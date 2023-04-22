New diagnoses dropped by more than 14% early in the pandemic

During the first year of the COVID pandemic, as people were more likely to stay home and visit their doctor for preventative care, one study found that new cancer diagnosis The survey found that it was 14.4% lower than in previous years.

The study, published on the JAMA Network, was led by the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California with participation from the American College of Surgeons Cancer Program in Chicago, Yale University School of Medicine, the American Cancer Society, and others.

Researchers analyzed data from the National Cancer Database (NCDB) and found that nearly 200,000 people with cancer were not diagnosed or treated when the pandemic began in 2020.

Diagnosis dipped to its lowest point in April 2020.

According to a press release from Loma Linda University Health summarizing the findings, they recovered somewhat by mid-2020, but there has been no spike in backlogs since.

The ‘missing case’ has not yet materialized

“Our findings revealed what we all feared — that many cancer cases didn’t come. during the early pandemic Dr. Sharon Lam, Chair of Loma Linda University Health Surgery and principal investigator of the study, said in a press release:

“Our concern is that these patients may show up later. more advanced disease stage,” she added.

NCBD was created by the American Cancer Society and the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

According to a press release, it contains more than 70% of all cancer cases in the US and is used in nearly 1,500 health care programs across the country.

NCBD data is generally fairly stable. It’s the first time since 1989 that cases have deviated from the usual pattern, Lum said.

In addition to reducing the total number of cases, the study authors confirmed a lower number of early stage diagnoses. This shows that people weren’t learning about their illness as quickly as they might have before the pandemic.

In a press release, Lam said, “We encourage you to carefully examine your organization’s data to see how what happened in 2020 may have impacted the look of their report. I am warning the community.

“Database users should consider what activity occurred in the local and organizational environment during the first year of the pandemic.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Loma Linda researcher for comment.

Professor of Medicine Dr. Mark Siegel NYU Langone Medical Center and Fox News medical contributor said the findings reflected what he saw on the front lines (he was not involved in the study).

“Fear was a factor even when medical facilities were back up and running, and even after infection protocols were implemented,” Dr. Siegel said.

“Facing a time bomb”

Michael Zinner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Medical Director of Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health in Miami, Florida although he was not involved in the study, said he had seen similar patterns in his own medical practice.

“We have seen more advanced cancer cases post-pandemic than pre-pandemic, especially in the colorectal, lung and internal organs. breast cancer ‘” he told Fox News Digital in an email.

Zinner expressed concern about the excessive number of diagnoses in the years following the pandemic, as patients and health care providers may rush to catch up on backlogs.

“Overall, given the delays in screening due to the pandemic, I think we are facing a time bomb with a 10-year fuse.

“Early diagnosis depends on screening — and screening depends on whether patients see a doctor or go to a doctor’s office annual health check said Zinner.

“Everything was delayed due to the pandemic, so a cascade was inevitable.”

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we need to encourage individuals to prioritize their overall health and be proactive,” Zinner added. rice field.

Delayed screening and late diagnosis contribute to the current cancer drug shortage, Dr. Siegel noted.

“There was a high level of variability between different diseases and individual cancer sites.”

Dr. John J. Montville, Mercy Health — Executive Director of Oncology Services, Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky pointed out that, nationwide, many areas have seen a significant decline in routine cancer screenings, but his facility was one of the exceptions.

Montville was not involved in Loma Linda’s research.

“In the western Kentucky area we serve, we used cancer board and cancer board data to actually look at cancer screening rates during the pandemic,” he said. told Fox News Digital.

“We found that the decline in screening by region was much less than the national average, and therefore the decline in newly diagnosed cancer cases was also less.”

But nationally, Montville shares concern about more late-stage cancer diagnoses due to screening delays.

“The key to beating cancer is largely the ability to catch it early, when it’s most treatable,” he said. It is a more advanced cancer and has a higher mortality rate. [rates] difficult to treat effectively.