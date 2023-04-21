Study suggests dexamethasone may benefit patients hospitalized with COVID-19





Early administration of dexamethasone to patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was found to reduce the combined outcome of in-hospital mortality or discharge to hospice in patients receiving supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygen therapy. rice field. Credit: Adobe Stock – sdecoret Despite ongoing research efforts and thousands of trials exploring new and repurposed drugs, few effective treatments are available for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Current National Institutes of Health guidelines, based largely on his RECOVERY trial, recommend systemic corticosteroids and the basis of treatment for his hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who require supplemental oxygen. . In the RECOVERY study, administration of 6 mg of dexamethasone daily for up to 10 days reduced 28-day mortality in patients receiving oxygen-only or mechanical ventilation. The large sample size of the RECOVERY platform has helped inform the clinical management of COVID-19, but this trial was particularly noteworthy as it was an open-label trial with no placebo group and no defined standard of care at the time. bottom. Several other small clinical trials using dexamethasone and other systemic corticosteroids have found benefit but reported different effect sizes. The authors investigated and delineated the clinical use of dexamethasone in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and conducted a large, national, multicenter cohort to investigate its trend-adjusted association with hospital outcomes. It was intended to conduct an analysis. . Study data were collected from the COVID-19 Consortium of HCA Healthcare, including electronic health records of patients hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection between July 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021. and Academic for Research Generation. American facility. Adult patients aged 18 years or older were selected if they were hospitalized and survived for at least 48 hours and developed respiratory illness during the same encounter with the same diagnostic code for COVID-19. After applying inclusion and exclusion criteria, 80,699 patients were included, with a median age of 64 years. They were divided into her four cohorts and 13,040 (16.2%) did not require supplemental oxygen or respiratory support. 56,368 (69.8%) required supplemental oxygen. 7618 (9.4%) required nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV). 3673 (4.6%) require mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygen therapy (ECMO). After overlapping weights, the investigators determined that all-cause hospitalization in patients in the supplemental oxygen group and in the mechanical ventilation or ECMO group who received dexamethasone within 48 hours of admission or escalation of oxygen support. found lower mortality or discharge to hospice in In contrast, all-cause inpatient mortality or discharge to hospice was not lower in patients receiving dexamethasone in the no supplemental oxygen group and her NIPPV group. A subgroup analysis of patients receiving supplemental oxygen showed improved primary outcomes in patients aged 70 years and older, Caucasians, non-Hispanics, diabetes, remdesivir naive, and high Charlson Comorbidity Index. was given. (CCI) scores, and patients receiving low-flow supplemental oxygen. Among patients requiring NIPPV, improved primary outcomes were seen in the Caucasian patient and in those with higher CCI scores for her. Finally, among patients requiring mechanical ventilation and/or ECMO, improved primary outcomes were seen in younger patients, non-Hispanic patients, and those receiving remdesivir. Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that early administration of dexamethasone was associated with improved mortality or discharge to hospice in patients requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators and/or ECMO. concluded. Future studies should continue to investigate subgroups of patients to help inform and personalize COVID-19 treatment. reference Mourad A, Thibault D, Holland TL, Yang S et al. Dexamethasone for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in a national cohort. JAMA net open 2023;6(4):e238516.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.8516

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/research-suggests-dexamethasone-could-benefit-patients-hospitalized-with-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos