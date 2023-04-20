National COVID Cancer Antibody Survey: Massively Accelerated Proof of Cancer Research





The UK COVID Cancer Antibody Survey recruited 3555 patients in 6 months and was adopted in all regions of England with very positive feedback from participating clinicians, charities and patients . A major limitation of our study design was the possibility of digital exclusion as patients were approached and consented online. In retrospect, attempts were made to develop a user-friendly website, but the lack of analog phone functionality may have limited participation. Such facilities should therefore be made available for future ultra-accelerated research. Our study was observational in nature, but we believe there are lessons to be learned from other types of cancer research. Evaluating new methods of population cancer screening is best suited for ultra-accelerated design. The NHS-Galleri trial, which uses multiple early-detection tests for cancer, has already demonstrated this. [11]The trial focuses on patient accessibility and the use of existing data infrastructure, such as cancer registries and primary and secondary care datasets, to facilitate more cost-effective recruitment and data processing. [11]Recruitment and screening were independent of the health care system, reducing the burden and allowing patients to be integrated only into routine diagnostic pathways with positive results. The study will meet his recruitment target of 140,000 patients within his 10 months of 2021-2022. Studies to improve cancer diagnosis and stratification may also benefit from improved patient recruitment, data integration and analysis, especially when subtypes are rare. The angiosarcoma project is one such example, aimed at improving diagnosis and understanding of a disease that accounts for just 0.01% of cancer diagnoses annually. [12]Charity and Patient Direct Participation Patients supported self-registration and online consent and recruited 338 patients in 18 months. This is the largest cohort of angiosarcoma patients ever collected. Cohorts represent large geographic regions of North America that include populations that do not normally contribute to academic research. Cancer intervention research clearly presents the most difficult challenge of hyperacceleration, as both intervention implementation and accurate outcome measurement must be carefully controlled. However, increasing the utility of molecular signatures for defining treatment suitability will require improved data integration, especially when therapeutic targets are rare but not cancer-type specific. increase. This is relevant to the field of mRNA cancer vaccines, where the success of a COVID-19 vaccine and recent efficacy data published by Moderna have refocused UK policy to reduce the number of cancers in 10,000 people by 2030. It has led to the ambitious goal of getting patients vaccinated. [13]The feasibility of generating personalized cancer vaccines relies on the collection of gene sequencing information, which is not a routine part of diagnostic pathways. Nationwide integration of distributed health systems and data architectures is essential for rapid collation, analysis, and turnover of results. The structure and design of clinical trials has evolved significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The scale of the threat and pace of virus evolution have forced researchers and research institutions to focus on efficiency and speed of reporting while maintaining the highest quality and regulatory compliance. This realignment of requirements has prompted a rethinking of all parts of clinical research, including recruitment, consent, intervention, patient support and analysis, giving rise to this new paradigm of ultra-accelerated research. Widely applying these changes to cancer research is difficult, but national studies like ours and Galleri’s screening study show potential benefits.

