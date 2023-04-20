How much does the opioid overdose drug naloxone cost

When Narkan finally becomes available in stores later this year, the price will be life-saving antidote Experts say it’s out of reach for many.

Emergent BioSolutions said Thursday that it plans to price less than $50 for two doses of its opioid overdose drug.

Dr. Scott Hadland, an addiction expert at the Mass General for Children in Boston, said: “Often, the families I work with have chosen not to pay for this.”

of Narcan Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, or naloxone, became available over the counter last month.The move was hailed by experts as hoped to increase access to important medicines. means of approval Rescue drugs can be sold at convenience stores, grocery stores, vending machines, and other locations in addition to drugstores.

The drug used to be prescription only, but many states have workarounds to make it available to people. directly from the pharmacistIn many places they are also available free of charge at community centers, local health centers and needle exchange programs.

Leslie Walker-Harding, Ph.D., dean of pediatrics at the University of Washington and chief academic officer of Seattle Children’s Hospital, believes it’s the equivalent of installing a defibrillator in a public space, and to remove barriers to access. , which states that this is important.

Narcan’s sub-$50 price tag, announced by Emergent BioSolutions, is below the drug’s current list price, which is about $130 for a two-dose box. good rexa group that tracks prescription drug prices.

That may be overkill, though.

The price tag “may seem like a small price to pay to save someone’s life, but at that price many people wouldn’t be able to afford it,” said Walker-Harding.

Dr. Michael Barnett, associate professor of health policy and management at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said: “They also need rent, food, and payment for opioids, we want to reduce them. ”

Barnett said many opioid addicts live well below the federal poverty line.

a Report from KFFA nonprofit focused on health policy, found that 6 in 10 uninsured adults with opioid use disorders have low incomes. More than a third of them had incomes between 100% and 200% below the federal poverty line.

Over-the-counter Narcan comes in two 4-mg doses. administered as a nasal spray, according to Emergent BioSolutions spokesperson Matt Hartwig. Both doses may be required to reverse an overdose. It will come in a larger box with images and detailed instructions to help people administer the drug more easily.

Most insurance companies now cover prescription versions of Narcan, leaving patients with out-of-pocket costs.

However, over-the-counter drugs generally not covered by insuranceLarry Levitt, KFF’s executive vice president of health policy, said this means people have to pay full price.

“When drugs like Narcan are approved for over-the-counter sales, tensions are inevitable,” Levitt said. , is often more expensive for the patient if not covered by insurance.”

Emergent’s Hartwig said he didn’t know yet if insurers would cover the over-the-counter version of Narcan.

NBC News has reached out to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services about whether the federal government will cover the drug.

Even if insurance doesn’t cover it, Barnett said he hopes Narcan will still be available by prescription or can be paid for by voucher. Narcan generic versionsold by other pharmaceutical companies, are still available with a prescription.

“The whole point of having Narkan is to protect the people using it,” Burnett said.

