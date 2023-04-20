What causes gray hair? Researchers find ‘sticky’ stem cells play a role

Researchers may have discovered what caused hair turns grayprompting hope that a cure to prevent or reverse the process may be on the horizon.

published in the magazine on Wednesday Natureresearch shows that certain stem cells with the ability to move between growth compartments in hair follicles become stuck with age and lose their ability to mature and maintain hair color.

The study focused on mouse skin cells that are also found in humans, called melanocyte stem cells. Over time, as hair ages, sheds, and grows, these cells eventually stop moving like they used to, unable to reach the part of the process where pigment is produced.

“Our study adds to our basic understanding of how melanocyte stem cells color hair,” said lead researcher Qi Sun, a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health. I’m here. press release. “The newly discovered mechanism raises the possibility that the same fixed arrangement of melanocyte stem cells exists in humans. We present a potential pathway for reversing or preventing graying of human hair by regulating the human hair compartment.”

“It is the loss of the chameleon-like function of melanocyte stem cells that may be responsible for the loss of gray hair and hair color,” said Mayumi Ito, the principal investigator of the study.

Hair-pigmenting stem cells (left, pink) must reside in the hair germ compartment in order to be activated and develop into pigment (right). Courtesy of Springer-Nature Publishing or the journal Nature



Ronald O. Perelman, professor of dermatology and NYU Langone Health’s Department of Cell Biology, Ito said in a statement to CBS News that the study found that melanocyte stem cells are mobile, but that melanocytes initiate regeneration. I explained that I was suggesting that I could only do this. Causes hair pigmentation — when they reside in specific areas called hair germ compartments within the hair follicle.

“Our study suggests that relocating melanocytes to the right location within the hair follicle may help prevent gray hair,” Ito wrote. We look forward to investigating the extent to which the theory of

