UNICEF: 67 million children did not receive routine immunizations during pandemic

Boston – in it annual report On global child health, UNICEF found that the indirect effects of the pandemic are having a devastating impact on child vaccination coverage. Especially those born within the last three years.

These immunizations are not necessarily against COVID, but routine immunizations against diseases such as polio, measles and hepatitis B.

UNICEF has found that between 2019 and 2021, 67 million children around the world will not receive routine immunizations. According to that same report, her 48 million of those children had not received a single injection of hers.

The decline, as cited in the report, can be attributed to families missing regular appointments at the height of the pandemic and a decline in health advocacy in developing countries during the same period.

At the same time, public confidence in vaccines is declining globally, down 15% here in the United States. All of which has led to what UNICEF’s Lily Caprani called “the largest sustained decline in the number of children receiving basic childhood immunizations.”

“This is a big deal,” said Dr. Rick Murray of Boston Children’s Hospital. “Apart from the provision of clean water, no medical science has advanced more than vaccines to save and improve lives. This is one of mankind’s greatest achievements.”

For families who are lagging behind in getting their children vaccinated, Malley said: