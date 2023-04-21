COVID-19 surveillance strategies prove useful for RSV





The COVID-19 pandemic is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses, but RSV infections were rarely reported during the 2020-2021 season. European Respiratory Journal. The researchers noted the importance of integrating RSV surveillance into the broader respiratory surveillance framework to increase efficiency and sustainability. With the easing of social restrictions, there has been an unusual resurgence of respiratory syncytial virus out of season, they said. This could have a negative impact on the healthcare system due to an increase in cases, and RSV affects children over the age of one. It has also been reported that there have been changes to normal surveillance routes in response to COVID-19. In addition, access to and declining testing, as well as the number of workers, have impacted surveillance. During the acute pandemic phase of COVID-19, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (WHO) supported the development of a strategic surveillance framework for broader respiratory pathogen surveillance. Investigators suggested year-round monitoring in all countries, based on the uncertainty of how quickly typical seasonal patterns will return. RSV surges in out-of-season conditions. Surveillance is important to guide preventive therapy, including monoclonal antibodies, palivizumab, and nircevimab. RSV vaccination is also important if a seasonal vaccination schedule is adopted. Surveillance throughout the year requires alternative community surveillance, as primary care surveillance systems may be disrupted in the event of another pandemic. Linking community data could help compensate for lost capacity, collect data for other clinical purposes, and expand networks of GPs and pediatricians, the researchers said. I’m here. This will require self-reporting and testing of RSV by community members. RSV monitoring is usually more useful if the data is collected in a timely manner, researchers say. Children under the age of 2 are particularly susceptible to RSV and further guidelines need to be provided. For vaccination effectiveness and timely data, hospital surveillance is the most efficient, researchers say. In addition, the elderly and immunocompromised persons should also be considered susceptible to RSV. Investigators recommended including data on major respiratory pathogens, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV, in both negative and positive test results. They also identified the most detailed data for RSV and suggested including typing and subtyping data. It was used in France and suggested that all cases of bronchiolitis initiated in the UK should be evaluated in the emergency department because of the large number of children not hospitalized. This is very sensitive and low cost, but it cannot be said to be accurate before other respiratory viruses cause bronchiolitis. New monitoring systems used for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as wastewater monitoring, may also be beneficial. Multi-agent testing will be key for RSV, especially with the introduction of vaccination, researchers said. reference Teirlinck AC, Johannesen CK, Broberg EK, Penttinen P, et al. New Perspectives on National Respiratory Syncytial Virus Surveillance: Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eulerspear J2023;61(4):2201569. Doi:10.1183/13993003.01569-2022

