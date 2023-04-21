Middlemore Hospital Involved in Global RSV Vaccine Trial for Expectant Mothers







photograph: 123rf Middlemore Hospital has been involved in global research on vaccines for expectant mothers against the RSV virus. The Aotearoa clinical trial team participated in the study, and clinical director Dr. John Baker said the results were significant in areas like southern Auckland. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes infection of the lungs and respiratory tract. This global clinical trial found an 82% reduction in infants needing treatment for severe lower respiratory tract infection with RSV in the first 90 days after mothers were vaccinated during pregnancy . “For most drugs and vaccines, a change of 15% is considered important, so this is a great result,” said Baker. hello, New England Journal of Medicine Preliminary findings from studies conducted in a number of countries will be presented on Thursday, and further studies on the data will be conducted. The clinical trial used a vaccine developed by Pfizer for expectant mothers. This vaccine is designed to help boost a child’s immunity after birth.The woman who participated in this study was vaccinated between her 24th week of pregnancy and her 36th week. Overall, 3682 participants from 18 countries received the vaccine and 3676 received placebo. Baker said there is currently no vaccine available for the virus. However, the results of this study indicate that if an expectant mother receives the trial vaccine during pregnancy, her infant’s risk of being hospitalized with RSV can be significantly reduced. In healthy adults and older children, symptoms are often mild and very similar to the common cold. However, in infants, the virus can lead to more serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Also, children with underlying medical conditions may become seriously ill and require hospitalization. Symptoms of the virus include runny nose, coughing and sneezing, fever, wheezing, difficulty breathing, loss of appetite, and difficulty eating due to shortness of breath. Dr. Baker said it’s important to prevent young children from getting RSV because it can lead to long-term lung damage. He said the study’s findings showed that the risk of an infant being hospitalized with RSV could be significantly reduced if the expectant mother was vaccinated during pregnancy. Baker said the condition is common in low-lying socio-economic communities like South Auckland, where people often live in overcrowded, damp housing. Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland, said the trial results are an important step in tackling the virus that puts pressure on the healthcare system each year. “It took a very long time to get an RSV vaccine that could be used to prevent severe infections in infants. Petousis-Harris said the vaccine works by stimulating the mother’s antibodies, which are passed on to her children. She said Pfizer would have to apply to MedSafe for approval to use the vaccine in New Zealand, but the trial results were encouraging. Petousis-Harris is a member of the Aotearoa Clinical Trials governance group for maternal and neonatal vaccines. Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air.

