic Response and Innovation Center, know that fighting the virus is a team effort. “This public-private sector collaboration is critical to pandemic preparedness and our ability to respond to and predict before an outbreak,” said Oliveira. With predictive models and rapid response teams, we have the tools to stop new outbreaks before they spread. For those already infected, we can treat the disease and make a real impact on communities and people’s lives.

Catching a pandemic before it catches fire CLIMADE’s work will begin in Africa and expand to countries around the world to mitigate disease outbreaks. At Abbott, we work with partners in the following areas: Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition It provides viral sequencing and laboratory data used to monitor viral outbreaks and provides diagnostic testing for potential outbreaks.

Preparing for a pandemic is like fighting a fire right after it starts, and climate change will only fuel those flames. provides a new model for predicting and successfully coping with global pandemics. This way you can sound the alarm and then put out the fire before it starts.

