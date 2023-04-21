Stress increases your biological age





If your driver’s license says a certain age, but you feel older than that, stress may be to blame.According to a new study published in the journal cell metabolismwhile severe stress causes an increase in biological age, recovery tends to reverse it.

Unlike chronological age, which is determined by the date of birth, biological age Researchers say it can be affected by factors such as illness, medications, lifestyle changes, and environmental exposure. “Despite the widespread acceptance that biological age is at least somewhat malleable, the extent to which biological age undergoes reversible changes throughout life and the events that cause such changes remain unknown. “It remains,” Harvard Medical School in a press release about the study. Using the DNA methylation clock to study biomarkers of aging, researchers responded to a variety of stressful stimuli, including surgically connecting pairs of 3- and 20-month-old mice. This procedure, known as metachronous parabiosis, resulted in an increase in the biological age of young mice after surgery and a reversal after surgical ablation. . “The increase in biological age from exposure to aged blood is consistent with previous reports of adverse age-related changes from heterochronous blood exchange procedures,” said lead author in the same press release. “However, as we have observed, the reversibility of such changes has not yet been reported,” said Jesse Poganick of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. We hypothesized that other naturally occurring conditions could also cause reversible changes in biological age.” Effects of stressful events on biological age Other transient changes in biological age occurred during major surgery, pregnancy, and instances of severe COVID-19 in humans or mice. The study found that trauma patients experienced a “strong and rapid” increase in biological age after emergency surgery. However, the increase was reserved and biological age returned to baseline after the postoperative recovery period. Similarly, the biological age of pregnant patients recovered during postpartum recovery, and patients who recovered from COVID-19 improved their biological age after using immunosuppressants. Tocilizumab. “The findings suggest that severe stress increases mortality, at least in part, by increasing biological age,” Gladyshev said. “This idea immediately suggests that mortality may be reduced by lowering biological age, and that the ability to recover from stress may be an important determinant of successful aging and longevity. Finally, biological age may be a useful parameter in assessing physiological stress and its reduction.” How to lower your biological age Although it is currently unknown how short-term changes in biological age affect the lifelong trajectory of biological aging, several methods of lowering biological age are known. According to a recent survey, Better sleep habits less likely to die prematurely. These habits include not using sleeping pills and getting enough rest after waking up at least five days a week. active agingHealth, which includes many aspects of well-being, including physical, cognitive, emotional, environmental, social, and mental health, also contributes to longevity and improved quality of life. “Our study reveals a new layer of aging dynamics that should be considered in future studies,” said co-lead study author James White of Duke University School of Medicine. An important area is to understand how a temporary increase in biological age, or successful recovery from such an increase, contributes to accelerated aging over a lifetime.”

