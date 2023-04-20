Health
Narcan nasal spray maker aims for under-$50 retail price
CNN
—
Emergent, maker of the opioid overdose antidote Narcan, statement On Thursday, it aims to bring the out-of-pocket price for nasal spray products to less than $50 now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed them to sell over-the-counter.
Public interest groups such as government agencies, nonprofits, and first responders pay an average of less than $50 for a kit containing two 4-milligram doses, according to the company. Wholesale pricing is $125 per kit. is. “The goal of retailers’ out-of-pocket prices is to match utility prices … although retail prices are set by individual retailers.”
of April 6th letter Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal asked Emergent to respond by Thursday with “the affordable OTC Narcan list price that you intend to set.”
“Currently, the wholesale price of your product is reported to be as high as $120 for two doses, and the price varies widely depending on location and insurance coverage. about one-fifth of people are uninsured) will be forced to pay the full amount. “We worked with public health experts, addiction experts, and community activists to develop and determine a list price for OTC Narkan to make it affordable to those who need it most.” Please promise to make it available at reasonable prices.”
In Thursday’s reply letter, Emergent called for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, including an opioid response initiative to distribute Narcan, and an ongoing federal effort by private insurers Medicare and Medicaid to review drug coverage. He stressed the importance of government funding.
Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by the end of summer.
Harm reduction experts say the price of naloxone, the antidote to Narcan overdose, is hampering access to those who need it most, despite the potential price drop due to OTC availability. and probably out of reach for many people.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, said the government is asking Emergent to keep prices low when the FDA approved OTC naloxone last month.
“We must ensure that these life-saving drugs and treatments are accessible everywhere, whether rural or urban, rich or poor,” he said.
Narcan works by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain and restoring breathing. For maximum benefit, it should be given as soon as signs of overdose appear.
This drug works only when opioids are present in the body. It has no effect on overdoses of other types of drugs, but there are no adverse effects when administered to people who are not taking opioids.
Each kit contains two doses in case an overdose does not respond to the first dose. says it can. This product can be administered to anyone, including children and babies.
In the 20 years since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began collecting data, more than 1 million people have died from drug overdoses. Many of those deaths were due to opioids. The number of deaths from opioid overdoses increased by more than 17% in just one year, from about 69,000 in 2020 to about 81,020 in 2021, the CDC found.
Opioid deaths are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Although most are adults, children have also died, mostly after taking synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Adolescents ages 19 to 19 have the highest annual mortality rates, the CDC says.
About 1.2 million doses of naloxone will be dispensed at retail pharmacies in 2021, according to data released by the American Medical Association. This is about nine times the amount he dispensed five years ago.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/health/narcan-price/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sad! Bollywood Actors Whose Movies Came Out After They Disappeared
- Stack Overflow charges AI giants for training data
- Narcan nasal spray maker aims for under-$50 retail price
- Richard Sharp challenges draft report that threatens his job as BBC chairman
- The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will offer an eclectic mix of entertainment this summer – Santa Cruz Sentinel
- Bruins ‘didn’t play their best hockey’ after losing in Game 2
- Athena Calderone sits for the Loewe exhibition at the Salone
- Active International TV & Video News 4.20.23
- The Terrifier movie returns to theaters in July 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter
- The clean energy transition in the United States will soon be on steroids – Harvard Gazette
- Four McDaniel Student Entrepreneurs Meet Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenges
- Is eating ice cream healthy for you?