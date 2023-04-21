Health
Spring cleaning tips to refresh your home
Spring is the season when the sun shines on every dust bunny in my house. But when I told Dr. Kathleen May, president of the American Society of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, that one of my favorite pastimes was washing all my bedding thoroughly, she haunted me forever. I told you to let me.
“If your blanket has been on your bed all winter, you may have a lot of mites,” Dr. May said. 1 to 2 hours“
She added that while dust mites in the air are terrible, it’s only a problem for people who are allergic to them. I sent it out for cleaning.
Dr. May’s words made me think more than usual big cleaning jobSo we decided to ask health experts about the areas they target in their homes. Here are the top four:
refrigerator
“Refrigerators should be thoroughly cleaned at least every four months to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold,” says Isis Lamphier, an epidemiologist at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.
Remove and check all items from the refrigerator and freezer date of expiry as you go Clean the interior, including the shelves, with diluted bleach that kills foodborne pathogens such as salmonella.
“Spring cleaning is a good time to check the refrigerator temperature,” she added. ( Recommended by USDA Below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. )
ventilation system
If you have a centralized heating and air conditioning system, consider replacing your HVAC filters, Dr. May said.They collect airborne contaminants, including Mold spores and allergens.
Frank Gyan, a former epidemiologist and president of Distinct Cleaning Services and Solutions, a cleaning company in Hanover, Massachusetts, says you should not only replace your filters, but if you can, hire a professional to replace them. says. ventilation system.
“They can enter through the roof,” he said. Later he can really tell the difference in air quality. The air feels much fresher, you breathe easier, you sneeze less, and you smell less. “
Another tip for better air quality is:
kitchen faucet
Patricia Jackson, president of the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, says the inside of a kitchen faucet is “the perfect environment for mold to thrive.” She said, “Perhaps people will be surprised at what junk they see when they remove the aerator from the faucet.”
Loosen the aerator, the small screened piece at the end of the faucet, she said. It’s easy to scrub the inside of screens and faucets, she said. Bacteria in water don’t make you sickSome groups are more vulnerable, she said, including people over the age of 50 and those with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes.
kitchen trash can
We constantly dump our bacteria-covered trash and food waste into our kitchen bins, which are usually sealed. Without touching the air,Bacteria keep growing‘ said Lanfier. She recommended taking the trash can outside if possible and either pressure washing it or hosing it down with dish soap and water. Then wipe inside and out with disinfectant.
And if you keep putting off spring cleaning, know that even some experts are lazy about it. “I was so busy that I didn’t have time to work on it.”
