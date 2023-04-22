A safe pulsed-field ablation technique as primary treatment for atrial fibrillation







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Empirical data show that pulsed field ablation is safe, with 78% of patients resolving atrial fibrillation or flutter for one year.

Long-term data from more patients are needed. In a real-world population, pulsed-field ablation using the new catheter was safe for most patients with atrial fibrillation in routine practice, with 78% free from atrial fibrillation at one year, according to registry data. shows. Pulsed field ablation (PFA) A novel AF ablation modality that demonstrated preferential tissue ablation without esophageal damage in early clinical trials, Vivek Y. Reddy, MD, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Health System, and Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Medical Professors of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told Healio. Using real-world data from the MANIFEST-PF Registry, Reddy and his colleagues evaluated the performance of the pentaspline PFA catheter (Farawave, Farapulse/Boston Scientific), including acute efficacy and safety.

Source: Adobe Stock

Vivek Y. Reddy

In an interview, Reddy said, “The very first human trials showed Pulsed Field Ablation to be a very safe and very efficient procedure.” has a high degree of durability, which has led to good clinical success, freeing it from atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter and atrial tachycardia for one year.” In a retrospective study, researchers analyzed data from 1,568 patients who underwent PFA as their first AF ablation procedure at 24 centers (77 operators) between March 2021 and May 2022 . The average age of patients he was 65 years. 35% are women with an average BMI of 28 kg/m2Within the cohort, 65% of cases were paroxysmal AF. Thirty-two percent had persistent AF and 3% were considered long-standing persistent cases. His 12.8% of patients had atrial flutter and 14.4% had HF. “These are the first 24 centers to start using this technology after receiving the CE mark,” Reddy told Healio. “These operators were new to this, so the experience gave them a learning curve, which is very important.” The primary efficacy outcome was freedom from AF or atrial flutter after a 3-month blanking period. Secondary outcomes did not include antiarrhythmic drug use or redoing the ablation procedure after a 3-month blanking period. Investigators also assessed acute and chronic major and minor adverse events. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the European Heart Rhythm Association. In the cohort, the overall freedom to relapse was 78% free from AF, atrial flutter, and atrial tachycardia at 1 year. When stratified by type of atrial fibrillation, efficacy was higher in patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (82%) and those with persistent atrial fibrillation (71%), with efficacy depending on the duration of pulmonary vein isolation. Sensitive, he said, Mr. Reddy. Reddy said: “Patients with persistent atrial fibrillation had a slightly lower success rate than those with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.” Rates of freedom from arrhythmia, antiarrhythmic drugs, and reexcision ranged from 72% to 78%. Major complications occurred in 1.6% of patients, the most common of which was cardiac tamponade (0.97%), according to the researchers. Mild complications occurred in his 3.9% of patients, mostly vascular (3.3%). “These data showed several things,” says Reddy. The median operative time was only 1 hour. That’s pretty insane. It was very effective.acute Isolation of veins It was over 99%. It was also shown to be safe. There was no evidence of esophageal injury. Phrenic nerve injury was his one of 1,500 patients. ” The researchers hope to further analyze the registry data to compare results by gender and further assess long-term safety, Reddy said. According to Reddy, his two randomized trials, ADVENT, based in the US, and his ongoing BEAT-AF trial, based in Europe, will reveal more about the efficacy of his PFA next year. will provide information on reference:

