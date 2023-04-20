Narcan nasal spray maker aims for under-$50 retail price





Emergent, maker of the opioid overdose antidote Narcan, statement On Thursday, it aims to bring the out-of-pocket price for nasal spray products to less than $50 now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed them to sell over-the-counter.

Public interest groups such as government agencies, nonprofits, and first responders pay an average of less than $50 for a kit containing two 4-milligram doses, according to the company. Wholesale pricing is $125 per kit. is. “The goal of retailers’ out-of-pocket prices is to match utility prices … although retail prices are set by individual retailers.”

of April 6th letter Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal asked Emergent to respond by Thursday with “the affordable OTC Narcan list price that you intend to set.”

“Currently, the wholesale price of your product is reported to be as high as $120 for two doses, and the price varies widely depending on location and insurance coverage. about one-fifth of people are uninsured) will be forced to pay the full amount. “We worked with public health experts, addiction experts, and community activists to develop and determine a list price for OTC Narkan to make it affordable to those who need it most.” Please promise to make it available at reasonable prices.”

In Thursday’s reply letter, Emergent called for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, including an opioid response initiative to distribute Narcan, and an ongoing federal effort by private insurers Medicare and Medicaid to review drug coverage. He stressed the importance of government funding.

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by the end of summer.

Harm reduction experts say the price of naloxone, the antidote to Narcan overdose, is hampering access to those who need it most, despite the potential price drop due to OTC availability. and probably out of reach for many people.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, said the government is asking Emergent to keep prices low when the FDA approved OTC naloxone last month.

“We must ensure that these life-saving drugs and treatments are accessible everywhere, whether rural or urban, rich or poor,” he said.

Narcan works by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain and restoring breathing. For maximum benefit, it should be given as soon as signs of overdose appear.

This drug works only when opioids are present in the body. It has no effect on overdoses of other types of drugs, but there are no adverse effects when administered to people who are not taking opioids.

Each kit contains two doses in case an overdose does not respond to the first dose. says it can. This product can be administered to anyone, including children and babies.

In the 20 years since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began collecting data, more than 1 million people have died from drug overdoses. Many of those deaths were due to opioids. The number of deaths from opioid overdoses increased by more than 17% in just one year, from about 69,000 in 2020 to about 81,020 in 2021, the CDC found.

Opioid deaths are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Although most are adults, children have also died, mostly after taking synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Adolescents ages 19 to 19 have the highest annual mortality rates, the CDC says.

About 1.2 million doses of naloxone will be dispensed at retail pharmacies in 2021, according to data released by the American Medical Association. This is about nine times the amount he dispensed five years ago.