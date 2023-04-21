Findings Based on Analysis of 575 Study Participants Support Hypothesis that Infections May Negatively Affect Brain Health – ScienceDaily





A new study by a team led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds signs of common infections in a sample of middle-aged and older adults are associated with poorer performance on tests of global cognitive function. I understand.

The results support growing evidence to suggest that middle- and late-life infections may worsen cognitive performance and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. For the analysis, the researchers looked at antibody levels against five common pathogens in 575 adults aged 41 to 97. This adult was recruited from East Baltimore as part of an epidemiological catchment study initiated by the National Institute of Mental Health in 1981. Baltimore study participants donated blood for testing and underwent cognitive testing during the same study period. Antibody tests against four herpes viruses and parasites were performed: herpes simplex virus type 1, cytomegalovirus, varicella-zoster virus (chickenpox and herpes zoster virus), and Epstein-Barr virus. toxoplasma gondiiThe latter is often transmitted to humans by eating cat feces or undercooked meat. The researchers compared the results of the participants’ blood tests with their performance on a Mini-Mental State Examination (a global cognitive test that assesses orientation, attention, verbal comprehension, memory, vision, etc.) and a word recall task. Twenty minutes later, I tested my memory of the list of words. The researchers found that elevated antibodies to either herpes simplex virus type 1 or cytomegalovirus were independently associated with poor performance on global cognitive tests. Participants with a higher number of tests tended to miss more items on the global cognitive test. The study was published in the journal online on April 7 Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. “The idea that common infections could contribute to cognitive decline and possibly Alzheimer’s risk was once fringe and controversial, but it’s not like this study. The discovery is starting to grab mainstream attention,” says senior author Adam Spira, Ph.D., professor of mental health at the Bloomberg School and a principal faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Center for Aging and Health. I have. “After considering participants’ age, sex, race, and the greatest genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, the data from our study suggest that the number of positive antibody tests associated with five different infectious diseases was , showed that it was associated with cognitive decline. This kind of additive effect of multiple infections on cognitive test performance has never been shown before.” The cause of Alzheimer’s disease remains unknown. Previous studies have shown associations with infectious diseases, including studies linking herpes simplex virus type 1 and cytomegalovirus to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease. There is also evidence that the protein fragment amyloid beta, which forms insoluble plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, functions as an antimicrobial peptide and is secreted at higher levels by brain cells in response to infection. Since the 2003-2004 wave, ECA researchers at Johns Hopkins University have conducted regular follow-up interviews in Baltimore, including standard cognitive tests and blood sample collection. His two latest waves of research funded by the National Institute on Aging focus on Alzheimer’s disease and related outcomes. Pathogens evaluated in this study are often encountered in childhood and cleared or transformed into suppressed latent infections. As such, the researchers considered higher levels of antibodies against them in middle-aged and older study participants to be a likely indicator of reactivation due to age-related weakening of the immune system. The first author of this study, Dr. Alexandra Wennberg, completed her PhD in the Spira research group and is now a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. Her co-authors include faculty members at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and collaborators in the National Institute on Aging Intramural Research Program. Co-author Dr. Brion Maher, a geneticist and professor in the Bloomberg School of Mental Health, also analyzed results in participants with the Ɛ4 variant of the apolipoprotein E (ApoE) gene, a common Alzheimer’s disease risk factor. Did. The association between the number of positive antibodies and cognitive status was present in both the Ɛ4 and non-Ɛ4 groups, but was stronger in the non-Ɛ4 group. “It was a surprise, we found a weak link in the Ɛ4 group,” says Maher. “That’s something that should be tracked in larger studies.” Spira, Maher, and their team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging, are tracking an analysis of Baltimore ECA data for waves from 2016 to 2022. The researchers also plan to collect another round of data from this cohort. “Common infections and cognitive performance associations in the Baltimore epidemiological catchment study follow-up”, Alexandra Wennberg, Brion Maher, Jill Rabinowitz, Calliope Holingue, Ross Felder, Jonathan Wells, Cynthia Munro, Constantine Lyketsos, William Eaton Co-authored. , Keenan Walker, Nanping Wen, Luigi Ferrucci, Robert Yorken, and Adam P. Spira. Funding was provided by the National Institute on Aging (R01AG075996, U01AG052445), the National Institute of Mental Health (MH 47447), and the Stanley Institute of Medicine.

