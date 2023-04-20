Swansea swans die of ‘bird flu’

Swansea — Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is the cause behind mass deaths of swans in the town, officials reported Thursday.

Swansea Animal Control Officers began monitoring a group of herds last month. Swan found dead in townMany of them appeared in the Compton’s Corner area of ​​the Coal River in Ocean Grove. Animal Control Officer Lisa White notified the Massachusetts Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and sent some of the dead swans for third-party inspection.

In total, 24 swans and 1 goose died in the outbreak.

on thursday Town announces test results In a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the National Wildlife Health Center, and Tufts, six swan carcasses and one good swan were tested for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPIA). was found to be positive.

“At this time, there have been no reports of avian influenza being detected in humans or livestock in Swansea or Bristol counties.

What is bird flu? Is it dangerous for humans?

Avian influenza, also called “bird flu,” is a common strain of influenza most commonly carried by waterfowl and most dangerous to poultry such as chickens and turkeys.

Bird flu is highly contagious among birds but uncommon in humans. Although rare, it can spread from birds to humans through saliva, nasal secretions, and faeces, according to the CDC.

“Infection in humans with bird flu viruses is rare, but can occur, usually after close contact with an infected bird. The CDC says on its website:.

According to the CDC, most songbirds and other birds found in gardens, such as cardinals, robins, sparrows, blue jays, crows and pigeons, typically carry avian influenza viruses that can affect humans and poultry. No. Although technically possible, it is also rare for the virus to spread to animals such as foxes and cats that eat infected birds.

According to the CDCSince January of last year, bird flu has been detected in approximately 6,500 wild birds in the United States, marking the first domestic confirmation of the virus since 2016. January 2022.

Since the beginning of the current outbreak among birds in the United States, only one human case of bird flu has been found in New Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Reported cases of HPAI Birds were spotted in several other Massachusetts counties this year, including Barnstable, Plymouth, Norfolk, Essex, Hampden and Worcester counties. The Swansea swan is the first bird found to be infected with the virus in Bristol County.

What should Swansea residents do with dead swans?

The town advises residents with flocks to be careful not to expose birds to the virus through contaminated shoes, clothing and equipment, and to keep wild waterfowl away from flocks.

Residents should also avoid contact with birds as much as possible, the town said.

“The Town of Swansea will work with state and federal partners to monitor bird activity in the area and conduct further tests as needed,” said Selections Commission member Christopher R. Careiro. The mayor said in a town statement. “At this time, there have been no reports of avian influenza being detected in residents or livestock, but we strongly encourage community members to exercise extreme caution and avoid contact with wild birds.”

what to do if you find a dead bird

If you find a dead bird in Swansea: Call Animal Control Officer Lisa White at 508-679-6446.

If the bird is domesticated: Call MDAR Animal Health (617-626-1795) or Online poultry disease reporting form.

If the bird is wild: Call MDFG Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) (508-389-6300).

For more information on bird flu from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visit click here.