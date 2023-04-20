Health
What causes gray hair? Researchers find ‘sticky’ stem cells play a role
Researchers may have discovered what caused hair turns grayprompting hope that a cure to prevent or reverse the process may be on the horizon.
published in the magazine on Wednesday Natureresearch shows that certain stem cells with the ability to move between growth compartments in hair follicles become stuck with age and lose their ability to mature and maintain hair color.
The study focused on mouse skin cells that are also found in humans, called melanocyte stem cells. Over time, as hair ages, sheds, and grows, these cells eventually stop moving like they used to, unable to reach the part of the process where pigment is produced.
“Our study adds to our basic understanding of how melanocyte stem cells color hair,” said lead researcher Qi Sun, a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health. I’m here. press release. “The newly discovered mechanism raises the possibility that the same fixed arrangement of melanocyte stem cells exists in humans. We present a potential pathway for reversing or preventing graying of human hair by regulating the human hair compartment.”
“It is the loss of the chameleon-like function of melanocyte stem cells that may be responsible for the loss of gray hair and hair color,” said Mayumi Ito, the principal investigator of the study.
Ronald O. Perelman, professor of dermatology and NYU Langone Health’s Department of Cell Biology, Ito said in a statement to CBS News that the study found that melanocyte stem cells are mobile, but that melanocytes initiate regeneration. I explained that I was suggesting that I could only do this. Causes hair pigmentation — when they reside in specific areas called hair germ compartments within the hair follicle.
“Our study suggests that relocating melanocytes to the right location within the hair follicle may help prevent gray hair,” Ito wrote. We look forward to investigating the extent to which the theory of
Thank you for visiting CBS News.
Create a free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-makes-hair-turn-gray-stuck-stem-cells/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What causes gray hair? Researchers find ‘sticky’ stem cells play a role
- Pakistani PM’s ex-Instagram chief Imran Khans kidnapped in Lahore
- Trump rape accuser ready for her day in court
- Reviews | Modi censors textbooks and backs down on democracy in India
- Sudanese army demands surrender of rivals when ceasefire expires
- Remember Jokowi’s message! This is the Eid Al-Fitr holiday calendar 2023
- Movie review: Little Richard biopic celebrates a rock pioneer | Entertainment
- No. 5 women’s tennis season ends after losing 4-1 to Mercer in SoCon Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday
- Why is Met Gala theme Karl Lagerfeld controversial?
- Why your organization needs a statement of rights for employee data
- International News Updates – Captain’s Log
- More than 25% of students in some US schools abuse methamphetamine.