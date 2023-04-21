Spring cleaning tips to refresh your home

Spring is the season when the sun shines on every dust bunny in my house. But when I told Dr. Kathleen May, president of the American Society of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, that one of my favorite pastimes was washing all my bedding thoroughly, she haunted me forever. I told you to let me.

“If your blanket has been on your bed all winter, you may have a lot of mites,” Dr. May said. 1 to 2 hours“

She added that while dust mites in the air are terrible, it’s only a problem for people who are allergic to them. I sent it out for cleaning.

Dr. May’s words made me think more than usual big cleaning jobSo we decided to ask health experts about the areas they target in their homes. Here are the top four:

refrigerator

“Refrigerators should be thoroughly cleaned at least every four months to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold,” says Isis Lamphier, an epidemiologist at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.