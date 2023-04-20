Connect with us

Health

Irregular sleep linked to exacerbation of schizophrenia symptoms

Irregular sleep linked to exacerbation of schizophrenia symptoms

 


A new study shows that irregular sleep patterns, dysregulation between sleep and wake cycles, and excessive daytime sleep are associated with worsening symptoms of schizophrenia.

The findings also showed that people with schizophrenia spectrum disorder (SSD) who lived in residential facilities experienced a rigorous daily routine, which correlated with a higher degree of negative symptoms.



Dr. Fabio Ferrarelli

Rigid routines were a problem for patients living in residential settings, said principal investigator Fabio Ferrarelli, MD, PhD. Medscape Medical NewsFerrarelli is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

“Engaging in different activities at different times, with activities related to motivation and social interaction, can help improve difficult-to-treat negative symptoms,” he said.

of findings Published online on April 14 molecular psychiatry.

I need to increase my activity level

Although there is no shortage of studies on sleep disturbances in people with schizophrenia, studies that specifically focus on the relationship between rest-activity rhythm disturbances and symptoms of schizophrenia are lacking due to small sample sizes or lack of controls. limited, researchers note.

To address this research gap, researchers recruited 230 SSD patients from participating residential facilities and communities across Italy. Participants included 108 healthy control participants, 54 community-dwelling patients with her SSD, and receiving outpatient services. Also, 68 of her SSD patients lived in residential facilities.

All participants wore the actigraph for seven consecutive days so that researchers could monitor their sleep-wake patterns.

Compared to healthy control participants, both SSD groups had longer total sleep time and spent more time resting or being passive (P. < .001). In contrast, participants in the healthy control group were much more active.

Part of the explanation for this may be that most of the control participants had a job or were attending school. It is so potent that some patients may sleep up to 15 hours a day, he notes.

SSD resident participants had higher daily stability and daily rest-activity-rest fragmentation than healthy control participants or community-dwelling SSD patients (P. < .001). There was also a higher level of negative symptoms in SSD resident participants than in the SSD community resident group.

Taken together, Ferrarelli and his team interpreted these findings to mean that they may reflect premature aging or neurodegenerative processes in patients with more severe schizophrenia.

Another explanation, Dr. Ferrerelli said, was that the strict routine at the residential facility may have exacerbated the negative symptoms. It’s important to add variety to your combinations. Engaging in different activities at different times of the day may help patients with residential SSD overcome the negative symptoms of the disorder.

Participants were recruited in Italy, but Ferrarelli said he believes the findings can be generalized.

A two-way relationship?

Comments on survey results Medscape Medical NewsThe findings echo “the well-known clinical observation that people with SSD spend more time in bed and have more sleep dysregulation,” said Macheri Keshavan, M.D., Ph.D., professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. is consistent with



Dr. Maccheri Keshavan

“Negative symptoms are also common, especially in homebound patients. However, it is not known whether excessive sleepiness and reduced physical activity cause negative symptoms, or vice versa, or whether there is a two-way relationship. It is difficult to determine causation because there is no correlation,” said Keshavan.

he emphasized that physical exercise is known improve sleep quality For people with mental illness Improved negative symptoms“A helpful approach in clinical practice is to increase activity levels, especially physical activity such as walking and gardening.”

Keshavan said he would like to see future research focusing on whether interventions such as aerobic exercise improve sleep quality and negative symptoms.

He also said it would be ideal for future studies to examine the characteristics of sleep alterations in schizophrenia.

“For example, in schizophrenia, we sleep longer, but studies show that less time is spent in deep sleep. Sleep spindles, which are important for consolidating memories during sleep, are also reduced. These Correcting the deficit may improve negative symptoms and cognitive deficits,” he added.

This study was funded by the Italian Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Mental Health. There were no conflicts of interest.

Mole Psychiatry. Published online on April 14, 2023. full text

Join us for more Medscape Psychiatry news Facebook and twitter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/991024

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: