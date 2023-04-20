Allergists warn to prepare for ‘rough’ pollen season this year





“One word: It’s rough.” Allergist and immunologist Khaled Girgis, Ph.D. HCA Midwest Health Describe allergy season spring . Allergies are a gift that keeps on giving. Those who suffer are well aware of the impact on sleep, daytime alertness, and overall functioning. With temperatures rising and pollen in the air increasing, spring allergy season is here. I have. after mild winter Although it’s a dry season for most parts of the United States, Girgis said pollen counts could spike when temperatures start to rise, as happened in major regions just a few weeks ago. I was. “When it rains in the spring, the mold numbers will increase,” he said. According to Girgis, there are three pollination seasons. Spring, when the grass grows he is in late May, the weed season begins in mid-August. “Hopefully some areas will have severe frosts in the first few weeks of October and then into November. Midwest , to calm things down. ” Dear Wichita Residents, Kansas – which It recently topped the list of allergy cities due to its high pollen counts. There’s a shortage of board-certified allergists – preparing for a supposedly miserable spring allergy season. “ florida Seven cities had the most top 20 cities,” Girgis said. Sniffing and sneezing more often: Study suggests climate change could lengthen allergy season Warmer temperatures and more pollen in the air herald the arrival of spring allergy season. (Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/Getty Images) As pollen counts spike, Girgis said he often sees emergency room visits for asthma spike. “In fact, asthma kills about 3,600 people a year, so it’s important to address and manage asthma and allergy triggers in your home,” he said. Are you suffering from spring allergy symptoms?Click here for doctor recommendations Do you suffer from itchy eyes, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue caused by seasonal pollen? Girgis reminded patients that they don’t have to put up with seasonal allergy symptoms. There are medicines and good habits that can help you enjoy your time outdoors. “But some people may not know that they have allergies caused by things like pollen. They also don’t know the types of pollen they’re allergic to and when those pollens tend to spread.” ” he said. Girgis said it’s important to see an allergist who can pinpoint what’s going on. “Untreated symptoms can not only make you feel miserable, they can be difficult to treat. Once allergies have been diagnosed, workarounds can be discussed with an allergist, says Girgis. Why Seasonal Allergies Worse Tips for Coping with Allergy Symptoms Consider wearing Sunglasses, hats and masks outside. “For example, if your child attends a baseball game, biking, walking, or gardening, a high-filtration mask can help manage symptoms,” Gilgis said. Zirgis recommended showering when you get home after being outdoors, as pollen can collect on your skin and hair. You should also keep your home and car windows closed and use a HEPA air purifier in your home, especially in your bedroom. Most importantly, according to Girgis, follow your doctor’s treatment plan. Link: Stay up to date on the story and more at foxweather.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox7austin.com/news/rough-pollen-season-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos