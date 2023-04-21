Tracking Rapidly Changing Patterns of Suicidal Ideation – Harvard Gazette

In a new study, Harvard University researchers took a detailed approach to measure the duration and frequency of suicidal ideation. With the help of a smartphone app, we were able to monitor the participant multiple times a day for several weeks. These assessments revealed that suicidal ideation changes rapidly. It’s a much shorter timescale than previously thought. They also showed a more certain sense of when suicidal thoughts most influence future decision-making.

According to lead author Daniel Coppersmith, working students In the lab of influential suicide researcher Matthew Knock, academic interest in suicide has increased in recent decades. However, most of that research has focused on quantifying mortality or identifying risk. Few people try to understand

“A fundamental aspect of other fields of science is observing natural phenomena as they unfold in the wild,” said Coppersmith. “Because we don’t always do that with suicide, there are no answers to basic questions like: How often do suicidal thoughts occur? How long do they last?

Result is It was published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)..

In a new study, Coppersmith, Nock, and their co-authors wanted to capture suicidal ideation when it occurred.Over a 42-day period, 105 adults with a history of suicidal ideation I received frequent pop-ups with questions about my thoughts and feelings. One prompt asked about the level of suicidal thoughts at the moment. Another was about his current suicidal state. Responses are given on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 indicating a “very strong” desire or intention to commit suicide.

Crunching the data gave us some fresh insights. First, suicidal thoughts tend to be brief. Less frequent assessments have given an average duration of elevated suicidal thoughts of 9.5 hours. In the high frequency test, that average was 1.4 hours. “Without this high-frequency data his sample, we might speculate that this kind of thinking persists much longer,” says Coppersmith.

High-frequency sampling also confirmed previous studies that found suicidal ideation to come and go. “People who have had recent suicidal thoughts or even those who have had suicidal behavior in the past are most likely not having suicidal thoughts,” Coppersmith said. “Zero” was the most common response when ranking suicidal versus suicidal thoughts.

Finally, different types of suicidal ideation operate according to different timescales. Current suicidal thoughts tend to predict future suicidal thoughts about 20 hours, whereas suicidal thoughts are less common and can be predicted on a timescale of only 1-3 hours. “We also have a better understanding of how these different building blocks interact,” he said. “We were able to zoom in on the window where desire is most predictive of future intentions, which seems to last about two to three hours.”

knock, Edgar Pierce Professor of Psychology and Dean of the Department of Psychology at Harvard Universitylead A similar study 15 years agoAt the time, Nok and his team relied on PalmPilots, which limited polling to a few times a day. Still, self-assessments at the end of the day revealed that the majority of study volunteers had lost their suicidal thoughts within an hour. “People were describing these short intervals,” Coppersmith said. [the researchers] We were not collecting data within those timeframes. “

Volunteers in the new study sometimes received pings every few hours. Other times he was getting alerts every 10 minutes for a 1 hour burst.knock won 2011 MacArthur Prize For his work in suicide research and prevention, he likened this approach to technological advances in microscopy.

Researchers emphasized that asking study participants about suicide is safe and does not increase risk. many meta-analysisThroughout the process volunteers will be able to communicate via the app, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and other resources.

The findings suggest that the risk of suicide appears and recedes after a very short period of time, but warns that more research is needed before any specific prescription can be offered. “But if we can better understand the timescales, we may be able to have a better understanding of when to finally deploy interventions,” he said.