More than 25% of students in some US schools abuse methamphetamine.

Disclosure: McCabe does not report related financial disclosures. See Research for relevant financial disclosures of all authors.





Important points: Schools with students reporting stimulant treatment tended to have higher rates of prescription stimulant misuse.

Nonmedical use of prescription stimulants varied widely between schools. A study found that non-medical use of prescription stimulants exceeds 25% in some U.S. secondary schools. Researchers also found that rates of prescription stimulant use for ADHD in schools and abuse by studentsaccording to the findings published in JAMA network open.











Prescription of stimulants to treat problems like ADHD, according to CDC Increased has especially among adolescent girls since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Findings from previous studies show that teens with a history of taking both stimulant or non-stimulant medications for ADHD are at increased risk of prescription stimulant misuse, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine use. was suggesting “So far, we Abuse of prescription stimulants Among young people, especially college students, we do not pay enough attention to young people in secondary school. ” Dr. Sean E. McCabe The director of the Center for Drugs, Alcohol, Tobacco and Health Research at the University of Michigan School of Nursing told Helio. “With stimulant therapy for ADHD increasing year by year, our team felt it was an important time to conduct this study,” McCabe said. “Prescribed stimulation therapy for ADHD has helped millions of people, including my own family, students, friends and colleagues.” McCabe said such research was “long overdue”. “We need to understand the prevalence of stimulant treatment for ADHD and the misuse of prescription stimulants in US middle and high schools,” McCabe said. McCabe and colleagues used data from Monitoring the Future, a study conducted annually by the University of Michigan and funded by the National Institute on Substance Abuse. From a total of 231,141 student participants surveyed in 3,284 secondary schools, researchers found school-level prevalence of nonmedical use of stimulants ranged from 0% to 25% or more of students. Overall, schools with 12% or more of students reporting use of prescription stimulant therapy for ADHD tended to have the highest percentages of students reporting prescription stimulant misuse, with at least 8 % was. “The implication here is not that we need to prescribe less stimulants to students who need them, but rather that access to and use of stimulants among young people should be stored, monitored and screened to prevent misuse. We need better ways to prevent it,” McCabe said. “Prescribers can educate teens about prescription stimulants as intended drugs and limit their use as drugs of abuse.” Future research, McCabe said, will explore “the most effective risk-reduction strategies at the school level to ensure safe access to these drugs for students who need them, while reducing the risk of misuse.” “What is it?” “It’s important to balance the need for access to these medicines while reducing the risk of misuse,” McCabe said. References: Danielson ML and others MMWR Mobs Mortal every week manager2023; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7213a1. McCabe S and others jam network Open. 2023; doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.8707. Schepis TS, et al. lancet. 2023; doi: 10.1016/j.eclinm.2023.101902.

