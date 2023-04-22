North Bay News: Mother fights for better access to daughter’s cancer treatment





A North Bay mother returned from Ottawa to meet with lawmakers this week as part of the Canadian Cancer Society’s annual daffodil campaign to advocate for better access to cancer treatment. Renee Meyer’s daughter, Ava Sevier, now 12, was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1 when she was over one year old. “She underwent a year and a half of chemotherapy to stabilize the tumor, but unfortunately she lost complete vision in her left eye,” Meyer said. Ava has to attend McMaster Children’s Hospital in Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) twice a year for surveillance. MRI is required when new symptoms appear or to monitor tumors near the spine. My doctor told me that the tumor is benign now, but there is a small chance it will turn malignant. “Because of Ava’s condition, she has a tumor that can grow anywhere on her body where there are nerves,” Mayer said. “So she has an internal tumor around an organ.” While she was in Ottawa, Meyer and more than 20 other Canadian Cancer Society volunteers, caregivers, and advocates across the cancer-affected nation met with legislators to discuss ways to access better cancer care. advocated. “We had submitted six major recommendations to the elected officials,” said Kelly Wilson-Cal, director of advocacy for the Canadian Cancer Society. “They tackled larger issues that are big issues for many Canadians, such as prevention, tobacco control and access to care.[And]we also talked about palliative care, research and innovation.” Meyer said they were well received and created a real connection with the MPs she spoke with. “At least 70 to 80 percent of the National Assembly members were wearing daffodils,” she said. “It showed that it doesn’t matter what your political stance is. Cancer is something we can all work on together.” Meyer and other advocates have found it important to know how individual states are spending federally allocated health care costs. Her next agenda item is to schedule a meeting with the MPP at Queen’s Park to find out how Ontario is using the part. She does all this work because she loves her daughter. “Unfortunately, Ava’s cancer is incurable,” she said. “So I’m looking to find a way to change that.”

