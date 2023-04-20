Health
Mom’s early colon cancer symptoms dismissed as anxiety by doctors
In 2002, Candace Henry experienced shortness of breath and fatigue after exercising. Though she didn’t think much about her symptoms, she then developed severe constipation that lasted two weeks and none of the over-the-counter remedies had worked.After several trips to the emergency room, Henry I finally found out what was wrong. She had stage 2 colon cancer.
“They found there was blood in my stool,” said Henry, 55, of Chicago, founder and CEO of the Blue Hat Foundation, a colorectal cancer nonprofit, and the TODAY “I made an appointment to have a colonoscopy when I discovered blood in my stool. The colonoscopy showed a large tumor on the right side of my colon.” rice field.”
She was diagnosed in 2003 at age 35. Colon cancer in patients of all agesThat motivated Henry to speak out about colon cancer.
“That started my endorsement,” she says. “It didn’t make sense to me…that I had cancer. (The doctors were also) shocked because I was her 35 and had colon cancer.” is.”
path to diagnosis
When Henry first started feeling short of breath, she visited the emergency room. After testing, doctors thought the mother of five was simply stressed.
Three weeks later, while riding the bus I was driving, I passed out and had heart palpitations. She returned to her emergency room. heart attackHowever, tests showed her heart to be healthy, so doctors assumed it was anxiety. However, they noticed that her blood count was low and recommended that she be followed up with a gynecologist for her medical history. myoma and endometriosis.
“They thought it was the answer to my problem,” Henry recalls. “It wasn’t.”
Her doctor performed a hysterectomy and gave her a blood transfusion, but she still suffered from constipation.
“I couldn’t stop and my doctor sent me to the emergency room,” she says. “They … tested my stool sample and found that there was blood in my stool.”
Her blood count plummeted to such a low level that doctors wondered how she was walking.
“They were like, ‘You’re close to organ failure, so you shouldn’t be able to move around like you,'” she recalls.
Henry was puzzled by the doctor’s claim that he was bleeding. She didn’t notice the blood.
“As far as I know, I was vomiting non-stop,” she says. “When they found blood in my stool, they scheduled me for a test. Colonoscopy”
That’s when the doctor found a mass the size of a grapefruit and learned that she had colon cancer.
“It wasn’t something people talked about,” she says. “It was a shock to my family as well.”
Doctors said Henry needed surgery to remove the tumor. “I didn’t know what to ask other than ‘Can you fix it?'” she says.
Surgeons removed “most” of her large intestine and reconnected it to the rectum.
She lost 50 pounds during her 10-day hospital stay, and her life changed dramatically when she was discharged. Due to her lingering health problems, she was no longer able to work as a bus driver.
“I became homeless because I couldn’t work,” says Henry. “No one will hire me.”
“I tried whatever I could find,” she continues. “Cancer or not, life goes on. It doesn’t stop. …you still have to pay the bills.”
She felt completely alone. Her doctors thought she was cured, so she had only a follow-up appointment. When she applied for Social Security Disability, she only received a form letter from her care team.
“I became invisible,” she says. “This feeling of not being recognized, not seen, not heard is the best way to describe it.”
In 2010, Henry found a stable job and was able to rebuild his life. She has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic fatigue, forgetfulness Chronic back and joint pain. She should also be prepared when she leaves her home.
“There are moments when I have to know where the bathroom is, so everything I do needs to be thought out and planned,” she says. Sometimes you have to.”
speak up
Henry says she started sharing her story when Young people with colorectal cancerAs well as her own nonprofit, she was an advocate for Fight Colorectal Cancer and was aware of the colon cancer trend among more young people long before it was in the news.
For example, she met several other people who developed colon cancer at age 35 around the time they were diagnosed. “We were… 20 years ago saying, ‘This is a problem,'” she added Henley.
As part of her advocacy, she wants more people to talk to their families about their medical history and let people of color know what they can do survive colon cancer.
“Family secrets kill families,” she says. “If you don’t talk about illnesses in your family, you risk cutting your family line.”
“Everything I read about colon cancer minorities said, ‘This person died of colon cancer,'” continues Henry. “I want to change the narrative that we have to stop saying that someone is dying of colon cancer and show us alive that it is possible for people to survive this disease. can know.”
