



April 21, 2023 – Brian Smith is always an active man. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, the 32-year-old editor enjoys hiking, mountaineering, biking, skiing, and all things outdoors, and you can probably count on him. And Smith found himself leaving himself with the easiest and most convenient type of exercise available to him: walking. What Smith found interesting is that he feels fit and healthy just like any other activity. Also, because he wears a smartwatch, he is aware of his own steps, which is normally around 8,500 steps per day. After all, that number is probably just right to bring down all-cause mortality. This is in contrast to 10,000, the “magic number” for daily steps that the world (and even the CDC) has thought for years. Fitness trackers have embraced this number, and users have worked hard to reach it. After all, that 10,000-step goal is pretty arbitrary, and actually dates back to his one of the first pedometers made in Japan. The name of the pedometer translates to “10,000 steps”. Recent research suggests that the actual target may be lower. Ideally, do it several times a week in the range of 8,000 steps. Smith may be onto something. Studies that appeared in JAMA network opencollected data on a week’s worth of activity from over 3,100 people in 2005 and 2006 and tracked mortality data in 2019. The results refute the notion that 10,000 steps per day are necessary to reduce deaths from heart and blood vessel problems. Death from other causes. Instead, the authors found that people in this study who walked at least 8,000 steps one to two days a week were less likely to die within 10 years. After that marker, profits almost plateau. “Regular walking of any distance has multiple health benefits,” he said. Karla Robinson, MD, Medical Editor at GoodRxReport in . JAMA Internal Medicine Older people walking more than 4,400 steps a day were found to have greater health benefits than those walking less than 4,400 steps a day. Health benefits, she said, increase with the number of steps you take until you reach about 7,500 steps per day.

what to do with the data All this data can be confusing, especially for those aiming for their 10,000-step goal. is good news. “It doesn’t matter how much you walk. If you’re averaging 10,000 or more steps a day, you don’t need to cut back,” Robinson said. “If you’re looking for a step goal to maximize health benefits, around 8,000 steps is a good benchmark.” Dr. Renee Deehan, vice president of science and artificial intelligence at InsideTracker, a personalized wellness platform, agrees with this advice. The company recently conducted an independent analysis of 22 published papers evaluating the impact of step count on mortality and/or metabolic syndrome/type 2 diabetes. found that it reported a dose-dependent effect on the reduction of “So the more steps you take in a day, the lower your risk,” says Deehan. “But most studies showed a plateau where the decline stabilized.” From InsideTracker’s perspective, “It’s optimal to keep getting 10,000 steps a day, but if you can hit 7,000, that’s a great goal,” she said. “The key is to make physical activity a habit and a part of your daily routine.” This may seem like a stealthy step through the day. For some people, it can be difficult to find time to dedicate 30 minutes to he 60 minutes of exercise each day. “Climb the stairs or log him off the meeting five minutes early and hang around the kitchen or block a few times a day,” he suggested. “It just builds up over weeks, months, years.” If you’re wondering how vigorously you need to walk, Robinson says walking at a pace of about 3 to 4 miles per hour will provide the greatest health benefits, but even a slow walk can help. It is said that there is. “Walking doesn’t get your heart rate particularly high,” she said. “But it’s a great low-impact way to burn calories, and it can also help lower blood pressure, improve blood sugar levels, and promote heart health.

Your “prescription” for walking also depends on your age and overall health.of JAMA network open For example, the analysis found that health benefits for people over the age of 60 plateaued at 6,000 steps per day, while those younger were about 8,000. Robinson has sought to professionalize recommendations for her patients. “Even aiming for 4,400 steps a day is a lofty goal for some,” she said. “As a provider, it’s important to meet people where they are and customize her fitness plan according to their individual health history and needs,” she said. At the end of the day, regardless of what you look like at a particular stage in life, consistency is what counts. Thanks to routine, we are confident that outdoor recreation will return soon. “I’m amazed at how good my baseline fitness is, just by simply walking,” he said. It was a little tough to get back to level.I don’t think it will after walking consistently.”

