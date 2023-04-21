Reversing prediabetes isn’t enough to live longer

important point A new study found that adults who were able to reverse their prediabetes did not necessarily have a lower risk of death than those who remained prediabetic.

However, if study participants exercised more and didn’t smoke, the risk of death was was low.

Even if you don’t have prediabetes, habits such as smoking cessation and exercise can improve your health and extend your life.

Experts recommend eating a nutritious diet, getting enough sleep, and controlling your stress levels to live a longer and healthier life.

person who has prediabetes In many cases, steps can be taken to normalize blood sugar levels and prevent the condition Progression to type 2 diabetesBut controlling blood sugar levels alone may not be enough to keep you healthy in the long run, according to new research.

According to a recent study published in JAMA network openAdults diagnosed with prediabetes who returned to normal blood sugar levels did not have a lower risk of death than those with prediabetes.

However, when combined with two major lifestyle behaviors, getting more physical activity and quitting smoking, prediabetes is reversed. was Associated with lower mortality risk and longer life expectancy.

Wenyuan Lee, ScDCo-lead author of the study, Zhejiang University, China, told Verywell that the results of the study “underscore the importance of lifestyle changes for people with pre-diabetes and encourage health care providers to do more.” It provides new evidence for identifying populations that may benefit more from specific lifestyle changes.

Here’s what experts say Overturning the diagnosis of prediabeteswhich includes the steps necessary to improve overall long-term health and extend life expectancy.

What is prediabetes? Pre-diabetes is when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be considered type 2 diabetes. Euglycemia means that blood sugar levels are normal.

reversal of prediabetes

Li and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort study using data from 45,782 participants Taiwan MJ cohort studyMore than half of the participants (62.9%) were male, with an average age of 44.6 years. All participants were diagnosed with prediabetes during their first clinic visit from 1996 to his 2007.

According to Li, adults with pre-diabetes to normal blood sugar and I have developed habits that support my health, such as: do regular physical activity The risk of death was significantly lower.

Adults who reversed their prediabetes and remained physically active had a life expectancy of 2.5 years longer than those with inactive prediabetes.

Participants who returned to normal blood sugar levels but were current smokers had a 3.6-year shorter life expectancy than those with persistent prediabetes who never smoked.

Researchers used diagnostics to determine the diabetic status of each participant Standards by the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Specifically, the researchers defined:

Prediabetes: Fasting plasma glucose (FPG) levels between 100 mg/dL and 125 mg/dL

Fasting plasma glucose (FPG) levels between 100 mg/dL and 125 mg/dL Normal blood sugar levels (euglycemia): – FPG level less than 100 mg/dL

– FPG level less than 100 mg/dL Diabetes mellitus: – FPG level ≥126 mg/dL, diagnosis of diabetes by health care provider, or use of diabetes medication

Although the study has some limitations, Eliud Sifonte, M.D.An endocrinologist at NYU Langone, who was not involved in the study, told Verywell, including that the definition of prediabetes is based on a single measurement of blood sugar.

Furthermore, this study was conducted in Taiwan and may not be generalizable to other populations with different demographic and lifestyle characteristics.

Due to these limitations, the results should be interpreted with caution.

Limitations of research This study has several limitations, including that the definition of prediabetes is based on a single measurement of blood glucose. Furthermore, this study was conducted in Taiwan and may not be generalizable to other populations with different demographic and lifestyle characteristics. Due to these limitations, the results should be interpreted with caution.

Why is it not enough to just lower blood sugar?

It is not entirely clear why adults with improved prediabetes have a lower risk of death than those with persistent prediabetes, but there are individual underlying health disorders and conditions that influence risk. That could be because, Li said.

“Even after returning to normoglycemia, there may be underlying metabolic abnormalities that increase the risk of death,” said Li.

Other experts not involved in the study theorized that people with diabetes and insulin resistance generally have a higher risk of developing other health conditions, such as heart disease.

Pouya Shafipour, MD Even if blood sugar levels are well controlled, mortality improvements may not be seen if blood pressure, hypercoagulable status, or other inflammatory markers are not addressed. — Pouya Shafipour, M.D.

People with diabetes are more likely to have risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, making them more likely to have a heart attack or stroke, a potentially fatal condition.

“Even if blood glucose levels are well controlled, mortality improvements may not be seen if blood pressure, hypercoagulable state and other inflammatory markers are not addressed.” Pouya Shafipour, MDHe is a board-certified family and bariatric physician at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

Why does exercise help?

Dr. Stephen Mullin, FACSMHe is an Associate Professor of Metabolism and Endocrinology in the Department of Kinesiology and Health at Rutgers University.

“After we eat, our bodies make insulin, but tissues like muscle don’t respond well to insulin if you’re insulin resistant,” says Malin, who was not involved in the study. “But exercise can override that and still consume glucose. It’s a powerful treatment, and its effects last for hours after exercise.”

How much exercise do you need to live longer? According to Sifonte, people should aim for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per week. This includes activities such as walking, cycling, swimming, running and dancing. but, how much do you exercise and type of exercise Choices depend on individual factors such as age, fitness level, and health. We also recommend that you consult your healthcare provider before beginning any new exercise program.

Exercise can also help your muscles become more insulin sensitive for up to 48 hours, says Malin. This means that the body doesn’t need as much insulin after a meal to have the same effect in terms of lowering blood sugar levels.

According to Lee, it also helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body when people are physically active. Both of these are associated with increased risk of chronic disease and mortality.

what about smoking?

According to Malin, smoking stimulates stress hormones in the body and damages blood vessels that are important for delivering insulin to tissues, such as muscles.

“Getting rid of smoking Minimize stress hormones By inducing insulin resistance and improving vascular function, more oxygen/nutrients and hormones reach your muscles for better bodily function.

Other habits that improve blood sugar



Overall, Li said that adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity and smoking cessation, can help improve overall health and reduce the risk of death in prediabetics. increase.

Besides quitting smoking and exercising more, experts say there are other lifestyle changes you can make to lower and manage your blood sugar, improve your health and live longer.

get enough sleep. Adults need about 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Poor sleep quality can increase appetite and promote weight gain, which affects blood sugar levels, says Dr. Sifonte.not enough sleepy It can also increase levels of cortisol, one of the hormones that regulates blood sugar.

Adults need about 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Poor sleep quality can increase appetite and promote weight gain, which affects blood sugar levels, says Dr. Sifonte.not enough sleepy It can also increase levels of cortisol, one of the hormones that regulates blood sugar. Eat nutritious meals. Consume food Foods rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and nuts, help prevent many chronic diseases, including: Diabetes. Changing your diet can help control blood sugar levels and, in some cases, reverse the disease if started early, says Sifonte. You can experiment with different eating patterns until you find one that meets your needs, but we recommend starting with the Mediterranean diet or the DASH diet.

Consume food Foods rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and nuts, help prevent many chronic diseases, including: Diabetes. Changing your diet can help control blood sugar levels and, in some cases, reverse the disease if started early, says Sifonte. You can experiment with different eating patterns until you find one that meets your needs, but we recommend starting with the Mediterranean diet or the DASH diet. Manage stress levels. Marin said to keep stress Checking in can give you the energy you need for exercise, improve sleep, minimize appetite, recover from routine tasks, and avoid unhelpful coping behaviors like smoking and drinking alcohol. It can also help you better manage your blood sugar levels.