Probiotics are not only good for your gut, they also affect other organs





Mason researchers Robin Couch and Alison Daly in the lab. Credit: Evan Cantwell/Creative Service

More than 40% of Americans are classified as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and obesity is considered a major public health threat. A high-fat diet, often cited as a cause of obesity, can also lead to the development of metabolic syndrome, a series of conditions that promote the progression of serious health conditions such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. As obesity rates continue to rise, ways are being sought to combat the negative effects of a high-fat diet. I’m here. Robin Couch and Allyson Dailey, researchers at Masons College of Science and the Institute for Biohealth Innovation, are interested in the correlation between dietary intake and overall health. In a recent study, Couch and Dailey partnered with the US Department of Agriculture to investigate the effects of probiotic supplements on high-fat diets using pigs as a model organism. The research team examined four groups of pigs. Two groups were fed a nutritionally balanced diet with or without probiotic supplements, and two groups were fed a high-fat diet with or without probiotic supplements. The probiotic tested is known as Lacticaseibacillus paracasei.half a year later dietary intakeexamined organ tissue samples obtained from pigs and specifically examined their molecular composition. Couch and Dailey focused specifically on metabolites, substances produced or used during metabolism. They found that the kidneys and brain were particularly sensitive to high-fat diets, and that the kidneys and brain were most susceptible when it was noted that certain metabolites were at detrimental levels. In contrast, they also found that probiotic supplementation returned many of the harmful metabolite levels to levels found in pigs. healthy dietIn other words, probiotic supplementation reversed the adverse effects associated with a high-fat diet. dietindicating that probiotics may play an important role in preventive medicine. “We hope that taking probiotics will become a regular part of the dietary recommendations doctors give to their patients,” said Daily. graphical abstraction. credit: metabolite (2023). DOI: 10.3390/metabo13030358

Researchers also aim to investigate other probiotic strains. “When different strains have a distinct effect on the body, we can look at individualized probiotics. probiotics Cocktails are used to treat certain ailments,” Couch said. In addition, Couch and Daley view the study as a stepping stone to future research into how other nutrients, such as protein and carbohydrates, affect tissue composition. “We specifically high fat diet In our study, this opens up a whole world of nutritional investigations at the metabolic level,” Couch said. For now, the researchers hope their recently published study will be successful. metabolitehelps to add scientific validity To claims of probiotic benefits. “This is a breakthrough to provide new evidence that probiotics are good for you and that what you consume has a significant impact on your health,” said Daily. It could help create solutions, and ultimately I’m in it to help people thrive.” For more information:

Allyson Dailey et al., LC-QToF-based metabolomics identifies abnormal tissue metabolites associated with high-fat diet and ‘return to health’ with probiotic supplementation. metabolite (2023). DOI: 10.3390/metabo13030358 provided by

