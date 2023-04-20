Health
Swansea swans die of ‘bird flu’
Swansea — Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is the cause behind mass deaths of swans in the town, officials reported Thursday.
Swansea Animal Control Officers began monitoring a group of herds last month. Swan found dead in townMany of them appeared in the Compton’s Corner area of the Coal River in Ocean Grove. Animal Control Officer Lisa White notified the Massachusetts Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and sent some of the dead swans for third-party inspection.
In total, 24 swans and 1 goose died in the outbreak.
on thursday Town announces test results In a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the National Wildlife Health Center, and Tufts, six swan carcasses and one good swan were tested for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPIA). was found to be positive.
“At this time, there have been no reports of avian influenza being detected in humans or livestock in Swansea or Bristol counties.
What is bird flu? Is it dangerous for humans?
Avian influenza, also called “bird flu,” is a common strain of influenza most commonly carried by waterfowl and most dangerous to poultry such as chickens and turkeys.
Bird flu is highly contagious among birds but uncommon in humans. Although rare, it can spread from birds to humans through saliva, nasal secretions, and faeces, according to the CDC.
“Infection in humans with bird flu viruses is rare, but can occur, usually after close contact with an infected bird. The CDC says on its website:.
According to the CDC, most songbirds and other birds found in gardens, such as cardinals, robins, sparrows, blue jays, crows and pigeons, typically carry avian influenza viruses that can affect humans and poultry. No. Although technically possible, it is also rare for the virus to spread to animals such as foxes and cats that eat infected birds.
According to the CDCSince January of last year, bird flu has been detected in approximately 6,500 wild birds in the United States, marking the first domestic confirmation of the virus since 2016. January 2022.
Since the beginning of the current outbreak among birds in the United States, only one human case of bird flu has been found in New Mexico.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Reported cases of HPAI Birds were spotted in several other Massachusetts counties this year, including Barnstable, Plymouth, Norfolk, Essex, Hampden and Worcester counties. The Swansea swan is the first bird found to be infected with the virus in Bristol County.
What should Swansea residents do with dead swans?
The town advises residents with flocks to be careful not to expose birds to the virus through contaminated shoes, clothing and equipment, and to keep wild waterfowl away from flocks.
Residents should also avoid contact with birds as much as possible, the town said.
“The Town of Swansea will work with state and federal partners to monitor bird activity in the area and conduct further tests as needed,” said Selections Commission member Christopher R. Careiro. The mayor said in a town statement. “At this time, there have been no reports of avian influenza being detected in residents or livestock, but we strongly encourage community members to exercise extreme caution and avoid contact with wild birds.”
what to do if you find a dead bird
If you find a dead bird in Swansea: Call Animal Control Officer Lisa White at 508-679-6446.
If the bird is domesticated: Call MDAR Animal Health (617-626-1795) or Online poultry disease reporting form.
If the bird is wild: Call MDFG Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) (508-389-6300).
For more information on bird flu from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visit click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldnews.com/story/news/local/2023/04/20/swans-in-swansea-died-from-bird-flu/70135792007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hometown Eats: Hollywoods Restaurant & Bakery
- Google plans to use generative AI to run ‘remixed’ ads
- Did the rising sea drive the Vikings out of Greenland? – The Harvard Journal
- Dominic Raab: Sunak still to decide whether to sack MP over harassment report
- Swansea swans die of ‘bird flu’
- Donald Trump is preparing for the trial of E. Jean Carroll knocking down the judge
- Meowths Voice Actor Retires From Pokémon Anime Due To Cancer
- Chelsea stars ponder their future over club direction under Todd Boehly – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
- Natey Jones in Full Trailer for UK Movie ‘Pretty Red Dress’
- Tesla and AT&T help bring Wall Street down
- Center for Meat Innovation Technology (CMIT) Dedicated to Developing and Strengthening Canada’s Meat Processing Sector – Swineweb.com
- Press release | Press release | tidings