Health
Black women should start breast cancer screening early, new study suggests
Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:14 PM
Los Angeles (KABC) — A new study calls into question the standard screening age for breast cancer.
Most breast cancer experts agree women should start getting screening mammogram I am 40 years old, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Women at average risk are recommended to have screenings twice a year starting at age 50.
now new JAMA Network: Open Research It suggests that one size does not fit all.
Dr. Janie Gramley, Director of the Margie Peterson Breast Program at Providence St. John’s Health Center, said: She said researchers set out to find the best time for women to start mammograms based on race.
Grumley said researchers looked at data from more than 400,000 women who died of breast cancer in the past decade. Scientists calculated mortality risk based on current racial and ethnic disparities.
They found that the best time for screening was when women reached their risk threshold. 42 year old black woman. 51 year old Caucasian female. A 57-year-old Native American and Hispanic female, and she is a 61-year-old Asian or Pacific Islander female. The study authors suggest that clinicians should take a risk-based approach when counseling patients.
“When women hear about this study, it’s very important that they talk to their doctors and come up with their own personalized screening plans that are really good.
However, genetic predisposition and environment also play an important role in assessing risk, so starting at age 40 is an important guideline.
“Having no family history doesn’t mean you can’t get breast cancer. If you want to be safe, start with annual mammograms starting at age 40. That’s probably the safest way to go,” Gramley said. .
Researchers hope that increased awareness of the importance of early screening for black women will dramatically improve mortality from breast cancer.
