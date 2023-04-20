Korean red ginseng boosts COVID-19 vaccine protection: study





“Protection against COVID-19 tends to decline over time after vaccination,” researchers wrote in the journal nutrients“This study showed that KRG may help boost immunity and sustain higher vaccine-induced humoral responses after COVID-19 vaccination.” This study followed 350 healthy subjects who received two prime and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over a 24-week study period to examine the effects of KRG on post-vaccination virus-specific antibodies. Did. KRG as an immunomodulatorna derived from ginsengAccording to CA Meyer, KRG has proven to be an effective immunomodulator, increasing recovery from viral infections, reducing mortality, increasing protection against infections such as influenza. Protects against acute respiratory illness. Previous evidence also suggests that KRG can improve vaccine efficacy by inhibiting the generation of reactive oxygen speciesand Improved antibody formationafter influenza vaccination. “However, no studies have examined whether KRG influences immune responses and protection induced by COVID-19 vaccines,” the researchers noted, adding that the natural KRG enhances host immunity in vaccinated populations. He added that there is growing interest in immunomodulators in Research detailsna In this study, 350 adults aged 30 years or older were assigned to the KRG group (149 who received red ginseng for at least one month prior to vaccination) or the control group (201 who did not receive red ginseng for at least one month). rice field. 2 months before vaccination). A participant in the KRG group took her one 3 g KRG tablet daily for four weeks leading up to the study period. There were baseline differences in age, sex, aspartate aminotransferase, and vitamin D, but no differences in fasting plasma glucose, lipid profiles, alanine aminotransferase, and immunoglobulin E between the two groups . In this study, antibody responses were assessed at 5 intervals. He 2, 4 and 12 weeks after the second dose. 4 weeks after the third dose. The primary endpoint was change in COVID-19 spike and neutralizing antibody titers. Vaccine-induced humoral immune responses in both the KRG and control groups increased significantly after the first vaccination and 2 weeks after the second vaccination, and decreased 12 weeks before a booster where levels spiked again. bottom. “The rate of antibody formation in the KRG group remained higher than in the control group for 12 weeks after the second dose,” the study concluded. To explain the prolonged response of the KRG group, this study explored the potential role of KRG in regulating cytokines and chemokines (key factors in innate immunity and inflammation) and increasing immune cell proliferation and activity. was pointed out. The researchers called for further studies on the mechanisms behind KRG effects on T-cell, B-cell and cytokine upregulation after COVID-19 vaccination. sauce: nutrientsna 202315(7), 1584

“Red ginseng may improve antibody maintenance after COVID-19 vaccination: a 24-week longitudinal study”na

Two: two.org/10.3390/nu15071584na

Author: Yoon Ji-hyun and others

