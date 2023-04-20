Connect with us

Swansea swans die of ‘bird flu’

Swansea — Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is the cause behind mass deaths of swans in the town, officials reported Thursday.

Swansea Animal Control Officers began monitoring a group of herds last month. Swan found dead in townMany of them appeared in the Compton’s Corner area of ​​the Coal River in Ocean Grove. Animal Control Officer Lisa White notified the Massachusetts Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and sent some of the dead swans for third-party inspection.

In total, 24 swans and 1 goose died in the outbreak.

on thursday Town announces test results In a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the National Wildlife Health Center, and Tufts, six swan carcasses and one good swan were tested for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPIA). was found to be positive.

“At this time, there have been no reports of avian influenza being detected in humans or livestock in Swansea or Bristol counties.

Bird flu has been detected in samples of dead wild birds in Swansea. In this March 28 photo of him, Swansea residents Jack Amaral and Terry Sowers talk about a dead swan in the town's Compton's Corner neighborhood.

What is bird flu? Is it dangerous for humans?

Avian influenza, also called “bird flu,” is a common strain of influenza most commonly carried by waterfowl and most dangerous to poultry such as chickens and turkeys.

Bird flu is highly contagious among birds but uncommon in humans. Although rare, it can spread from birds to humans through saliva, nasal secretions, and faeces, according to the CDC.

