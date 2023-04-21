Message from the Director of WHO Immunizations, Vaccines and Biology

Kate O’Brien, Director of Immunizations, Vaccines and Biology, WHO

I am happy that we were able to finish successfully 1st 2023 SAGE Conference We sincerely thank our scientific experts, partners, and regional immunization advisors.

The recovery of immunization programs in the wake of the pandemic continues to dominate our focused efforts. This was a key topic at the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) first meeting of 2023 in March and twice a year in Seoul, South Korea in April. It was also the topic of the upcoming Global Vaccines and Immunizations Research Forum (GVIRF). These two major meetings on policy and research were central to the collective debate and forward momentum in early 2023. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the scientific experts, partners and WHO Regional Advisors on Immunization who participated in both of these major meetings. The opportunities we collectively have to pave the way for more impactful programs and advance the research agenda on the most meaningful issues will lay the foundations for better vaccines and immunization programs at our doorstep. increase.

Among the many recommendations, Recommendations issued by SAGE Strengthen epidemic response preparedness by highlighting the need for enhanced immunization, including catch-up activities, and community support to high-risk countries. The top priorities for the period 2023-2025 are the zero-dose challenge for children, strengthening routine immunization (particularly by filling gaps to reduce the risk of measles and polio outbreaks), and reducing outbreaks. Response, reactivation of HPV vaccination, and malaria were agreed. Vaccine introduction, integration of COVID-19 vaccination into routine immunization and primary health care. SAGE also A roadmap for prioritizing the use of COVID-19 vaccines This takes into account the current epidemiology of the disease, the characteristics of Omicron variants, and evidence of high herd immunity (derived from a combination of infection and vaccine-induced immunity) in all regions. This critical resource will determine national immunization recommendations in the transition from the acute phase of the pandemic to COVID-19 vaccine programs integrated into routine immunizations and other primary health care services. In fact, it is of value to each country.Click here for full view SAGE report.

The 4th Every other year Global Vaccine and Immunization Research Forum (GVRF), Held in person for the first time since 2019, more than 450 participants from around the world gathered in Incheon, South Korea to track progress, discuss obstacles related to priority vaccine research and development, identify gaps, opportunities, and identified behavior. Join the research and development (R&D) community in the field of vaccines and immunizations to review progress towards the IA2030 SP7 R&D strategic objectives and targets. The forum was also an opportunity to showcase his WHO Vaccine Biomanufacturing Training Hub in South Korea to the world. One of the results is that, like the Republic of Korea and many others, LMICs have a high level of quality in science, research and development, manufacturing quality, epidemiology practices in Africa, and regulatory practices in Africa. was that the geographic shift to Latin America leading to more equity and justice.

in the process of reaching world health assembly, (WHA, 21-30 May 2023), held an information session for Member State representatives on 24 March to highlight the most pressing vaccines and immunization-related issues. The delegates were commended for their commitment to strengthening in 2023.”The Immunization Agenda (IA2030): A Global ‘Big Catchup’ Efforta multi-partner effort on both technical and advocacy efforts to reverse the unprecedented setback in routine immunization coverage and catch up with those missed in immunization programs during the pandemic.

special efforts, “Big Catch Up”, This will ensure that after 2023, programs in all countries will close the immunity gap that widened during the pandemic and that the performance of immunization programs will be on a new trajectory to reduce the number of zero-dose children. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. every year that follows. It is important to renew our global commitment to address the surge in cases of diseases such as measles, yellow fever and polio. This includes areas where they were previously controlled or eradicated.

of The theme of WIW in 2023 is “The Big Catch-up”, in keeping with the intensifying year of 2023. We invite the global immunization community and key partners to join us at his WIW next week (24-30 April). Hashtag #VaccinesWork, unites the partners and people behind a focused global effort to highlight the life-saving importance of vaccines and immunizations. WIW will highlight the successes of countries that have maintained vaccination programs over the past three years, as well as newly launched efforts to scale up vaccination. WIW is an opportunity to raise specific demands on priority countries and highlight barriers to immunization, including conflicts and emergencies. We need action everywhere, but especially he needs action in her 20 countries, where more than her 3 in 4 of her unvaccinated children live in 2021 is. WIW marks the beginning of the “Big Catchup” as a year-long push to catch, up, restore and strengthen immunization programs to exceed pre-pandemic performance levels.

Please refer to the. World Immunization Week 2023 Here you can find all our social media assets and detailed information about their activities for the week. Join, join, add your voice.

Focusing on WHAIt will be held from 21 to 30 May 2023 at the front line of immunization. We are pleased to announce that we will be hosting a strategic roundtable on ‘The Future of Tomorrow’.

We are preparing for the upcoming high-level conference on health. United Nations General Assemblylet me mark this opportunity 75th anniversary of WHOOver the past 75 years, countries around the world have united through WHO to advance their ambition to achieve the highest possible standard of health for all, everywhere. Time and time again, we have found that investing in science is central to achieving a healthy and prosperous future. WHO has contributed to public health breakthroughs such as the eradication of smallpox, the near-eradication of polio, the expansion of childhood immunization, and most recently the global response to her COVID-19 pandemic. It has saved tens of millions of lives. Let’s do our best today and every day to bring good health to all.

